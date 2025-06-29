Skull (Ryuji Sakamoto) build guide in Persona 5: The Phantom X

Skull or Ryuji Sakamoto is the 5-star rarity character in Persona 5: The Phantom X. He uses the Physical element and serves the Assassin’s job in a team. His kit can also inflict Electric damage with the Thunderbolt skill. You can consistently score a critical hit with his God Hand Burst skill. Those wanting a single-target DPS can build Ryuji Sakamoto for their team.
Here’s everything you must know while building Ryuji Sakamoto in Persona 5: The Phantom X.
Best Revelation Cards for Skull in Persona 5: The Phantom X
Currently, there’s only one Revelation Card, Courage, that’s best for Skull in P5X. Its two set effects boost his physical damage. He gets a critical damage buff for two rounds, and then gains this effect again after scoring a critical hit.
Below are the main stats you can aim for Ryuji Sakamoto’s card:
- Sky: Attack
- Star: Crit Damage
- Moon: Damage%
You can aim for Critical Damage, Attack, Penetration, and Damage Bonus sub-stats for the card.
Best Weapons for Skull in Persona 5: The Phantom X
You can use the 4-star Grand Presser or 5-star Revenge Axe Weapon for Skull builds in Persona 5: The Phantom X. Here are their details:
- Grand Presser (Rank 1): Ryuji gets a 7.3% critical rate buff. His damage increases by 38% when Rebound is active, and he scores a critical hit with his skills.
- Revenge Axe (Rank 1): It boosts his critical damage by 36.3%. Ryuji gains one Fired Up stack (up to 10 stacks) when enemies or allies take an action. He consumes all Fired Up stacks when dealing damage, buffing his skill damage by 4.5%.
Revenge Axe is the best Weapon for Ruji Sakamoto as it increases his overall damage by boosting his skills. He also gets a massive critical damage buff using this weapon. Grand Presser is an excellent alternative to Revenge Axe, as it focuses on increasing his critical damage output.
Skill priority
Here are the skill upgrading priorities for the single-target DPS character in P5X:
Skill 3 (God Hand Burst) > Thief Tactics > Skill 1 (Pirate Tactics) > Skill 2 (Thunderbolt)
Best teams for Skull in Persona 5: The Phantom X
Here are the best teams for Skull in P5X:
Leon + Soy + Puppet
Wonder Personas:
- Janosik: Defense Down
- Dionysus: Critical Hit Rate, Critical Damage
- Dominion: Attack Up, Damage Up
- Koumokuten: Attack Up, Damage Up
Leon + Yuki + Puppet
Wonder Personas:
- Janosik: Defense Down
- Dionysus: Critical Hit Rate, Critical Damage
- Dominion: Attack Up, Damage Up
- Koumokuten: Attack Up, Damage Up
Leon has an excellent synergy with Ryuji Sakamoto in P5X. He can convert Ruji’s HP into Shield, allowing him to stay at low HP to deal high damage. You must always use Leon to maximize Ryuji’s output. For other slots, prioritize using support characters who provide Shields instead of healing.
