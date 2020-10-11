It would be accurate to say that Michael Grzesiek aka Shroud is one of the most popular gamers in the world. He is a Canadian streamer and YouTuber, and a former CS: GO professional. Shroud has around 6.57 million subscribers on YouTube and around 8.3 million followers on Twitch.

Shroud was one of the notable streamers who had joined the mass exodus to Microsoft’s Mixer platform towards the beginning of the year. However, when Mixer shut down in July, he went on a brief one month break before making a memorable return to Twitch.

Apart from CS: GO, Shroud is known for his skills in PUBG, Apex Legends and Valorant, and has also been playing ‘Among Us’ over recent months. Apart from his amazing gaming skills, Shroud is known for his witty personality and engaging streams.

Shroud's tutorial on 'How to clean your keyboard' is breaking the Internet

Recently, during one of his streams, he decided to give his viewers a brief tutorial on cleaning up their keyboards. It is no secret that keyboards are one of the most difficult to clean components of PCs, with dirt and random food particles often getting lodged in difficult to reach spots.

In the video that you can see at the end of the article, Shroud can be seen talking about a cable and a tool to pop out the keys of the keyboard. Further, he explains exactly how keyboards can be extremely difficult to clean, and goes on to talk about his own keyboard.

He says that there is currently a lot of food lodged inside his keyboard. After talking about the equipment, he finally reveals what he does when his keyboard gets dirty, but not after a long pause.

According to Shroud, he simply buys a new keyboard! While the ‘tutorial’ turns out to be extremely useless for gamers actually looking for a way to easily clean their keyboards, it makes for a hilarious watch. Needless to say, most fans seemed to agree, as you can see below.

Further, quite a few fans claimed that they knew what Shroud was going to say, although we do not agree!

You can watch the incident in the video below.