Skyesports Valorant League 2020 Day 3: SSSami tops frags but Team Delhi fails to win

The Skyesports Valorant League 2020 Day 3 featured a match between Team Delhi and Team Bengaluru, another fight between two of the strongest Valorant teams in India. While Team Delhi put up a strong fight, Bengaluru came out on top.

The clash between these two giants was one of the most anticipated in the tournament.

Team Delhi vs Team Bengaluru - Skyesports Valorant League 2020

The newly signed XTZ Esports also known as Team Delhi in the Skyesports League picked up a fight against the mighty Global Esports, a.k.a Team Bengaluru.

The day started with the map Ascent, a map highly favored by Team Delhi. They are known to have a strong defense on this particular map. The game started with Team Bengaluru winning the pistol round, but Delhi had won the eco round right after it. The map progressed with Team Bengaluru creating heavy and aggressive plays, especially SkRossi with the Jett.

Bengaluru kept a constant lead in the scores but Delhi did fight back now and then. Skillz had a good start in the game and got crucial kills throughout the first map. Although it was a close fight during the mid-match, Team Bengaluru took the map away with a 13-9 score.

Image by Skyesports

The next map was Bind, and it was a pretty comfortable win for Team Bengaluru. Good gameplay was observed from HellRanger, who created havoc for the side of Team Delhi with his brainy plays. While psy tried his best to tackle opponents, Team Bengaluru won the map, with a score of 13-6 in the Skyesports League 2020.

Image by Skyesports

Advertisement

SSSami picked up a total of 44 kills in the match. He had a great show especially in the first map, took multi-kills often, and attempted tough clutches.

The players of Team Bengaluru, except the IGL HellRanger, are currently the Top 4 players of Skyesports League 2020, with Deathmaker being the 5th.

You can watch these matches here, and get further updates about the tournament on Skyesports' Instagram page.