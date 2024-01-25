Shopping Channel Honkai Star Rail guide: All 3 answers and blessing effects

The Shopping Channel is one of the many Occurrence domains in the Stimulated Universe of Honkai Star Rail. This game mode features a roguelike system, where you will fight several battles in a dungeon; each level will give you some type of power-up that becomes essential to defeat the final enemy. The Simulated Universe also offers planar sets, which are essential to build your characters.

This article will explain the consequences behind each decision for the Shopping Channel Occurrence event in Honkai Star Rail's Simulated Universe game mode.

All 3 choices and their consequences for the Shopping Channel event in Honkai Star Rail

The Occurrence domains are randomized during each run (Image via Hoyoverse)

The Occurrence domains are randomized during each run of the Simulated Universe and play an essential role by providing you with various buffs. With more tougher content added to the mode such as Swarm Disaster and Golds and Gears, obtaining these buffs is essential.

These domains will require you to go through a combat section to obtain the rewards or, at times, give the rewards if you achieve a set condition. The Shopping Channel is one of the rarest occurrences in the game and might not be offered often during your Simulated Universe run.

The Shopping Channel Occurrence takes place in two stages. On encountering the event during a Simulated Universe run, you will be given two initial choices. You can choose any, and then it will take you to the second and the most important stage. Let's explore what each of these possibilities are and what they will mean for you.

A box of expired donuts

80% chance of your party taking damage.

20% chance of your party having their HP restored to max.

A lotus that can sing the Happy Birthday song

80% chance of discarding a one-star blessing and receiving a two-star one.

20% chance of discarding a two-star blessing for a one-star.

A mechanical box

80% chance of receiving a random curio.

20% chance of receiving a random negative curio.

As one can deduce from the occurrence options, the first one is the worst option and the third one is the best. But this event provides some of the best rewards depending on the choices you make.

Curious are extremely powerful artifacts in Honkai Star Rail's Simulated Universe that provide various buffs, ranging from increasing the currency you receive to giving you various stat bonuses. Hopefully, more curious, related achievements, blessings, and Occurrence events will be added to Honkai Star Rail in the impending Penacony update of version 2.0 and beyond.

Honkai Star Rail's 2.0 Special Program is set to air on January 26, 2024, and it will provide insight into the content plan for the upcoming Penacony region. Players who tune in during the livestream will receive three redemption codes containing 300 Stellar Jades and other in-game commodities.

