Silent Hill F trailer breakdown: 5 things you might have missed from gameplay reveal

Sony showcased Silent Hill F's gameplay trailer during the June 2025 State of Play. The latest entry in the survival horror franchise aims to take the franchise in new directions. While the footage shows the overall vibe and atmosphere of the title, there is still a lot of information we don't know about. But there were some hidden details in the trailer that keen-eyed players picked up on.

Ad

This article lists a few observations from the footage that expand on the game.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

5 interesting details in the Silent Hill F trailer

1) The town of Ebisugaoka

Ebisugaoka (Image via Konami)

Silent Hill F does away with it's American setting and drops players in 1960s Japan. The trailer explores the fictional region of Ebisugaoka. It's the hometown of the game's protagonist, Shimizu Hinako. The settlement gets engulfed by a mysterious fog, kickstarting the events of the title. It also perfectly displays how the game doesn't shy away from showing gore.

Ad

Trending

Another important detail is that Silent Hill F takes place during the 1960s, near the birth year of Alessa Gillespie in 1969. Thus, there is a possibility of seeing The Order, the cult first seen in Silent Hill 1, involved in the F's events.

Also read: All video game announcements from PlayStation State of Play 2025: Silent Hill F, Nioh 3, and more

2) An emphasis on melee combat

Nothing beats a handy metal bonk (Image via Konami)

While Silent Hill games aren't as action-heavy as Resident Evil titles, combat is usually a major aspect of them. The majority of the games in the former allow you to use guns along with some melee combat. Silent Hill F, however, might focus on close-range combat. The steel pipe is the only major weapon in all the footage of the title.

Ad

From what is available, attacking enemies with melee weapons looks heavy and satisfying. I guess nothing can surpass beating your enemies into pulp with a metal pipe.

3) Enemy designs

The scarecrows (Image via Konami)

Silent Hill games are famous for their enemy designs. Even someone who isn't into horror would've at least seen Pyramid Head. Thus, Silent Hill F has big shoes to fill. Thankfully, the designs shown in the latest trailer look great. The mannequins are by far the most memorable and scariest. The sound design and their erratic movement make them a force to be reckoned with.

Ad

The scarecrows are more human but still maintain the unpredictable body movement inspired by Jacob's Ladder. Finally, we get a look at a fleshy grotesque monstrosity in the form of Sakuko's mutation. Ultimately, the enemy roster of Silent Hill F is shaping up well.

4) The spider lilies

Red spider lilies are danger (Image via Konami)

Both the reveal and teaser trailer heavily featured red spider lilies. While the latest footage doesn't show them with as much emphasis, they are still present. In Japanese culture, these flowers (called Higanbana) symbolize death and loss. They're actively connected with the infection spread by the fog as it grows from the infected. Safe to say, they need to be avoided at all costs.

Ad

5) Shimizu Hinako

Shimizu Hinako in Silent Hill F (Image via Konami)

Shimizu Hinako is the protagonist of Silent Hill F. She is in her hometown, Ebisugaoka, when a mysterious fog envelops the region and infects the people living there. However, the various people chastising her make it look like she wronged them in some way. The story might have been started by a tragedy with Hinako involved in it, or the fog itself might've been caused by her.

Ad

The campaign is written by Ryukishi07, writer of the "When They Cry" visual novels. Thus, it is certain that the story will involve death, trauma, gore, and tragedy.

Check out our other articles:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Meet Soni Meet Soni is an Esports & Gaming writer at Sportskeeda who specializes in covering the sphere of single-player games, with a focus on linear games. Currently in the second year of his BA degree, he has always been passionate about film, music, anime, and sketching, and added gaming to that list after being spellbound by the first Metal Gear Solid game.



When it comes to industry influences, he looks up to streamer MoistCrit1kal for his engagement with the goings-on in gaming as a whole while playing and reviewing games. And while he prefers single-player games, he keeps tabs on Valorant tournaments and the ALGS, follows teams such as 100 Thieves, Paper Rex, and Sentinels, and is always up for some Overwatch or Fortnite with his friends. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.