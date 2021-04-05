Ajjubhai (Total Gaming) vs Killer FF: Who has better stats in Free Fire?

Ajay, popularly known as Ajjubhai, is a prominent Indian Free Fire content creator. He has over 22.6 million subscribers on his primary YouTube channel, Total Gaming.

Killer FF is a renowned Free Fire esport athlete and YouTube known for his incredible skills and gameplay. At present, he has about 263k subscribers on his YouTube channel.

This article looks at and compares their in-game stats.

Ajjubhai’s Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 451012596.

Lifetime stats

Ajjubhai has contended in 11156 squad games and has come out on top on 2712 occasions, coming down to a win percentage of 24.30%. He has notched 41708 kills, managing a K/D ratio of 4.94.

The streamer has played 1674 duo matches and has bettered his foes in 310, leading to a win ratio of 18.51%. In the process, he has bagged 6505 frags at a K/D ratio of 4.77.

The content creator has played 907 solo games and has 79 victories for a win rate of 8.71%. He has eliminated 2300 enemies with a K/D ratio of 2.78.

Ranked stats

Total Gaming has played 406 squad matches and has 88 first-place finishes, maintaining a win ratio of 21.67%. He has accumulated 1786 kills, upholding a K/D ratio of 5.62.

The broadcaster has won three of the seven duo games, at a win percentage of 42.85%. He has secured 36 frags for a K/D ratio of 9.00.

The internet star has also played two solo matches.

Killer FF’s Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 410558205.

Lifetime stats

Killer FF has featured in 11039 squad games and has a win tally of 1869, retaining a win percentage of 16.93%. He has racked up 38373 kills at a K/D ratio of 4.18.

In the duo mode, the streamer has 256 wins in the 1041 matches he has played, corresponding to a win rate of 24.59%. He has 4475 frags to his name for a K/D ratio of 5.70.

The content creator has played 660 solo games and has triumphed in 50, converting to a win ratio of about 7.57%. He has cumulated 1563 eliminations with a K/D ratio of 2.56.

Ranked stats

In the ongoing ranked season, the internet star has appeared in 561 squad games and has remained unbeaten in 83, translating to a win rate of 14.79%. He has 1784 kills, ensuring a K/D ratio of 3.73.

Moreover, the broadcaster has played eight duo matches and has two Booyahs, equating to a win percentage of 25.00%. He has secured 51 frags at a K/D ratio of 8.50.

Comparison

In the lifetime stats, Ajjubhai is ahead on both the fronts - K/D ratio and win rate - in the solo and squad modes, whereas Killer FF has the edge in the duo mode.

In the ongoing ranked season, the latter is yet to appear in solo games. Meanwhile, both have played only a few duo matches, so comparing their stats in these modes isn't possible. Ajjubhai has the upper hand in the squad mode.

Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the YouTubers continue to play more games in Free Fire.

