Should you kill Galahad or One-Eye in Tainted Grail: The Fall of Avalon?

Towards the end of the Tainted Grail: The Fall Of Avalon - Shadow Of The Horns Quest, you'll have to make a choice, which will echo through your gameplay and have permanent consequences. You will have to pick whom to kill, and based on your decision, a few interesting things will occur.

Before you proceed, you should know that irrespective of your choice, they will still help you claim Excalibur. However, in the grand scheme of things, the choice you make will impact how your story unfolds. With that in mind, here's some information which will hopefully help you decide if you should kill Galahad or One-Eye in Tainted Grail: The Fall of Avalon.

Who should you kill in Tainted Grail: The Fall of Avalon - Galahad or One-Eye?

When you reach this juncture in the quest, you can either follow Breandan's orders and kill Galahad the Pure, who has been nothing but trouble for the south (it's also what the storyline suggests you should do). Or you can side with Galahad the Pure and kill One-Eye and Captain Breandan. You can also talk with Arthur at your campfire to help you decide, but ultimately, the decision is yours alone to bear.

What happens if you kill Galahad the Pure in Tainted Grail: The Fall of Avalon?

Galahad the Pure will put up quite the fight (Image via Awaken Realms | YouTube/TheRevPlays)

If you follow through with Captain Breandan's orders, you'll be in the fight of your life against Galahad the Pure. This Knight of Kamelot is powerful and incredibly difficult to kill if your character is low level. To add insult to injury, once you defeat him, guards from outside will come rushing in to avenge the fallen. You'll have to fight your way out to escape.

That said, Killing Galahad the Pure will have the following consequences:

Gain access to Sewal's Tomb and learn the truth.

Tribes will unite and work with the Keepers to gain independence.

Traditionalists will never support you.

Peace in the south.

Quest will be completed successfully.

What happens if you kill Captain Breandan and One-Eye in Tainted Grail: The Fall of Avalon?

Killing One-Eye is probably not the best decision (Image via Awaken Realms | YouTube/KlingonGamerYT)

If you decide to side with Galahad the Pure, He'll do most of the fighting for you. Given how tanky he is, Captain Breandan and One-Eye don't stand a chance against him. You can sit this one out.

However, keep in mind that this is not recommended for benevolent characters. Additionally, you will fight a few Dal Riata outside the All-Month Temple. But don't worry, Galahad's troops have your back. That said, killing Captain Breandan and One-Eye will have the following consequences:

You won't gain access to Sewal's Tomb and learn the truth.

There will be no peace in the south.

The tribes will not unite against Kamelot.

Traditionalists will support you.

The current Quest will fail, and a new Quest, Shuffling The Deck, will begin.

Now that you know the pros and cons of killing Galahad or One-Eye and Breandan in Tainted Grail: The Fall of Avalon, the choice is yours to make; as are the consequences of said choice.

