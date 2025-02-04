Should you try out A Plague Tale Innocence in 2025?

A Plague Tale Innocence is a rare and immersive storytelling experience developed by Asobo Studio and published by Focus Home Interactive. It was released in 2019 for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC, followed by a cloud version on the Nintendo Switch and an enhanced version for current-generation consoles. Critics and fans were enamored by the visuals and narrative, making it a compelling game to try in 2025.

A Plague Tale Innocence functions more as an interactive film than a video game. However, there are a rare few occasions when Asobo Studio kicked up the ante. The story follows Amicia de Rune as she escorts her young brother, Hugo, to safety and away from the clutches of the French Inquisition while surviving a deadly plague amidst the Hundred Years' War.

Disclaimer: Some aspects of this article reflect the writer's subjective views about the game.

Trending

A Plague Tale Innocence is a great survival story

Join Amicia in her quest to give her younger brother a better future away from the conflict in A Plague Tale Innocence (Image via Focus Home Interactive)

A Plague Tale Innocence's story takes place in 1348 and features the journey of Amicia and Hugo de Rune during the Hundred Years' War between the French and British. War is bad for business, and players will be forced to run through the battlefields of endless corpses, hide behind crates, and avoid being detected by French soldiers to give Hugo a better chance of living in these harsh conditions.

Asobo Studio opted for a linear approach and a strong focus on the narrative instead of setting these characters off into an open-world sandbox, which paid off immensely. The siblings will encounter new allies as they search for refuge away from the plague and soldiers while discovering the truth behind Hugo's unique illness.

Also read: Is it worth playing The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild in 2025?

The gameplay is solid but extremely limited, and players must proceed carefully whenever an enemy soldier is nearby. Similar to other games with a strong focus on stealth like The Last of Us, players can pick up objects and hurl them away to catch the enemy's attention and buy the siblings enough time to squeeze through. The visuals are out of this world, and players can use the ruins to their advantage.

A Plague Tale Innocence is not for the faint of heart, especially for players who can't handle pressure. The enemy AI is aggressive and can instantly kill Amicia with one hit once they are spotted.

There is not much combat in this game, and it isn't that bad, given that Amicia and Hugo are still children and are not combat-qualified. However, Amicia is armed with a sling that can knock out and even kill enemies.

While it is easy to dismiss A Plague Tale Innocence as a period piece, this story has its fair share of supernatural elements. Asobo Studio used the war and conflict as a backdrop to tell a unique story and highlight the importance of family dynamics and being a role model to younger children. As the title implies, Hugo is still innocent, and it is up to the player to protect him from the harsh reality.

Amicia is a strong-willed character who will not let her brother get hurt despite his unique condition. Born with a unique illness, Hugo's condition is the key to controlling the plague carried by the rats and the French means to acquire this power for themselves.

Unlike other depictions of a young companion, Hugo is not as annoying and perfectly captures the essence of an innocent child.

Also read: Should you try out Avatar The Last Airbender Quest for Balance in 2025?

Survival is the main theme of A Plague Tale Innocence, and players get a front-row seat to see how it affects a child's life. Amicia and Hugo are left with nothing but their will to survive, and they are equally crafty and resourceful. Players can acquire supplies and other ingredients to make explosives and traps to distract enemy guards.

It is worth noting that players with a massive phobia or fear of rats will find this game challenging not from a gameplay perspective, but on their end. Amicia and Hugo can create fire bombs and light torches to clear the way of rats and get through without being touched.

A Plague Tale Innocence is not for the faint of heart (Image via Focus Home Interactive)

Asobo Studio knows how to pace certain story moments and highlight the relationship between Hugo and Amicia. The world they know is not suited for young children to live full lives, and Amicia doesn't hesitate to take responsibility despite the tough trials ahead.

Family is a central part of this tale, and players will feel attached to these characters before the credits start rolling.

Conclusion

This is one linear adventure that you wouldn't want to miss (Image via Focus Home Interactive)

A Plague Tale Innocence is a great game about family and survival. Although there are some historical inaccuracies here and there, the gripping narrative is enough to convince players that this is a game worth playing in 2025.

Also read: Should you try out Uncharted Drake's Fortune in 2025?

Asobo Studio worked on a sequel carrying the same theme and dynamics, which was also universally praised. With countless ports available and chances of finding a good deal on the used market high, do yourselves a favor and play A Plague Tale Innocence.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.