Best Galbrena build guide in Wuthering Waves: Echoes, weapons, and teams

The Tacet Discord hunter Galbrena has arrived in Wuthering Waves as another playable Resonator. Joining the cast of Fusion characters, she wields dual pistols to wreak havoc on the battlefield. She is a damage dealer, but unlike previous fusion characters, she is reliant on the Echo skills of the party to gain Forte and buff her own attacks.
Let's take a look at how to best build Galbrena in Wuthering Waves.
Best Sonata Effects for Galbrena in Wuthering Waves
There are two sets that you can use on Galbrena as of version 2.7 of Wuthering Waves. But keep in mind that the first one will give you the best damage output because of how her kit works.
3-piece Flamewing's Shadow+ 2-piece Molten Rift/ Flaming Clawprint
Similar to characters like Augusta in Wuthering Waves, Galbrena requires you to use a 3-piece set and combine it with a two-piece one. Her signature set is the Flamewing's Shadow, which gives her Heavy Attack and Echo skill Crit Rate. When you activate both, you will get an increased Fusion Damage bonus.
Use either the Molten Rift or the Flaming Clawprint for the two-piece set bonus. It gives you an additional Fusion Damage bonus.
- Cost 4: Crit. Rate or Crit. DMG
- Cost 3: Fusion Damage Bonus
- Cost 3: Fusion Damage Bonus
- Cost 1: ATK%
- Cost 1: ATK%
- Sub stats: Crit. Rate, Crit. DMG, ATK%, Energy Regen
5-piece Molten Rift
If you have yet to reach Rinascita and farm the new Sonata Effect, the old Molten Rift set should be the go-to for her. It increases your Fusion Damage bonus and buffs it even further when you use a Resonance Skill.
- Cost 4: Crit. Rate or Crit. DMG
- Cost 3: Fusion Damage Bonus
- Cost 3: Fusion Damage Bonus
- Cost 1: ATK%
- Cost 1: ATK%
- Sub stats: Crit. Rate, Crit. DMG, ATK%, Energy Regen
Main Echo for Galbrena in Wuthering Waves
The main Echo that you use will depend on what set you are using on the Tacet Discord hunter. If you are using the Flamewing's Shadow Sonata Effect, your best bet is using the Corrosaurus. It gives you 12.00% Fusion DMG and 20.00% Echo Skill DMG Bonus when you equip it in the main slot.
For a 5-piece Molten Rift user, you will have to use the Inferno Rider, namely the Nightmare variant. It gives you 12.00% Fusion DMG Bonus and 12.00% Resonance Skill DMG Bonus.
Best weapons for Galbrena for Wuthering Waves
Lux & Umbra
Lux & Umbra are her signature weapons and are her best-in-slot options. This set of dual pistols gives you a 24% Echo Skill and Heavy Attack damage amplifications, and given that she requires those, it will be the go-to choice if you can pull it. The pistol set also allows you to ignore a target's DEF by 8%.
It is recommended that you pull for this weapon, otherwise, you will see a significant drop in her damage output.
Other choices
While she is overly reliant on her signature 5-star pistols, here are a few other options that you can also use.
- Static Mist (Gacha 5-star Standard)
- The Last Dance (Gacha 5-star Limited)
- Solar Flame (Battle Pass 4-star)
- Relativistic Jet (Gacha 4-star)
- Pistols #26 (Craftable 4-star)
Best teams for Galbrena in Wuthering Waves
Here are a few teammate choices who can work well with her.
- Iuno, Shorekeeper
- Iuno, Verina
- Cantarella, Phrolova
- Lupa, Brant
- Lupa, Shorekeeper
In the future, Galbrena's best teammate option will include Qiuyuan in Wuthering Waves when he comes out later during phase 2 of version 2.7.
