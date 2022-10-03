Should fans expect Corpse Husband to reveal his face after Dream did the same?

Minecraft YouTube star Clay "Dream" has finally revealed his face after keeping it a secret for years. The video where he did so has gone on to receive over 2.2 million views. Now that fans know what Dream's face looks like, they can focus on another content creator yet to offer a similar video: Corpse Husband.

For those out of the loop, Corpse Husband, or simply Corpse, is an American streamer who rose to popularity due to his Among Us streams with fellow creators such as Valkyrae and Sykkuno. Like Clay, he has followed a similar path of shielding his face from the rest of the internet, resulting in widespread speculation regarding what it might look like.

After Dream, will Corpse Husband finally appear in front of camera?

As much as fans would love to see Corpse Husband's face, the latter has no plans to appear in front of the camera anytime soon. However, readers should note that the enigmatic streamer does not necessarily prefer to keep himself hidden all the time.

A video uploaded in 2021 by Anthony Padilla for his popular "I Spend a Day with Creators" series featured Corpse Husband in the flesh. Unfortunately for fans, his face was digitally covered.

Similar to Dream, the former is also recognizable through his mask. Although he is yet to record himself on camera, his profile picture can be interpreted as a vague depiction of himself. In the video, Anthony stated that the 25-year-old looked very similar to his display image.

Speaking about his anonymity, Corpse said:

"Last year was my breaking point with it, where I was just gonna like be less careful until it inevitably happened. And now, I feel like I have to be really, really careful again."

Speaking about why having his face concealed right now is "the best decision," he further added:

"I feel like I would be happier in a world where I could be myself openly and not worry about hiding from everybodym but I do think it's also the best decision for me because I don't think I could handle that many people, like, judging me at once."

Judging from his statements, there is no conclusive evidence suggesting that the deep-voiced streamer is going to follow in Dream's footsteps. However, considering that the social media star himself has hinted at the inevitability of a face reveal, all hope might not be lost.

Corpse Husband joins Dream SMP

In late 2020, Corpse Husband was invited to join the popular Dream SMP server by fellow streamer Karl Jacobs. Although the former is not entirely a Minecraft streamer, he gleefully accepted the invitation. While it is unclear if Dream and Corpse will band together for a livestream, the possibility of such a collab is enough to get fans excited.

Corpse Husband's face reveal is not expected to come any time soon as of now. However, those who want to read more about Dream's much-talked-about face reveal can click here.

Corpse Husband is not the only content creator who has maintained a certain degree of secrecy when it comes to his appearance. Among other social media stars who have maintained their anonymity are Memeulous, video-clip channel Daily Dose Of Internet, and comedian HowToBasic.

