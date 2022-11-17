Shock and Awe Challenge in Clash of Clans: Best attacking strategies, rewards, and more

Participating in troop challenges is a great way for Clash of Clans players to earn extra magic items, gold, gems, experience, and other rewards. In these challenges, players must triumph in multiplayer battles using a specific troop.

The latest troop challenge for November, called Shock and Awe, calls for the use of Electro Titans in multiplayer battles.

In this article, we will briefly explain what the Shock and Awe challenge is about and list the rewards associated with it in Clash of Clans.

In-game description and other details about the Shock and Awe troop challenge in Clash of Clans

The developers of Clash of Clans recently released a set of three new challenges, with Shock and Awe being one of them. As mentioned earlier, the challenge requires players to use Electro Titans in their army composition and win 20 multiplayer battles.

The in-game description of the Shock and Awe challenge is as follows:

"Overwhelm your opponents with magical power when you use Electro Titans during this event!"

The number of Electro Titans required to complete the Shock and Awe challenge depends on one's Town Hall. For example, players are required to use at least one Electro Titan in Town Hall 13.

To find out how many Electro Titans they need to use in the Shock and Awe challenge, players must visit the events section of the game.

If you haven't unlocked the Electro Titan yet, using 1 in your Clan Castle should still count.



If you haven't unlocked the Electro Titan yet, using 1 in your Clan Castle should still count.

The Electro Titan is an elixir troop that can be unlocked by upgrading the barracks to level 16. She is a ground unit with a high hitpoint total and uses a close-range whip strike to attack enemies in both the air and the ground.

Additionally, the aura around her forces all nearby troops and buildings to sustain persistent damage every second. She also prefers to attack skeletons, heroes, and clan castle troops.

The in-game description of the Electro Titan is as follows:

"Barely controlling her raw magical power, the Electro Titan is a formidable force on the battlefield. She channels some of her magic into a powerful electro whip while the rest spills out to damage everything around her."

Best attacking strategies and rewards for completing the Shock and Awe challenge in Clash of Clans

Clash of Clans @ClashofClans Barely controlling her raw magical power, the Electro Titan is a formidable force on the battlefield. She focuses her magic into a powerful electro whip while unfocused energy damages everything around her. Barely controlling her raw magical power, the Electro Titan is a formidable force on the battlefield. She focuses her magic into a powerful electro whip while unfocused energy damages everything around her. https://t.co/xkmf1qDVrr

Clash of Clans players can use a variety of aggressive attacking strategies to complete the Shock and Awe challenge and win the rewards associated with it.

The Electro Titan is a great tanker that can harm opposition troops across walls and take a lot of damage. Players should use it in place of the tank troop in attacking strategies like DrVaWipe, BoWiBa, and GoWipe.

Listed below are the various rewards for completing the Shock and Awe challenge in the game:

Players will unlock a Book of Fighting after winning 20 multiplayer battles, which helps in instantly upgrading any Builder Base or Home Village troop.

Players will also receive 800 experience points.

The Shock and Awe challenge is one of the best ways for players to test new Electro Titan attacking strategies in Clash of Clans.

