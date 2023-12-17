Should players pull for Dr. Ratio's Light Cone in Honkai Star Rail 1.6?

The Honkai Star Rail version 1.6 special program has been a huge success. All of the new characters and features planned for the game were unveiled during the livestream. HoYoverse revealed that gamers can obtain the new, incoming five-star character Dr. Ratio for free during the special program broadcast.

Many were taken aback by the announcement, as HoYoverse has never given out limited-time characters for free. So players should grab the opportunity and go for the Limited 5-star Light Cone, which is specially developed for Dr.Ratio.

This article will assess the pull value of Dr.Ratio’s 5-star Light Cone and its buffs.

Note: This article contains some subjective elements that represent the author's opinion.

Why you should pull for The Baptism of Pure Thought Light Cone in Honkai Star Rail 1.6

5-star limited Light Cone for Dr.Ratio (Image via HoYolab)

Although HoYoverse officially didn't announce it on social media, the developer has highlighted Dr. Ratio's limited 5-star Light Cone — The Baptism of Pure Thought — on the HoYoLab page. This Light Cone is preferred for the Path of Hunt characters.

Skills of The Baptism of Pure Thought in Star Rail

The skills accompanying The Baptism of Pure Thought are mentioned below :

Can raise the wearer's CRIT DMG by 20%

The wearer's CRIT DMG dealt to the opposing target rises by 8% for each debuff applied to it, accumulating up to three times.

The wearer gains the Disputation effect when they use Ultimate to attack an enemy target. This effect enhances the DMG delivered by 36% and allows the wearer's subsequent attacks to ignore 24% of the target's DEF. This has a two-turn duration.

These skills can provide a huge buff to a Hunt Path character.

Pull value of The Baptism of Pure Thought in Honkai Star Rail version 1.6.

Other Hunt characters in Star Rail (Image via Honkai Star Rail)

Because of its versatility with other Hunt Path characters, we suggest selecting the limited Light Cone in version 1.6, given its aspects and talent. The Baptism of Pure Thought will increase the character's ATK by 36% when used with an Ultimate.

HoYoverse giving away Dr. Ratio means players can get the Limited Weapon banner instead of the character banner unless they want to summon several Eidolons, in which case they should summon the Light Cone.