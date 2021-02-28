Shroud recalls harrowing details of his first diarrhea experience 

Michael Shroud Grzesiek, during a Valheim stream, recently recalled his first diarrhea experience while playing a pro game. This happened when other streamers on the call expressed their concern on the same topic, and Shroud, being himself, didn't shy away from the same.

He was quick to let everyone know that he had been the victim of a harrowing diarrhea experience. It all went down during his Counter-Strike 1.6 days, he said.

The Twitch streamer revealed that it happened sometime in the 2000s when he was playing competitive Counter-Strike and wanted to go to the bathroom the whole time but couldn't because the match was at its apex.

Shroud explained how he ran to the bathroom after the match had ended. Sadly, it was too late, and the deed had been done, he stated.

This left everyone on the call in stitches, and Shroud was left rather embarrassed.

Is Shroud playing NoPixel secretly?

He is one of the most popular personalities on the internet and one of the most followed streamers on Twitch.

Shroud never misses his mark, but according to him, he did miss out on one while playing Counter-Strike professionally back in the day.

Going to the bathroom while streaming is one of the urges that several streamers have to battle. This makes it very tough for them to stream as they're constantly distracted.

Shroud has been streaming several games recently. He plays a lot of Valorant and recently took on Valheim.

The Canadian streamer was an integral part of OfflineTV's Rust server and also blamed xQc for being the reason behind the split in the server.

As soon as GTA's RP server was announced, it was believed that he would jump ships. While Shroud revealed that he was participating in the server, he was secretly found playing the RP title secretly by a couple of streamers.

