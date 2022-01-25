“Adam is evil”: SkyDoesMinecraft gets berated online as enraged fans continue to react

SkyDoesMinecraft fans continue to show their disappointment as more and more people step forward to share their stories about working under the creator.
Adam "SkyDoesMinecraft" Dahlberg was outed as an abuser by their ex-girlfriend Elizabeth on January 23, 2022. The latter alleges that she was abused verbally, mentally, and physically. Elizabeth mentioned many other heinous acts in her six-thousand-word document, as well as provided evidence through screenshots of text conversations and police reports.
Former friends of SkyDoesMinecraft share stories, fuelling fans' rage
After the initial shocking news, many other creators who have worked with or under SkyDoesMinecraft shared stories about their conduct. Multiple creators shared experiences of Adam losing their temper, forcing employees to work extremely long and a general lack of empathy towards their friends.
Popular Minecraft content creator AntVenom shared his story of working with Adam, stating that even though they had done awful things towards him and others, he still hopes that they can become better.
In an excerpt from the note, AntVenom stated:
"I just wanted the best for my friend, and I still want the best for my friend. Adam did some truly unforgivable things that other people have shared their stories about, and he's especially done unforgivable things within the past few years, which I believe were directly influenced by him losing the remainder of his earned wealth. I still hope at the end of the day, Adam takes this event as a lesson to TRULY better himself."
Other employees of Adam's shared similar experiences, detailing the harassment they faced on a daily basis.
Twitter enraged at SkyDoesMinecraft following multiple allegations
Many who have been keeping a close eye on the situation have grown more upset with each new piece of information. As tons of eyes are drawn into the horrific allegations and subsequent backlash, more and more individuals take to Twitter to share their reactions regarding their childhood hero's downfall.
Furthermore, while multiple people call for SkyDoesMinecraft to be canceled and deplatformed, others point out that this is more than petty internet discourse. The allegations made by Elizabeth have been brought to the police, so if Adam truly did commit these heinous crimes, they will serve jail time.
While multiple fans are sickened of having supported an alleged abuser, they find solace in no longer endorsing them. The allegations and subsequent vitriol have been spreading online like wildfire. These statements are being disseminated to duly inform the online discourse surrounding SkyDoesMinecraft.
With that being said, the creator is yet to release their version of the events.
