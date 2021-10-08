Should there be bananas in Animal Crossing: New Horizons?

Food, fruit more specifically, is pretty important in Animal Crossing. Fruit can be used as an edible item as well as a crafting ingredient in various DIY recipes. Fruit trees can be grown on the island and served as decoration, landscaping, or just a reliable food source.

There are several different fruit trees in Animal Crossing: New Horizons. They currently only grow on trees, not bushes, but there are many fruits and other planted food items. With that in mind, are bananas in the game?

Are there bananas in Animal Crossing, and are they needed?

There are currently six different fruits available in Animal Crossing, but bananas are not an option. There are no banana trees in the world of New Horizons. That's not to say that there never will be, though.

Banana trees would make a great addition to islands and could go with some fascinating island themes. However, that's only a potential option in the future, though it's not that likely because bananas don't provide much that other fruits don't already bring to the table.

It would be cool to see an expansion, but it would also be relatively meaningless.

What fruits does Animal Crossing have?

Currently, there are six options that players can choose from when starting their island. The fruit they choose will become native to their island, but they can get the others through various methods.

Here are the options:

Apple

Cherry

Coconut

Orange

Peaches

Pears

Fruit trees can grow fruit for harvesting as well as decorating an island (Image via Nintendo)

As for the selling price of each fruit, that ultimately depends on the source. Each fruit doesn't have a set price, so there's no financial benefit to choosing one over another, except with coconuts.

Native Fruit – fruit found on a player's island (100 Bells)

Coconuts – fruit found near beaches (250 Bells)

Non-Native Fruit – fruit found on other players islands or Mystery Island Tours (500 Bells)

Edmond Tran @EdmondTran Do you ever think about the way your Animal Crossing character just straight-up eats a coconut whole? Do you ever think about the way your Animal Crossing character just straight-up eats a coconut whole? https://t.co/L3lRkwrU2b

Other than selling them, there are several different options when it comes to what to do with the fruit once gamers have it.

Give them to the villagers

Trade with friends or other players

Plant them, thus growing a tree for harvesting more of the fruit

Use them in DIY recipes

Eat them for stamina

Fruits have several uses in Animal Crossing: New Horizons, so they're worth planting and harvesting.

