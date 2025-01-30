Should you try out Astro's Playroom in 2025?

Astro's Playroom is a technical demo and free platforming game bundled with every PlayStation 5, and the gaming community could not get enough of its cutesy art style and homage to the brand's history. Japan Studio wanted to give early users a taste of the hardware's capabilities and showcase the improvements of the DualSense controller to give them a definitive next-gen experience.

While platforming games do not appeal to everyone, players can spend a few good hours going through obstacle courses and hunting a few easter eggs tucked away by the developers. If you just bought a PlayStation 5 or had one at launch, it would be a shame to miss experiencing a game that is completely free in 2025.

Astro's Playroom is a great first experience for the PlayStation 5

Astro is finally getting the recognition he deserves through this impressive demo (Image via Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Some players would describe this project as a tech demo for the PlayStation 5, and while it won't be false, Astro's Playroom is more than that. The game is broken down into multiple levels, and each one stands out in its unique way.

Trending

While it isn't a traditional open-world title, all four maps are interconnected, akin to Bloodborne, and players can return to a central hub called CPU Plaza to access other worlds.

Each world represents a classic PlayStation console from the PS1 all the way up to the PS5. Each level has a few secret puzzle pieces and artifacts for players to collect and use to unlock more rewards.

There are environmental puzzles that must be solved by pulling certain wires to open new platforms to jump on to make the ascent much more convenient.

Also read: Is it worth playing The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild in 2025?

The real gimmick of Astro's Playroom is the utilization of the DualSense controller. Players can feel the vibrations simulated from the game, like raindrops on Astro's head, or feel the strong gusts of wind, the feeling of walking on a sandy beach, and many more. There are areas where Astro must ascend while in a miniature rocket, and players must exert more effort pressing the adaptive triggers.

Other ways to defeat enemies are by jumping and hovering above them and hitting them with Astro's lasers. There are a few areas where specific weapons like bows and arrows can be used to shoot explosive barrels, a clever way to get the player used to the new norm of adaptive triggers.

Japan Studio gained the confidence to create a richer world for Astro after the success of Astro Bot Rescue Mission for the PlayStation VR in 2018. The positive reception of this demo then paved the way for Astro Bot, which won countless awards and accolades and even secured the title of Game of the Year 2024 amidst the fierce competition.

Sony Interactive Entertainment finally nailed the platforming genre, and it only took a cute little robot to give them the courage to innovate.

It is easy to dismiss Astro's Playroom as a child's game, given the artistic design; however, it is more than that and can appeal to a larger audience. While it isn't necessarily hard, some levels are quite challenging. As Astro, players must clear hordes of enemies by spinning toward them or, in some cases, using a gun to get through.

This is a love letter to longtime PlayStation fans

Other players view this game as a culmination of the PlayStation legacy after Astro's Playroom featured almost every console generation, accessories, characters, and iconic locations.

Players can spot fan-favorite characters like Kratos and Atreus from the God of War series, and even Cloud Strife's Buster Sword from Final Fantasy 7 made a quick cameo.

Astro's Playroom is a multi-faceted work of art (Image via Sony Interactive Entertainment)

The developers didn't forget about this project by updating Astro's Playroom with new collectibles inspired by PlayStation hardware, such as the PlayStation Portal, the slim model PlayStation 5, the DualSense Edge controller, and the PlayStation VR 2. The Astro franchise is built upon the success of the PlayStation brand and became the de facto mascot.

Conclusion

New PlayStation 5 owners shouldn't ignore this free demo that was made with love (Image via Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Sony Interactive Entertainment realized that shipping Astro's Playroom as a free demo could set the bar high for what a true next-generation game should feel like. There are not many games released in recent memory that have utilized the DualSense controller, like Japan Studio. The fun gameplay mixed with the nostalgia is a potent mix of a successful game.

Also read: Should you try out Uncharted Drake's Fortune in 2025?

Astro's Playroom is as old as the PlayStation 5, and this is most likely the first game new owners booted up. Despite being a brief experience, this is the kind of game that can be played with family members and is worth playing in 2025.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Check out our NYT Connections Helper to get hints and answers for today's connections puzzle.