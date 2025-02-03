Should you try out Devil May Cry 5 in 2025?

Devil May Cry 5 was developed and published by Capcom for the Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC in 2019. A year later, Capcom re-released the game on Xbox Series X/S and PlayStation 5 with improved performance and visuals, along with the addition of Vergil as a playable character. The gaming community has waited long enough for a mainline Devil May Cry entry, and it is safe to say this did not disappoint and is worth trying even in 2025.

This entry carried over the defining qualities of the Devil May Cry franchise, such as the fast-paced combat, unique visuals, and stylish flair of seasoned demon hunters Dante and Nero. This time, they are joined by V, who hired them for a new job that later spirals out of control, which leads to more unexpected twists, turns, and family drama.

Disclaimer: Some aspects of this article reflect the writer's subjective views about the game.

Trending

Devil May Cry 5 is the most advanced and fastest entry for the entire series

The developers took their sweet time to perfect Devil May Cry 5 (Image via Capcom)

After the events of Devil May Cry 4, Nero decided to work with his uncle as a demon hunter and continued to hone his demonic abilities. Capcom went above and beyond with the narrative by opening Devil May Cry 5 with an unwinnable battle set in the distant future. Players will initially feel confused about how these characters got into that scenario, which adds another layer to the narrative.

The story follows Dante and Nero taking a job from V to defeat a new enemy called Urizen. This entry made a few bold and creative changes to its gameplay, such as Nero getting figuratively disarmed by a mysterious figure who vanished into thin air after claiming the Yamato blade. This didn't stop Nero from being benched after seeking the help of their local gunsmith, Nico Goldstein.

Also read: The Great Circle vs The Staff of Kings: Which Indiana Jones to try first in 2025

Players can control three playable characters; however, there are some sections where a specific character is locked. This is an interesting opportunity for hardcore fans to spend time with older characters like Nero and Dante with a much more advanced control scheme, while V is an oddball from the trio. Older attack patterns and moves return with a fresh coat of paint to show how far the series has come.

Each character has unique personalities that reflect their fighting style. Capcom did not hold back and gave the players an extensive gamut of weapons, from swords and guns, paired with magic attacks. All three playable characters do not feel like a reskin of one another and have separate styles, especially V's more laid-back personality letting others do his bidding.

Devil May Cry 5 feels like a refined version of previous games with flashier environments and detailed combat mechanics. This entry added more to the series' wacky side with new gimmicky weapons like double-wielding swords with motorcycle wheels and engine sounds; however, they are extremely satisfying, especially as it builds up the gauge counter on the screen.

Dante's gameplay feels oddly familiar to his Devil May Cry 4 version but with major improvements. Players are impressed with Dante switching fighting stances on the fly, and the developers updated his movement system to make him move much faster than in previous installments.

Microtransactions in a single-player experience

One of the few things that made a few fans raise their eyebrows is the inclusion of microtransactions. The Devil May Cry series is renowned for being hard, and players are given the option to revive after losing a fight at the cost of red orbs that can easily be farmed or gold orbs by paying with real money. Fortunately, buying orbs is purely optional and has no consequences for gameplay.

Microtransactions are not a big deal in Devil May Cry 5, but it is there when players need it (Image via Capcom)

Red orbs are primarily used to purchase new skills and abilities and to resurrect characters. The developers of Devil May Cry 5 included the option for players to acquire gold orbs instead of allocating their resources elsewhere or if a player runs short on orbs and is close to defeating an enemy boss.

Also read: Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 vs The Witcher 3: Similarities and differences explored

It is also worth noting that this is the first game of the Devil May Cry franchise to feature microtransactions. While it may give the wrong message, the microtransactions in this game are optional conveniences if players refuse to restart a battle.

Conclusion

Devil May Cry 5 has set the bar high for future entries (Image via Capcom)

Devil May Cry 5 was a game that was on the gaming community's radar after a decade-long hiatus, and the wait was worth it. Capcom took its time to perfect certain mechanics and features that made the Devil May Cry series beloved and passed with flying colors. Hopefully, the wait for the next game will not take as long.

Also read: Marvel's Spider-Man Miles Morales vs Marvel's Spider-Man 2: Similarities and differences explored

If you are a fan of the Devil May Cry series and haven't picked up the most recent entry, the price has dropped, and there are good deals in the used market to give fans a good reason to try this game in 2025. Players shouldn't miss out on one that is arguably the best hack-and-slash experience.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.