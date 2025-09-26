Wuthering Waves 2.7 Livestream summary: New characters, events, codes, and more

Kuro Games hosted the Wuthering Waves 2.7 Livestream, which showcased the content that you can expect in the upcoming update for the game. Besides gameplay reveals for both Galbrena and Qiuyuan, the special preview program also gave a tease at the upcoming story chapter. Version 2.7 is set to release on October 9, 2025.

Ad

If you have missed out on the special program, this article will cover the main parts of the Wuthering Waves 2.7 Livestream, providing you with a summary of the important details.

Wuthering Waves 2.7 Livestream Overview

New Characters

Galbrena and Qiuyuan (Image via Kuro Games)

Ad

Trending

Two new resonators will be joining the playable cast in version 2.7 of the game. The mysterious Tacet Discord Hunter, Galbrena, will be appearing in the first half of the update, while Qiuyuan will join in as a playable resonator in the second phase.

New weapons

Two new weapons will be added to the game with version 2.7 of Wuthering Waves.

Lux and Umbra : Galbrena's BiS 5-star Pistol

: Galbrena's BiS 5-star Pistol Emerald Sentence: Qiuyuan's BiS 5-star Sword

Ad

These are limited-time items and will be available in weapon convenes beside each of the two featured Resonators.

Wuthering Waves 2.7 Banners

The following banners will be available during the Wuthering Waves 2.7 update.

Phase 1

5-stars: Galbrena, Lupa

4-stars: Sanhua, Mortefi, Lumi

Phase 2

5-stars: Qiuyuan, Zhani

4-stars: Yangyang, Taoqi, Danjin

Each of the 5-star characters will also receive their limited-time 5-star weapons.

Story and new region

New region (Image via Kuro Games)

Ad

Two new main story quests will be added in the upcoming update that will see the conclusion of the Rinascita chapter.

The Bygone Shall Always Return

Dawn Breaks on Dark Tides

Qiuyuan's character story, A Stranger in a Strange Land, will also be added as part of the update. Version 2.7 will also add two new areas.

Three Heroes Crest - Sanguis Plateaus

Plane of the Dark Tide - Journeying Paradise

New events

The following events will be available for the patch, as was showcased in the Wuthering Waves 2.7 Livestream:

Ad

Lament Recon: Solaris Soldier

Freeze Frame: Action Highlights

Septimont Weather Forecast

Lollo Campaign: Ice Survivor

New Echoes and Sonata Effect

New Echoes (Image via Kuro Games)

Ad

The Wuthering Waves 2.7 Livestream showcased a new Sonata Effect, Flamewing's Shadow, that will be added to the game. Alongside this, the following new echoes will also be available:

Nightmare: Viridblaze Saurian

Nightmare: Baby Viridblaze Saurian

Nightmare: Baby Roseshroom

Additionally, the Lioness of Glory boss will be added to the Tactical Hologram challenge.

Optimization changes

The following QoL updates are planned for the 2.7 update:

Journey Log feature added to the game

Resonator Ascension Planner will be added to the game

The UI will be heavily upgraded in several areas of the game, including optimizations to the Event Catalogue.

More in-depth environmental interactions

Ad

Wuthering Waves 2.7 livestream codes and other rewards

Version 2.7 Special Program gave three Wuthering Waves codes that you can redeem in-game.

NOMATTERTHECOST: 100x Astrites, Advanced Resonance Potion x3, Medium Revival Inhaler x2

100x Astrites, Advanced Resonance Potion x3, Medium Revival Inhaler x2 FIGHTFORHOPE: 100x Astrites, Advanced Enclosure Tank x3, Shell Credits x20,000

100x Astrites, Advanced Enclosure Tank x3, Shell Credits x20,000 RISKEVERYTHING: 100x Astrites, Advanced Energy Core x3, Medium Nutrient Block x2

They are available for a limited time, so make sure to redeem them as soon as possible. There will also be the following two log-in events that will reward you with Astrites, Tides, etc.

Ad

Gifts of Ink Song

Gifts of Approaching Dawn

Version 2.7 will be available on October 9, 2025, across all of the servers.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Supratim Sarkar Supratim is a journalist, game reviewer and guides writer on gaming at Sportskeeda. He is a gamer and a geek with a degree in Graphics design and 3D Animation. His love for video game environments, especially the world of Teyvat, made him pursue a career in 3D Game Design.

When he is not busy defeating bosses in JRPGs or farming relics in Honkai Star Rail, you can find him grinding FPS games and trying to climb ranked ladders. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.