Should you play Hellblade 1 before playing Hellblade 2?

By Sameer Khan
Modified May 22, 2024 00:17 GMT
Do you need to play Hellblade 1 before Hellblade 2? Let
Do you need to play Hellblade 1 before Hellblade 2? Let's take a look (Image via Ninja Theory || YouTube/jackfrags)

The answer to whether you should play Hellblade 1 before diving into Hellblade 2 is a simple yes. After almost a seven-year wait, fans of the series have finally gotten their hands on the sequel. The initial response has been positive, and players seem impressed with Hellblade 2. This has led to a rise in popularity, and many newcomers wish to explore more of this franchise.

However, playing the second game without any knowledge or experience with the original is a bad idea, let's look at why that is the case.

Why should you play Hellblade 1 before Hellblade 2?

Playing both titles is pivotal to the experience (Image via Ninja Theory || YouTube/jackfrags)
Playing both titles is pivotal to the experience (Image via Ninja Theory || YouTube/jackfrags)

The Hellblade games are heavily focused on the protagonist's struggles with grief, and mental illness. The first entry in the series, Senua's Sacrifice, lays the foundations for the character and the things that haunt her. So if you jump into the sequel without playing the first, you might get confused or fail to connect with Senua.

Moreover, the events of the second game pick up immediately after the original. So diving in without any knowledge of the first entry is not recommended at all. It might seem like a hassle to play a game just to enjoy its sequel, but Senua's Sacrifice has a relatively short campaign.

Players might not properly understand Senua&#039;s struggles without playing both Hellblade games (Image via Ninja Theory || YouTube/jackfrags)
Players might not properly understand Senua's struggles without playing both Hellblade games (Image via Ninja Theory || YouTube/jackfrags)

Both the original and the sequel are relatively short games. If you plan on playing them together, you can easily finish both in under 20 hours, which is the average run time for most AAA titles at the moment. You can also pick up Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice for extremely cheap.

It has previously been on sale for just $3 which is a 90% price cut. The Hellblade games are narratively driven and have a strong, beautiful, yet twisted tale to tell. You'll be missing out on the whole experience by playing the second without touching the first, so don't make that mistake. Both games are available on Xbox Game Pass if you have a subscription.

