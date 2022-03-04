The latest patch of Sifu brings new Mandarin vocals, bug fixes, and more

Sloclap, the creator of Sifu, has released a brand-new upgrade for the popular action game. Version 1.07 is currently available for download on PC but will not be accessible on PlayStation 5 or PlayStation 4 until next week. While the update isn't very significant, it does make the game more accessible in one place.

The addition of a Mandarin Chinese voice-over is perhaps the most significant new feature in this latest upgrade to Sifu. Sifu has been a huge hit since its inception around a month ago, with China proving to be one of its greatest markets. As a result, Sloclap was quick to add Chinese voice-over work to the game, making it even more accessible to anyone in China interested in playing it.

Patch 1.07 is now available for Sifu, which resolves a few minor problems and glitches

Some of those improvements and tweaks were included in an update from Sloclap earlier this week that addressed numerous distinct aspects of the game. The adjustments in this update target concerns with the HUD, sound design, general design, art, and UX/UI of the early game of the year candidate.

Update 1.07 adds a Mandarin voice-over at the top of the list of major changes. This is another feature that Sloclap has mentioned in the past, and it looks like they worked on it swiftly, given that the game has only been on the market for a month. Only a few weeks have passed since the last Sifu update.

Aside from the Mandarin voice-over, the latest game update resolves a slew of minor bugs that have been reported by players since the game's introduction. This covers exploits such as an endless loop that may occur when a player does a leg sweep on an adversary who is already down. The Blade method endless loop exploit that appeared when players were fighting Kuroki was also corrected in the patch.

While the fixed vulnerabilities and the voice-over are the most significant improvements in this patch, there are smaller updates to the artwork in numerous spots throughout the Roguelite game. This is certainly not the end of these fixes, and if the release schedule thus far is any indicator, the devs are working quickly to address any bugs or difficulties that arise.

