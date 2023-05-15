Since the introduction of Magic Candies in Cookie Run: Kingdom, players have been eagerly requesting a Candy for Latte Cookie to bring her back into the meta. Magic Candies are upgrades for already released Cookies which generally add a second skill or greatly boost the existing one. Although Latte Cookie was once a top-tier DPS, it was eventually overshadowed by newer Cookies like Espresso.

This article explores whether the developers have fulfilled players' demands and made Latte Cookie viable again.

All you need to know about Latte Cookie in Cookie Run: Kingdom

Before getting into the specifics of Latte's new skill, let's go over her relevant substats (Lv. 75 Cookie Level and Skill, Full Swift Chocolate, 4-star Ascension):

HP: 179,699

ATK: 94,253

DEF: 93,223

CRIT%: 16.16%

Overall Power: 634,270

The numbers for both of her skills (+30 Level "Stronger Cup of Latte" and Lv. 75 "Care for a Latte") are also attached below:

"Care for a Latte" (Original Skill):

Single hit DMG: 202.0%

Periodic DMG duration: 5.0 sec, 5 ticks

Inner Latte Glyph DMG (total): 264.0%

Outer Latte Glyph DMG (total): 244.0%

Silence: 1.0 sec

Immobilized: 5.0 sec

"Stronger Cup of Latte" (Magic Candy Skill)

Debuff Resist: +20.0% for 10 sec, stacks up to x1

Amplified Debuffs: +20.0% for 10 sec, stacks up to x1

Extra DMG for targets with Amplified Debuffs: 320.4%

Healing for Poisoned targets: -40.0% for 10 sec

Latte Cookie's new skill definitely creates some fresh possibilities, with lots of potential combos with the likes of Prune Juice and Stardust. The one that had Cookie Run: Kingdom players really excited was the former, given the possible creation of a "Poison" Team.

Unfortunately, those expectations will not be met since both Prune Juice and Latte severely lack the survivability to perform the roles that make them a good combo on paper.

A combo with Stardust, or even Black Pearl for that matter, does work, but not to the extent that investing in Latte would be advisable, at least for the majority of F2P (Free to Play) Cookie Run: Kingdom players who have limited resources.

Both Cream Puff and Squid Ink provide considerable value across multiple Cookie Run: Kingdom game modes, while Latte only has some potential in Guild Battle. Considering that Cream Puff and Squid Ink are popular choices in Guild Battle, it becomes even more apparent that investing in Latte may not be the most optimal use of resources.

While Latte's second skill is definitely interesting and worth experimenting with, players with limited resources are better off investing in one of the two alternatives mentioned above.

Note: Parts of this article are subjective and reflect the author's views.

