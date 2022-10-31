Should you build Latte Cookie in Cookie Run: Kingdom? (October 2022)

Latte Cookie was one of the most popular DPS Cookies in Cookie Run: Kingdom just a few months ago, but the addition of brand new Cookies and Magic Candy buffs to existing characters has pushed the Parfaedia Institute professor into relative obscurity.

This article aims to explore how viable Latte Cookie currently is in the game, and whether a Magic Candy should be added to this Cookie, and if Magic Candy will be enough to make the character viable again.

Note: This article reflects the author's views.

Should Latte Cookie get a Magic Candy in Cookie Run: Kingdom?

First, let's go over the substats of a Lv.70 Latte Cookie with a maxed out "Care for a Latte" skill, on a full Swift Chocolate build.

HP:127,532 ATK: 70,904 DEF: 63,406 CRIT%: 14.9% Overall Power: 365,536

The numbers for the aforementioned maxed out skill of the Cookie are also attached below:

Cooldown: 15 Seconds

Single hit DMG: 202.0%

Periodic DMG duration: 5.0 sec, 5 ticks

Inner Latte Glyph DMG (total): 264.0%

Outer Latte Glyph DMG (total): 244.0%

Silence: 1.0 sec

Immobilized: 5.0 sec

Although Latte Cookie looks impressive on the numbers front, in comparison to the reigning DPS Cookies in Cookie Run: Kingdom, it feels rather lackluster. Both its periodic and single-hit DMG counts fall short when compared to Vampire or Espresso Cookie (after Magic Candies are equipped).

Besides a slightly reduced cooldown and its high max HP, the Latte Cookie, in its current state, is a close second to the DPS Cookies in the Cookie Run: Kingdom meta.

This brings us to the second question on our hands, whether a Magic Candy will help bring back the Espresso Latte DPS combo that was the meta back in the day.

Many hoped that the combo would make its return when Latte Cookie was buffed in the update that brought the Disney x Cookie Run: Kingdom collab, but developers failed to make the buff well rounded enough for that to happen.

While the increases in Max HP went a long way in solving a common problem that players have with their DPSs in regards to survivability, the boost to DMG rating was not sufficient enough for players to consider building her and replacing their Sea Fairy or Sorbet Shark.

If Magic Candy provides a few extra ATK percentage points, given that Espresso is the de facto most potent DMG dealer in Cookie Run: Kingdom currently, the Latte Espresso dream team could be set for a comeback into the meta.

The reason that many fans are set on making this a reality is that, even though Espresso's combos with newer Cookies are excellent, the skills of these two Cookies complement each other almost perfectly, something that can go a long way in providing a competitive edge in PvP Cookie Run: Kingdom matches.

Nevertheless, presently, it would be inadvisable to spend your Star Jellies and Skill Powders on building up the Latte Cookie with any number of options, where readers can spend those resources including (but not limited to) Vampire, Espresso, Squid Ink, Eclair, and many more.

Cookie Run: Kingdom fans can track this space to keep an eye out for all the latest news.

