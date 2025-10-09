Should you pull Galbrena in Wuthering Waves?

Galbrena in Wuthering Waves is a new playable character. She is a 5-star Fusion Resonator that uses Pistols during combat. Most of her damage is considered Heavy Attack DMG, and she has a lot of self-buffs in her kit, making her an interesting character. However, whether she is worth pulling in version 2.7 or not is another matter.
This article briefly discusses Galbrena's strengths and weaknesses to determine her pull value in Wuthering Waves.
Galrena's strengths and weaknesses in Wuthering Waves
Wuthering Waves has finally released Galbrena. She is in the first phase of version 2.7, and her banner will be available until October 30, 2025. Galbrena is a Fusion main DPS unit with a lot of self-buffs that increase her overall damage output.
Here are some of Galbrena's strengths and weaknesses to help you decide if she is worth pulling or not:
Strengths
- Her kit has a lot of self-buffs, such as ATK% boost when using Burning Drive, DMG amplification from Inherent Skill, and increased DMG multiplier for various enhanced moves during enhanced state and after using her ultimate.
- Her Burning Drive increases her resistance to interruptions.
- She has multiple damage types, which gives her a lot of team options, including F2P.
- Strong signature weapon with a lot of good buffs.
Weakesses
- Playstyle can be confusing at first.
- Significant drop in damage output with signature weapon.
Is Galbrena worth pulling in WuWa?
Yes, Galbrena is worth pulling if you're in an urgent need of a new main DPS unit. She can be paired with a few F2P characters, so you won't be struggling when building her team. Depending on who you pair Galbrena with, her playstyle may also slightly change. She also looks pretty fun to play, and you can go for her if you simply like her as a character.
That said, if you're still unsure whether or not you should pull Galbrena, you can play her trial in the event menu and check out her playstyle. You can go for her if you find her comfortable. Naturally, skipping Galbrena is also an option. You can save your pulls for future characters such as Qiuyuan and Chisa.
