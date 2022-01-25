“Adam is evil”: SkyDoesMinecraft gets berated online as enraged fans continue to react

SkyDoesMinecraft fans continue to show their disappointment as more and more people step forward to share their stories about working under the creator.

Adam "SkyDoesMinecraft" Dahlberg was outed as an abuser by their ex-girlfriend Elizabeth on January 23, 2022. The latter alleges that she was abused verbally, mentally, and physically. Elizabeth mentioned many other heinous acts in her six-thousand-word document, as well as provided evidence through screenshots of text conversations and police reports.

Elizabeth🥺🖤 @Lizbuggie

Its time everyone knows the truth. Im tired of letting you get away with this. The police know.

Putting the evidence below since it wont upload appropriately Dear Adam Dahlberg aka netnobody afka SkydoesminecraftIts time everyone knows the truth. Im tired of letting you get away with this. The police know.Putting the evidence below since it wont upload appropriately icloud.com/pages/096anNR0… Dear Adam Dahlberg aka netnobody afka SkydoesminecraftIts time everyone knows the truth. Im tired of letting you get away with this. The police know.Putting the evidence below since it wont upload appropriately icloud.com/pages/096anNR0…

Former friends of SkyDoesMinecraft share stories, fuelling fans' rage

After the initial shocking news, many other creators who have worked with or under SkyDoesMinecraft shared stories about their conduct. Multiple creators shared experiences of Adam losing their temper, forcing employees to work extremely long and a general lack of empathy towards their friends.

AntVenom @AntVenom



This will be the last time I ever bring up his name or this discussion in a "main tweet". I thank those who spoke before me, making me more comfortable to do so.



Just know that I am not minimizing what he did. My experiences with SkyDoesMinecraft: pastebin.com/XZnXcwxg This will be the last time I ever bring up his name or this discussion in a "main tweet". I thank those who spoke before me, making me more comfortable to do so.Just know that I am not minimizing what he did. My experiences with SkyDoesMinecraft: pastebin.com/XZnXcwxgThis will be the last time I ever bring up his name or this discussion in a "main tweet". I thank those who spoke before me, making me more comfortable to do so.Just know that I am not minimizing what he did.

Popular Minecraft content creator AntVenom shared his story of working with Adam, stating that even though they had done awful things towards him and others, he still hopes that they can become better.

In an excerpt from the note, AntVenom stated:

"I just wanted the best for my friend, and I still want the best for my friend. Adam did some truly unforgivable things that other people have shared their stories about, and he's especially done unforgivable things within the past few years, which I believe were directly influenced by him losing the remainder of his earned wealth. I still hope at the end of the day, Adam takes this event as a lesson to TRULY better himself."

Other employees of Adam's shared similar experiences, detailing the harassment they faced on a daily basis.

Twitter enraged at SkyDoesMinecraft following multiple allegations

Many who have been keeping a close eye on the situation have grown more upset with each new piece of information. As tons of eyes are drawn into the horrific allegations and subsequent backlash, more and more individuals take to Twitter to share their reactions regarding their childhood hero's downfall.

Faraz Haider / Farazverse @farazverse_YT



After finding out that SkyDoesMinecraft is such a horrible person, and that he lied to so many of us (like 12 million of us) about who he really was — I hope he rots in a corpse.



I have mental issues too, but Adam is evil Elizabeth🥺🖤 @Lizbuggie Please stop sending adam death threats. Just support those coming forward. Death threats are just too much.



Ive been getting many victims to NSFW messages from Adam and other stories in my dms, all of it will be used. I hear you.

The young lady from the text reached out.

Thank u Please stop sending adam death threats. Just support those coming forward. Death threats are just too much.Ive been getting many victims to NSFW messages from Adam and other stories in my dms, all of it will be used. I hear you.The young lady from the text reached out.Thank u Never sent him any death threats. But can I be honest?After finding out that SkyDoesMinecraft is such a horrible person, and that he lied to so many of us (like 12 million of us) about who he really was — I hope he rots in a corpse.I have mental issues too, but Adam is evil twitter.com/lizbuggie/stat… Never sent him any death threats. But can I be honest? After finding out that SkyDoesMinecraft is such a horrible person, and that he lied to so many of us (like 12 million of us) about who he really was — I hope he rots in a corpse.I have mental issues too, but Adam is evil twitter.com/lizbuggie/stat…

emi @yourmomsgrlfren skydoesminecraft was a childhood hero, Adam dahlberg is a monster. skydoesminecraft was a childhood hero, Adam dahlberg is a monster.

Retroity @Retroity



Sending much love to his victims twitter.com/lizbuggie/stat… Elizabeth🥺🖤 @Lizbuggie

Its time everyone knows the truth. Im tired of letting you get away with this. The police know.

Putting the evidence below since it wont upload appropriately Dear Adam Dahlberg aka netnobody afka SkydoesminecraftIts time everyone knows the truth. Im tired of letting you get away with this. The police know.Putting the evidence below since it wont upload appropriately icloud.com/pages/096anNR0… Dear Adam Dahlberg aka netnobody afka SkydoesminecraftIts time everyone knows the truth. Im tired of letting you get away with this. The police know.Putting the evidence below since it wont upload appropriately icloud.com/pages/096anNR0… As someone who almost religiously watched SkyDoesMinecraft as a kid it’s so heartbreaking and disappointing to know that he’s hurt so many people.Sending much love to his victims As someone who almost religiously watched SkyDoesMinecraft as a kid it’s so heartbreaking and disappointing to know that he’s hurt so many people.Sending much love to his victims ❤️ twitter.com/lizbuggie/stat…

✩‧₊˚Sad! @SadCapric0rn To anyone speaking out to defend skydoesminecraft i hope you know how much of a disgusting human being you are to try to defend them. If you go as far to bash and bully Elizabeth belittling her i hope you know you are horrid. To anyone speaking out to defend skydoesminecraft i hope you know how much of a disgusting human being you are to try to defend them. If you go as far to bash and bully Elizabeth belittling her i hope you know you are horrid.

Dappersandile @sodalite64 Gold is no longer butter



I will never say who like Minecraf ever again



Squids are no longer evil



Skydoesminecraft is dead to me.



I am so disappointed I ever supported him. Gold is no longer butterI will never say who like Minecraf ever againSquids are no longer evilSkydoesminecraft is dead to me. I am so disappointed I ever supported him.

hugg / finn 💗 @W0RMPRIEST i get emotional whenever i see this bc my music teacher would show us this song in elementary school when i was like in 2nd grade and we all knew the lyrics by heart and thats how i got to watching Skydoesminecraft and they were one of the biggest crucial parts of my childhood i get emotional whenever i see this bc my music teacher would show us this song in elementary school when i was like in 2nd grade and we all knew the lyrics by heart and thats how i got to watching Skydoesminecraft and they were one of the biggest crucial parts of my childhood https://t.co/UUUD816eTX

Furthermore, while multiple people call for SkyDoesMinecraft to be canceled and deplatformed, others point out that this is more than petty internet discourse. The allegations made by Elizabeth have been brought to the police, so if Adam truly did commit these heinous crimes, they will serve jail time.

snazsav :) @snazsav seeing all this stuff come out about adam (aka netnobody afka skydoesminecraft) is breaking my heart. i cant believe i didn’t see that the people who made me so happy for so much of my childhood were being so horrifically treated. DEPLATFORM ADAM DAHLBERG!!!! seeing all this stuff come out about adam (aka netnobody afka skydoesminecraft) is breaking my heart. i cant believe i didn’t see that the people who made me so happy for so much of my childhood were being so horrifically treated. DEPLATFORM ADAM DAHLBERG!!!!

❤🐝Red🐝❤ @lunariumn Skydoesminecraft doesn't just need to be deplatformed. It isn't an internet problem. They should be in jail. Stop making it an internet problem when it's a legal problem. Skydoesminecraft doesn't just need to be deplatformed. It isn't an internet problem. They should be in jail. Stop making it an internet problem when it's a legal problem.

Megan @MegHerobrine14 This whole skydoesminecraft thing makes me sick to my stomach. They are a disgusting human being, and I hope they rot in jail. This whole skydoesminecraft thing makes me sick to my stomach. They are a disgusting human being, and I hope they rot in jail.

Mary_not_found @Idkwhat12477919 Skydoesminecraft deserves jail time. Absolutely sickening to think that he was once one of my biggest inspirations and that he actually tuned out to be a monster. I hope you rot in jail. Skydoesminecraft deserves jail time. Absolutely sickening to think that he was once one of my biggest inspirations and that he actually tuned out to be a monster. I hope you rot in jail.

While multiple fans are sickened of having supported an alleged abuser, they find solace in no longer endorsing them. The allegations and subsequent vitriol have been spreading online like wildfire. These statements are being disseminated to duly inform the online discourse surrounding SkyDoesMinecraft.

With that being said, the creator is yet to release their version of the events.

Also Read Article Continues below

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul