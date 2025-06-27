Silver and Blood reroll guide

Doing a Silver and Blood reroll is not hassle-free, but you can use some methods to make things easier. This Gothic-style strategic gacha RPG is available for mobile and PC devices. It’s possible to reroll on both devices; however, the process is easier on PC. If you want the hassles and reroll to get your favorite Vassals, then this guide helps you.

You can find all the rerolling methods for both PC and mobile devices with and without emulators in this article.

A guide to Silver and Blood reroll process for PC and mobile devices

Don't forget to claim pre-registration rewards from the in-game mailbox (Image via Skystone Games)

Here is the process to perform a Silver and Blood reroll for PC and mobile devices:

Rerolling process for PC devices without an emulator

The process to perform a Silver and Blood reroll on PC devices involves deleting the game data. Here is a step-by-step guide:

Step 1: Download Silver and Blood and log in with a guest account.

Download Silver and Blood and log in with a guest account. Step 2: Play through the tutorial until you have access to the in-game mailbox. You must clear Chapter 1, Stage 5, to unlock the feature. By this time, you will have done your first multi-pull after clearing Chapter 1, Stage 4.

Play through the tutorial until you have access to the in-game mailbox. You must clear Chapter 1, Stage 5, to unlock the feature. By this time, you will have done your first multi-pull after clearing Chapter 1, Stage 4. Step 3: Claim all free pulls from pre-registration rewards and ongoing events. You will have around 40 pulls after claiming all the freebies.

Claim all free pulls from pre-registration rewards and ongoing events. You will have around 40 pulls after claiming all the freebies. Step 4: Spend all your pulls on the Blue Dawn banner.

Spend all your pulls on the Blue Dawn banner. Step 5: Exit the game. Go to the Registry Editor menu from the search bar, then follow this path: Computer\HKEY_CURRENT_USER\Software\Nova\Silver and Blood. Delete all the data in Silver and Blood.

Note that deleting the data from the Registry Editor might be risky for your PC. So, be careful doing so or reroll with an emulator.

Rerolling process for PC devices with an emulator

You must download an emulator software to perform a Silver and Blood reroll with this method. Then, download Silver and Blood in the emulator. Create as many instances of the title as your PC can support.

Assign one as the master instance and sync all other instances to it. Then, play until you unlock the in-game mailbox.

Rerolling process for mobile devices

Switch to different gmail account to reroll on mobile devices (Image via Skystone Games)

Although you can sign in with the guest account, deleting it won’t help you create a new account because it’s bound to your device. So, you must have multiple Gmail accounts to perform a Silver and Blood reroll on mobile devices.

Launch the title on your device, and sign in with a Gmail account. Play until you unlock the in-game mailbox. Claim all the rewards and pull on the Blue Dawn banner. If you don’t get the desired characters, follow the below-listed steps:

Click the main menu button near your in-game avatar icon.

button near your in-game avatar icon. Press the Settings button on the right side of the screen.

button on the right side of the screen. Press the User Center button in the Account tab.

button in the tab. Press the Switch Account button in the User Center.

button in the User Center. Click the Google button and sign in with a new Gmail account.

Don’t forget to use the Silver and Blood gift codes to get more free pulls before you reroll.

