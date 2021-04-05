Skylord's Free Fire ID, monthly earnings, annual income, YouTube subscribers, country rank, and more

Abhiyuday Mishra, aka Skylord, has made his mark in the Indian Free Fire community. He is among the most famous content creators and streamers, courtesy of the variety of engaging videos he creates.

Over the years, he has grown immensely and currently has about 992k subscribers, with around 49k coming from the previous 30 days. This article looks at his in-game stats and other details.

Skylord's Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 77985476.

Lifetime stats

All-time stats

Skylord has featured in 11109 squad games and has remained unbeaten in 5197, leading to a win percentage of 46.78%. He has accumulated 36130 kills, upholding a K/D ratio of 6.11.

The content creator has won 167 of the 688 duo matches he has participated in, converting to a win ratio of 24.27%. With 2101 frags, he has a K/D ratio of 4.03.

The internet star has contented in 658 solo games and has come out on top on 122 occasions, coming down to a win rate of 18.54%. He has bagged 2223 ekiminations at a K/D ratio of 4.15.

Ranked stats

Ranked stats

The broadcaster has appeared in 44 squad matches in the ongoing ranked season and has 13 first-place finishes, maintaining a win ratio of 29.54%. He has 89 frags to his name for a K/D ratio of 2.87.

The YouTuber has played a single duo game and has notched one elimination.

The streamer has competed in 14 solo games and has triumphed in three of them, corresponding to a win percentage of 21.42%. He has racked up 48 kills, managing a K/D ratio of 4.36.

Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the YouTubers continue to play more games in Free Fire.

Earnings

Skylord's earnings

According to Social Blade, Skylord's estimated monthly earnings are between $1.6k - $25.4k. Meanwhile, his yearly earnings are in the range of $19K - $304.5k.

His YouTube channel and rank

Skylord started his journey in content creation back in July 2020. Over the years, he has uploaded videos quite regularly related to the Battle Royale title. Presently, he has 111 videos and has over 64.80 million views combined.

His channel is placed at 3464th position in India when it comes to the number of subscribers. Readers can click here to visit his channel.

His social media handles

