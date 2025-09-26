Wuthering Waves 2.7 Livestream summary: New characters, events, codes, and more

Kuro Games hosted the Wuthering Waves 2.7 Livestream, which showcased the content that you can expect in the upcoming update for the game. Besides gameplay reveals for both Galbrena and Qiuyuan, the special preview program also gave a tease at the upcoming story chapter. Version 2.7 is set to release on October 9, 2025.
If you have missed out on the special program, this article will cover the main parts of the Wuthering Waves 2.7 Livestream, providing you with a summary of the important details.
Wuthering Waves 2.7 Livestream Overview
New Characters
Two new resonators will be joining the playable cast in version 2.7 of the game. The mysterious Tacet Discord Hunter, Galbrena, will be appearing in the first half of the update, while Qiuyuan will join in as a playable resonator in the second phase.
New weapons
Two new weapons will be added to the game with version 2.7 of Wuthering Waves.
- Lux and Umbra: Galbrena's BiS 5-star Pistol
- Emerald Sentence: Qiuyuan's BiS 5-star Sword
These are limited-time items and will be available in weapon convenes beside each of the two featured Resonators.
Wuthering Waves 2.7 Banners
The following banners will be available during the Wuthering Waves 2.7 update.
Phase 1
- 5-stars: Galbrena, Lupa
- 4-stars: Sanhua, Mortefi, Lumi
Phase 2
- 5-stars: Qiuyuan, Zhani
- 4-stars: Yangyang, Taoqi, Danjin
Each of the 5-star characters will also receive their limited-time 5-star weapons.
Story and new region
Two new main story quests will be added in the upcoming update that will see the conclusion of the Rinascita chapter.
- The Bygone Shall Always Return
- Dawn Breaks on Dark Tides
Qiuyuan's character story, A Stranger in a Strange Land, will also be added as part of the update. Version 2.7 will also add two new areas.
- Three Heroes Crest - Sanguis Plateaus
- Plane of the Dark Tide - Journeying Paradise
New events
The following events will be available for the patch, as was showcased in the Wuthering Waves 2.7 Livestream:
- Lament Recon: Solaris Soldier
- Freeze Frame: Action Highlights
- Septimont Weather Forecast
- Lollo Campaign: Ice Survivor
New Echoes and Sonata Effect
The Wuthering Waves 2.7 Livestream showcased a new Sonata Effect, Flamewing's Shadow, that will be added to the game. Alongside this, the following new echoes will also be available:
- Nightmare: Viridblaze Saurian
- Nightmare: Baby Viridblaze Saurian
- Nightmare: Baby Roseshroom
Additionally, the Lioness of Glory boss will be added to the Tactical Hologram challenge.
Optimization changes
The following QoL updates are planned for the 2.7 update:
- Journey Log feature added to the game
- Resonator Ascension Planner will be added to the game
- The UI will be heavily upgraded in several areas of the game, including optimizations to the Event Catalogue.
- More in-depth environmental interactions
Wuthering Waves 2.7 livestream codes and other rewards
Version 2.7 Special Program gave three Wuthering Waves codes that you can redeem in-game.
- NOMATTERTHECOST: 100x Astrites, Advanced Resonance Potion x3, Medium Revival Inhaler x2
- FIGHTFORHOPE: 100x Astrites, Advanced Enclosure Tank x3, Shell Credits x20,000
- RISKEVERYTHING: 100x Astrites, Advanced Energy Core x3, Medium Nutrient Block x2
They are available for a limited time, so make sure to redeem them as soon as possible. There will also be the following two log-in events that will reward you with Astrites, Tides, etc.
- Gifts of Ink Song
- Gifts of Approaching Dawn
Version 2.7 will be available on October 9, 2025, across all of the servers.
