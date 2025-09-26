Wuthering Waves 2.7 banners schedule

During the special preview program, Kuro Games revealed the Wuthering Waves 2.7 banners, including the reruns that will take place in the upcoming update. While a major focus of the patch will be the new Resonators, Galbrena and Qiuyuan, there are two rerun convenes and also weapon banners available for a limited time.

This article will go over all of the banners for the Wuthering Waves 2.7 update.

Wuthering Waves 2.7 banners

Similar to previous game updates, the Wuthering Waves 2.7 patch will be divided into two phases. Galbrena will receive her convene or banner during the first half, while Qiuyuan will be the featured Resonator of the second phase. Let's take a look at all of the Wuthering Waves 2.7 banners.

Phase 1 (October 9, 2025)

5-stars: Galbrena, Lupa

Galbrena, Lupa 4-stars: Sanhua, Mortefi, Lumi

Phase 1 banner for Galbrena (Image via Kuro Games)

Galbrena is the highlight resonator for the first half of the 2.7 patch. She will be a Fusion DPS character who uses Pistols. The rerun character who will appear alongside her is Lupa in Wuthering Waves. She is a worthwhile pick for a mono-fusion team composition, and can even work in Galbrena's squad to some extent by buffing her Fusion and Resonance Skill damage.

Sanhua and Mortefi have remained two of the strongest 4-star characters, and if you are looking to expand their Resonance Chain, the 2.7 banners are the perfect place to do so. Lumi will also be available as the third 4-star unit.

Galbrena's signature 5-star pistol, Lux and Umbra, and Lupa's broadblade, Wildfire Mark, will also be available for a limited time as part of the weapon convenes.

Phase 2 (October 30, 2025)

The following characters will receive their featured convenes during the second phase of the Wuthering Waves 2.7 update.

5-stars: Qiuyuan, Zani

4-stars: Yangyang, Taoqi, Danjin

Wuthering Waves 2.7 banner for Phase 2(Image via Kuro Games)

Qiuyuan will be a new character who will be joining the playable roster during phase 2 of the update. He has Aero as his attribute and wields a sword in battle. Qiuyuan's animations can remind you of a character straight out of a Wuxia fantasy media piece.

The rerun character for the second half of the Wuthering Waves 2.7 banners is Zani in Wuthering Waves. While she is quite strong, keep in mind that she relies on a powerful partner like Phoebe to deal damage.

The 4-stars for the second half are Yangyang, Danjin, and Taoqi. Qiuyuan's sword, Emerald Sentence, and Zani's Gauntlet, Blazing Justice, will also be available during the update.

