Should you pull for Sparkle in Honkai Star Rail? Pull value and team role explained

Sparkle will make her debut in the title with the release of the second phase of Honkai Star Rail 2.0. She is the second 5-star limited-time Path of Harmony character excelling in bestowing buffs to her allies to boost their outgoing damage. Since Sparkle is releasing soon after Ruan Mei’s debut, fans may wonder if she is worth pulling for in Honkai Star Rail 2.0.

For those curious, this article explains her kit and team role in detail to help you decide if Sparkle is worth pulling for during the second phase of Honkai Star Rail 2.0.

Disclaimer: Aspects of this article are subjective and reflect the writer’s opinions.

What are Sparkle’s abilities in Honkai Star Rail 2.0?

As Sparkle treads on the Harmony Path, most of her abilities revolve around buffing her party members. The following action lists Sparkle's abilities in Honkai Star Rail 2.0.

Basic ATK: Unleashes an attack that deals Quantum damage to an adversary.

Unleashes an attack that deals Quantum damage to an adversary. Skill: Upon activation, this ability has a 50% chance to Advance the targeted ally’s action, while also buffing their CRIT DMG simultaneously.

Upon activation, this ability has a 50% chance to Advance the targeted ally’s action, while also buffing their CRIT DMG simultaneously. Ultimate: Bestows Cipher to all team members and recharges four Skill Points simultaneously. When the allies with the buff activate Sparkle’s Talent’s damage boost, its multiplier increases by 12% for two turns.

Bestows Cipher to all team members and recharges four Skill Points simultaneously. When the allies with the buff activate Sparkle’s Talent’s damage boost, its multiplier increases by 12% for two turns. Talent: When an ally of Sparkle consumes a Skill Point, all members of the team will receive a DMG boost for two turns. The max amount of Skill Points will also increase by two while Sparkle is active on the battlefield.

When an ally of Sparkle consumes a Skill Point, all members of the team will receive a DMG boost for two turns. The max amount of Skill Points will also increase by two while Sparkle is active on the battlefield. Technique: All team members gain Stealth for 20 seconds. While it is active enemies will not detect the player character. At the start of a battle, replenishes three Skill Points.

Sparkle’s team role in Honkai Star Rail 2.0

Sparkle is a Path of Harmony character in Honkai Star Rail who wields the power of the Quantum element. Due to her kit being very viable, Sparkle can fit into numerous team compositions in the game.

Her role is to grant various buffs to the main and sub DPS units of the team so they can deal greater damage to their adversaries while fighting. All of her abilities focus on boosting her allies’ damage; therefore, she is strictly a supporting character in any team she is placed in.

Sparkle is definitely worth pulling for in Honkai Star Rail 2.0

Sparkle (Image via HoYoverse)

Pulling for Sparkle during the second phase of version 2.0 is a no-brainer, as she is an excellent buffer. Those who have skipped Ruan Mei for either Blade or Kafka can now summon her without a second thought. When she is paired with characters such as Jingliu, DHIL, Topaz & Numby, and Seele, they can easily deal colossal amounts of damage to opponents.

Sparkle’s ability to increase the cap of Skill Points will significantly benefit characters who consume lots of Skill Points, such as Dan Heng Imbibitor Lunae. If you do not have the aforementioned characters in your account, pairing her with Dr. Ratio is still a viable choice as she can significantly boost his follow-up attack’s damage. That being said, you can pull for any character if you aren't particular about taking advantage of the title’s meta.