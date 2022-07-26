Should you turn Jay in or not in As Dusk Falls?

As Dusk Falls is a narrative adventure from Interior Night, a studio forged by former Quantic Dream game director Caroline Marchal. Echoing the ethos of her old employer, the game is primarily about making huge choices and dealing with the subsequent consequences.

With limited gameplay and maximized storytelling, the main concern of these games is seeking emotional catharsis. There often isn't one right answer, but knowing what could come of a big choice can be helpful. The qualifications for victory vary based on the players, but some choices change the game's myriad endings.

As Dusk Falls: The Setup

As Dusk Falls @asduskfallsgame



What consequences will your choices bring?



Experience As Dusk Falls, an original interactive drama from Every family has secrets. Every secret has a price.What consequences will your choices bring?Experience As Dusk Falls, an original interactive drama from @Int_Night - AVAILABLE NOW on Xbox consoles, PC, Steam, and @XboxGamePass Every family has secrets. Every secret has a price. What consequences will your choices bring? Experience As Dusk Falls, an original interactive drama from @Int_Night - AVAILABLE NOW on Xbox consoles, PC, Steam, and @XboxGamePass. https://t.co/TqAo909Wsc

As Dusk Falls does have a few events that always occur, but they'll happen in different ways depending on their choices. This choice occurs because Zoe will always meet up with Jay years after the main events of the story.

The choice to turn Jay in or not is the final decision of this playthrough, and it's predicated on him escaping to Canada. Zoe will find him living alone in Canada, and she'll have a tense conversation with the young man.

Zoe has the opportunity to forgive Jay for his participation in the crimes. Depending on their previous choices, his actions may have led to substantial bloodshed. Zoe must choose not to forgive him with a line like "Your family ruined my life."

After this, Jay will become despondent and give her the chance to turn him in. He assures her he'll accept his fate, whatever she decides.

What happens if Zoe turns him in?

Can You Pet the Dog? @CanYouPetTheDog You can pet the dog in As Dusk Falls You can pet the dog in As Dusk Falls https://t.co/VZvUGJKvFG

Choosing to turn in Jay in As Dusk Falls is, essentially, condemning a person to death. Jay will go to prison, then await his fate on death row, and finally, be executed by lethal injection.

There are a few ways Jay can end up in prison, but this one puts Zoe directly in control of his freedom. Once in prison, she has the choice to watch his execution. This is a harrowing choice and a player should consider every angle before deciding to turn Jay in.

Let him go

As Dusk Falls @asduskfallsgame You don't have to go alone, share the weight of the decisions that await you...



Uncover the secrets of Two Rock together with multiplayer up to 8 people, locally, online, or a mix of both! You don't have to go alone, share the weight of the decisions that await you...Uncover the secrets of Two Rock together with multiplayer up to 8 people, locally, online, or a mix of both! https://t.co/gL7zlAY1Ob

The other option at this moment demands an incredible amount of forgiveness and mercy. Choosing to let Jay go will ensure that he lives out his life alone in the wilderness of Canada he escaped to.

Zoe can choose to leave him to his devices, and that'll be the end of the story. This arguably brings a sense of closure, but may leave some fans still lusting for revenge.

This is the final choice of the game's story, meaning it's also one of the most impactful. It's essentially a binary choice that allows players to pick a different ending at the final buzzer.

There won't be a "game over" screen after either of these choices, and neither one is categorically wrong. Players have to decide based on their judgment.

If a player left As Dusk Falls feeling that Jay's actions were unforgivable and he must be punished, turn him in. However, if they reckon that taking his life solves nothing and that mercy is a virtue, let him go.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far