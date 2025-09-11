Wuthering Waves Galbrena signature weapon leaked

By Supratim Sarkar
Modified Sep 11, 2025 18:32 GMT
Wuthering Waves Galbrena signature weapon
Galbrena is an upcoming Pistol Resonator (Image via Kuro Games)

A new set of Wuthering Waves leaks by several reliable leakers has revealed the stats, materials, and ability of Galbrena's signature weapon. The mysterious Tacet Hunter made her appearance during the finale of the main story quest, "By Sun's Burning Hands," and has since been revealed to become playable in the upcoming 2.7 update.

Ad

This article will cover the leaks related to Galbrena's signature weapon in Wuthering Waves.

Note: This article is based on information from r/WutheringWavesLeaks, from renowned leaker Seele. Things might change down the line, so take the content with a grain of salt.

Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers

Galbrena's signature weapon stats and materials in Wuthering Waves

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

With the recent announcements for the Wuthering Waves 2.7 characters, leakers have already revealed the weapons for both Galbrena and Qiuyuan. The former is a Pistol user and will wield an armament called Lux and Umbra on the battlefield.

Here are the official stats for the weapon:

Stats (At Level 90)

  • ATK: 587
  • Crit Damage: 48.6%

Ability (Based on different Rank levels)

ATK is increased by 12% / 15% / 18% / 21% / 24%. When dealing Echo DMG, increases Heavy Attack DMG by 20% / 25% / 30% / 35% / 40% for 6s. When dealing Heavy Attack DMG, increases Echo DMG by 20% / 25% / 30% / 35% / 40% for 6s. When both effects are active at the same time, DMG dealt will ignore 8% / 10% / 12% / 14% / 16% of the target's DEF.

Ad

Also Read: Wuthering Waves Galbrena ascension materials leaked

Here are the materials that you will need to upgrade Lux and Umbra to level 90:

  • Impure Phlogiston
  • Extracted Phlogiston
  • Refined Phlogiston
  • Flawless Phlogiston
  • Basic Ring
  • Crude Ring
  • Improved Ring
  • Tailored Ring

Where to farm Galbrena's pistol materials

The Marigold Woods domain is located in Huanglong (Image via Kuro Games)
The Marigold Woods domain is located in Huanglong (Image via Kuro Games)

Phlogiston and its variants can be farmed from the Marigold Woods or the Abyss of Confession domains. It is ideal to farm the material from the Marigold Woods domain located in Jinzhou, as it can also give you the Rings that you will need to upgrade the Pistol.

Ad

Also Read: Wuthering Waves Augusta best build

The Marigold Woods is located between the Loong's Gaze Suburb and the Fireflies Sea regions of Jinzhou in Huanglong. You will likely have this domain activated, as this will be the area where the game's starting chapters take place.

About the author
Supratim Sarkar

Supratim Sarkar

Supratim is a journalist, game reviewer and guides writer on gaming at Sportskeeda. He is a gamer and a geek with a degree in Graphics design and 3D Animation. His love for video game environments, especially the world of Teyvat, made him pursue a career in 3D Game Design.
When he is not busy defeating bosses in JRPGs or farming relics in Honkai Star Rail, you can find him grinding FPS games and trying to climb ranked ladders.

Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.

Quick Links

Edited by Supratim Sarkar
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications