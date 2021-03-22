SK Sabir Boss vs Romeo Gamer: Who has better Free Fire stats in March 2021?

SK Sabir Boss and Romeo Gamer have emerged as two of the most well-known names in the Indian Free Fire community. They are recognized for their fun and engaging videos related to the game on their YouTube channels.

Presently, the former has over 3.74 million subscribers, while Romeo Gamer boasts a subscriber count of over 1.68 million.

This article looks at and compares their stats in the battle royale sensation.

SK Sabir Boss’ Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 55479535.

Lifetime stats

SK Sabir Boss has contented in 28153 squad matches and has come out on top on 9091 occasions, corresponding to a win percentage of 32.29%. He has collected 98854 kills at a K/D ratio of 5.19.

The internet star has played 3040 duo games and has bettered his foes in 624 for a win ratio of 20.52%. With exactly 8300 frags, he has a K/D ratio of 3.44.

The YouTuber has won 142 of the 1622 solo matches, leading to a win rate of 8.75%. He has notched 3285 eliminations with a K/D ratio of 2.22.

Ranked stats

The streamer has featured in 588 squad games in the current ranked season and has 205 victories, coming down to a win ratio of 34.86%. In the process, he has bagged 1809 kills with a K/D ratio of 4.72.

In the duo mode, the YouTuber has played 34 matches and has 13 first-place finishes, at a win rate of 38.23%. He has 126 frags to his name for a K/D ratio of 6.00.

Romeo Gamer’s Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 137719383.

Lifetime stats

Romeo Gamer has competed in 14291 squad matches and has a win tally of 4335, retaining a win percentage of 30.33%. He has 45104 kills at a K/D ratio of 4.53.

The streamer has won 572 of the 4128 duo games played for a win rate of 13.85%. With a K/D ratio of 3.85, he has 13679 frags.

The content creator has played 5295 solo matches and has 872 victories, resulting in a win ratio of 16.46%. He has eliminated 22532 enemies for a K/D ratio of 5.09.

Ranked stats

The broadcaster has appeared in 124 squad games and has remained unbeaten in 50 of them, converting to a win rate of 40.32%. He has racked up precisely 450 frags with a K/D ratio of 6.08.

The internet star has played 73 duo matches and has 11 victories, translating to a win percentage of 15.06%. He has accumulated 209 kills at a K/D ratio of 3.37.

The YouTuber has played 31 solo games and has 11 wins, equating to a win ratio of 35.48%. He has secured 194 eliminations for a K/D ratio of 9.70.

Comparison

Both the YouTubers have tremendous stats in Garena Free Fire. In the lifetime stats, SK Sabir Boss is better in the squad mode, whereas Romeo Gamer has the edge in the solo mode. The former has a finer win rate in the duo mode, while the latter has a greater K/D ratio.

SK Sabir Boss is yet to take part in the solo mode in the ongoing ranked season. Hence, comparing their stats in it isn't possible. Romeo Gamer is ahead on both the fronts - K/D ratio and win rate - in the squad mode. On the other hand, Sabir has the upper hand in the duo mode.

Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the content creators continue to play more games in Free Fire.

