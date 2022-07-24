“No matter how strong-minded you think you are”: Shroud warns xQc about Twitch chat's increasing toxicity

During a recent livestream, former Counter-Strike pro Michael "Shroud" warned xQc about the adverse effects that Twitch chats can have on streamers. Both Shroud and xQc are at the top of their streaming careers, with over 10 and 11 million followers on the purple platform, respectively. However, the former is a bit worried about the Canadian streamer's mental health.

Despite being at the top of the streaming landscape, xQc has had his fair share of controversies. The former Overwatch pro has been on the receiving end of intense criticism and a constant barrage of distressing comments from his own viewers.

This is precisely what Shroud highlighted during his latest stream and expressed his concerns over the matter.

Shroud worries about xQc's mental health due to Twitch chat toxicity

Twitch is currently one of the most popular streaming platforms in the world, hosting some of the biggest names in the gaming landscape, including xQc, Pokimane, Shroud, and Summit1g. Despite such a massive lineup, the Amazon-owned platform serves as a breeding ground for increasing toxicity and negativity.

Addressing his concerns about xQc's mental health, Shroud quipped:

"Dude, it's crazy. I don't know how his mental is, but it's gotta be bad because every time I watch him, his chat is just f**king roasting him. Absolutely talking s**t over and over. I couldn’t do it."

Continuing his trail of thoughts, he further added:

"No matter how strong minded you think you are, you’re not when you read Twitch chat. You’re just not. That’s a whole different f**king beast because you’re literally live. What’s happening in your chat is what reflects on you, and you feel either negative or positive based on what happened in chat.”

Pointing out the mental trauma that an individual goes through due to such a response from their own viewers and followers, he sympathized with xQc, concluding:

"If I had my chat talking sh*t to me, 24/7, even if they’re trolling, and they’re memes or whatever the f**k, I couldn’t do it. It’s terrible, terrible for your mental.”

Fans react to Shroud's concerns

As expected, the topic evoked a plethora of responses from viewers from all around the internet. While the majority of comments can be seen justifying xQc's Twitch viewers, a handful of users seemed a bit worried about the Twitch powerhouse.

Sharing a wide spectrum of reactions, here is what they had to say:

Fan reactions (Image via Shroud/Twitch)

But surprisingly, despite all the hate raids from the viewers, xQc somehow manages to brush off the negativity and only concentrates on his usual streaming, mainly entertaining his viewers.

But where once in a while, he also loses his calm, becoming frustrated with the wave of negativity coming towards him during his livestreams, resulting in a sudden outburst of anger. With that being said, it seems like even the funniest and most vivacious streamer can get annoyed with constant trolling.

