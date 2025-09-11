Wuthering Waves Galbrena signature weapon leaked

A new set of Wuthering Waves leaks by several reliable leakers has revealed the stats, materials, and ability of Galbrena's signature weapon. The mysterious Tacet Hunter made her appearance during the finale of the main story quest, &quot;By Sun's Burning Hands,&quot; and has since been revealed to become playable in the upcoming 2.7 update.This article will cover the leaks related to Galbrena's signature weapon in Wuthering Waves.Note: This article is based on information from r/WutheringWavesLeaks, from renowned leaker Seele. Things might change down the line, so take the content with a grain of salt.Galbrena's signature weapon stats and materials in Wuthering Waves2.7 | Qiyuan &amp; Galbrena Weapons — Complete Details by seele byu/TitanA1892003 inWutheringWavesLeaksWith the recent announcements for the Wuthering Waves 2.7 characters, leakers have already revealed the weapons for both Galbrena and Qiuyuan. The former is a Pistol user and will wield an armament called Lux and Umbra on the battlefield.Here are the official stats for the weapon:Stats (At Level 90)ATK: 587Crit Damage: 48.6%Ability (Based on different Rank levels)ATK is increased by 12% / 15% / 18% / 21% / 24%. When dealing Echo DMG, increases Heavy Attack DMG by 20% / 25% / 30% / 35% / 40% for 6s. When dealing Heavy Attack DMG, increases Echo DMG by 20% / 25% / 30% / 35% / 40% for 6s. When both effects are active at the same time, DMG dealt will ignore 8% / 10% / 12% / 14% / 16% of the target's DEF.Also Read: Wuthering Waves Galbrena ascension materials leakedHere are the materials that you will need to upgrade Lux and Umbra to level 90:Impure Phlogiston Extracted Phlogiston Refined PhlogistonFlawless Phlogiston Basic Ring Crude RingImproved RingTailored RingWhere to farm Galbrena's pistol materialsThe Marigold Woods domain is located in Huanglong (Image via Kuro Games)Phlogiston and its variants can be farmed from the Marigold Woods or the Abyss of Confession domains. It is ideal to farm the material from the Marigold Woods domain located in Jinzhou, as it can also give you the Rings that you will need to upgrade the Pistol. Also Read: Wuthering Waves Augusta best buildThe Marigold Woods is located between the Loong's Gaze Suburb and the Fireflies Sea regions of Jinzhou in Huanglong. You will likely have this domain activated, as this will be the area where the game's starting chapters take place.