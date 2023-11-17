siuhy CS2 settings (2023): Crosshair, configuration, sensitivity, and more

Kamil "siuhy" Szaradek is a CS2 professional player from Poland who is currently playing for MOUZ. He fulfills the role of a Rifler (Entry fragger) and is also the team's IGL (In-game leader). siuhy has been a pro player in the Counter-Strike esports scene since 2018 and has an estimated total earnings of $177,552. He has played for other organizations like Izako Bears, GamerLegion, etc.

Being a relatively new player, siuhy has seen quite a decent amount of success in his Counter-Strike career. He has won events like the ESL Pro League Season 18, Thunderpick World Championship 2023: European Series #1, WePlay Academy League Season 4, etc. However, his most notable achievement is his runners-up finish at the 2023 BLAST Paris Major, where his then-team GamerLegion made a miraculous run to the tournament's Grand Finals.

The 21-year-old's recent performances and overall success have made him a formidable player and IGL in FPS esports. Read on to learn more about siuhy and his Counter-Strike 2 settings and configurations.

Everything fans need to know about siuhy's CS2 settings in 2023

siuhy has dedicated himself fully to his esports career and hasn't created content or streamed CS2 on any platforms. However, he did recently participate in events like IEM Sydney 2023, CS Asia Championships 2023, etc., with his team. Mentioned below are his known settings for CS2 in 2023.

Mouse settings

DPI: 400

Sensitivity: 1.7

eDPI: 680

Zoom Sensitivity: 1

Hz: 1000

Windows sensitivity: 6

Raw Input : 1

Mouse Acceleration: 0

Crosshair

Drawoutline: 1

Apha: 255

Color: 1

Blue: 255

Green: 255

Red: 255

Dot: 0

Gap: -3

Size: 2

Style: 4

Thickness: 0

Sniper Width: 1

Follow Recoil: No

Viewmodel

FOV: 68

Offset X: 2.5

Offset Y: 0

Offset Z: -1.5

Preseptos: 3

Shift Left Amt: 1.5

Shift Right Amt: 0.75

Recoil: 0

Righthand: 1

BOB

Lower AMT: 21

AMT Lat: 0.33

AMT Vert: 0.14

Cycle: 0.98

Video settings

Resolution: 1280x960

Aspect Ratio: 4:3

Scaling Mode: Stretched

Color Mode: Computer Monitor

Brightness: 126%

Display Mode: Fullscreen

Advanced Video

Boost Player Contrast: Enabled

Wait for Vertical Sync: Disabled

Multisampling Anti-Aliasing Mode: 8x MSAA

Global Shadow Quality: Very Low

Model/Texture Detail: Low

Texture Filtering Mode: Bilinear

Shader Detail: Very Low

Particle Detail: Unknown

Ambient Occlusion: Unknown

High Dynamic Range: Unknown

FidelityFX Super Resolution: Unknown

NVIDIA Reflex Low Latency: Unknown

Gear

Monitor: ZOWIE XL2566K

Mouse: ZOWIE EC2-CW

Keyboard: Razer Huntsman V3 Pro TKL

Headset: Razer Blackshark V2

Mousepad: Razer Gigantus V2

PC Specs

Processor: Intel Core i9-12900KS

Graphics Card: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Ti

Setup & Streaming

Chair: Noblechairs EPIC MouseSports Edition

With the above settings, many players who might be playing CS2 for the first time can expect to get a good headstart. However, to master its mechanics, they will need a proper aim routine and learn utility linueps for each map.

CS2's release has opened a gateway for both older and younger pro players to have a fresh start in the Counter-Strike esports scene. If handled correctly, the game has the potential to break all the records created by its legendary predecessor, CS:GO.