siuhy CS2 settings (2023): Crosshair, configuration, sensitivity, and more

Kamil "siuhy" Szaradek is a CS2 professional player from Poland who is currently playing for MOUZ. He fulfills the role of a Rifler (Entry fragger) and is also the team's IGL (In-game leader). siuhy has been a pro player in the Counter-Strike esports scene since 2018 and has an estimated total earnings of $177,552. He has played for other organizations like Izako Bears, GamerLegion, etc.
Being a relatively new player, siuhy has seen quite a decent amount of success in his Counter-Strike career. He has won events like the ESL Pro League Season 18, Thunderpick World Championship 2023: European Series #1, WePlay Academy League Season 4, etc. However, his most notable achievement is his runners-up finish at the 2023 BLAST Paris Major, where his then-team GamerLegion made a miraculous run to the tournament's Grand Finals.
The 21-year-old's recent performances and overall success have made him a formidable player and IGL in FPS esports. Read on to learn more about siuhy and his Counter-Strike 2 settings and configurations.
Everything fans need to know about siuhy's CS2 settings in 2023
siuhy has dedicated himself fully to his esports career and hasn't created content or streamed CS2 on any platforms. However, he did recently participate in events like IEM Sydney 2023, CS Asia Championships 2023, etc., with his team. Mentioned below are his known settings for CS2 in 2023.
Note: These settings were procured from CS2config.com
Mouse settings
- DPI: 400
- Sensitivity: 1.7
- eDPI: 680
- Zoom Sensitivity: 1
- Hz: 1000
- Windows sensitivity: 6
- Raw Input : 1
- Mouse Acceleration: 0
Crosshair
- Drawoutline: 1
- Apha: 255
- Color: 1
- Blue: 255
- Green: 255
- Red: 255
- Dot: 0
- Gap: -3
- Size: 2
- Style: 4
- Thickness: 0
- Sniper Width: 1
- Follow Recoil: No
Viewmodel
- FOV: 68
- Offset X: 2.5
- Offset Y: 0
- Offset Z: -1.5
- Preseptos: 3
- Shift Left Amt: 1.5
- Shift Right Amt: 0.75
- Recoil: 0
- Righthand: 1
BOB
- Lower AMT: 21
- AMT Lat: 0.33
- AMT Vert: 0.14
- Cycle: 0.98
Video settings
- Resolution: 1280x960
- Aspect Ratio: 4:3
- Scaling Mode: Stretched
- Color Mode: Computer Monitor
- Brightness: 126%
- Display Mode: Fullscreen
Advanced Video
- Boost Player Contrast: Enabled
- Wait for Vertical Sync: Disabled
- Multisampling Anti-Aliasing Mode: 8x MSAA
- Global Shadow Quality: Very Low
- Model/Texture Detail: Low
- Texture Filtering Mode: Bilinear
- Shader Detail: Very Low
- Particle Detail: Unknown
- Ambient Occlusion: Unknown
- High Dynamic Range: Unknown
- FidelityFX Super Resolution: Unknown
- NVIDIA Reflex Low Latency: Unknown
Gear
- Monitor: ZOWIE XL2566K
- Mouse: ZOWIE EC2-CW
- Keyboard: Razer Huntsman V3 Pro TKL
- Headset: Razer Blackshark V2
- Mousepad: Razer Gigantus V2
PC Specs
- Processor: Intel Core i9-12900KS
- Graphics Card: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Ti
Setup & Streaming
- Chair: Noblechairs EPIC MouseSports Edition
With the above settings, many players who might be playing CS2 for the first time can expect to get a good headstart. However, to master its mechanics, they will need a proper aim routine and learn utility linueps for each map.
CS2's release has opened a gateway for both older and younger pro players to have a fresh start in the Counter-Strike esports scene. If handled correctly, the game has the potential to break all the records created by its legendary predecessor, CS:GO.