Shreyas Iyer's PUBG Mobile ID revealed

Several Indian cricketers play the popular battle royale game to kill time or improve their teamwork.

Shreyas Iyer is one of the most prominent Indian batsmen. He recently participated in the OnePlus Domin8 PUBG event.

PUBG Mobile is a popular multiplayer battle royale game that is played by millions of players. The game is enjoyed by players from various domains and professions. The versatility of the game makes it one of the most loved mobile games.

Various athletes play PUBG Mobile in their free time, as they believe that the game is a great medium to improve teamwork. Usually, PUBG Mobile fans are able to witness only professional gamers playing the game on their respective channels. However, OnePlus Domin8 event featured Indian cricketers taking on some fan favourite PUBG Mobile players.

KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Yuzvendra Chahal and Smriti Madhana participated in the event alongside professional PUBG Mobile players like Scout, Jonathan, and Ghatak.

Team Smriti ended up winning the event. Click here to read the complete report of the event.

Shreyas Iyer is one of the most prominent Indian batsmen.

Though his team didn’t perform well in the OnePlus Domin8 event, the fans appreciated the effort he put into the matches.

A still from the OnePlus Domin8 event showing the username of Shreyas Iyer. (Picture Courtesy: OnePlus India)

Shreyas Iyer’s PUBG Mobile ID

Shreyas Iyer's PUBG Mobile ID is 5865313147, and his in-game name is SHREYASIYER41

Shreyas Iyer's PUBG Mobile ID

Here are his stats from this season. He has played a few TDMs but only one battle royale game.

His stats in the current season

The exact gaming setup of Shreyas Iyer is still unknown.

Shreyas Iyer is not the first cricketer to play the popular battle royale game- PUBG Mobile. Various other cricketers play this game quite often and some of them are quite good at it too.

Yuzvendra Chahal and Hardik Pandya are in the Ace tier. Several players have also been vocal about their fondness for the game.

