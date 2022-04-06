Slayers Unleashed codes on Roblox: Free rolls and boosts( April 2022)

The Demon Slayer anime is just the start of content inspired by the original manga, as there is a full-fledged game on Roblox called Roblox Slayers Unleashed, which heavily derives from the series.

The Roblox game lets users create their demon slayer to fight a world filled with dangerous creatures. A variety of personalization options are available for players to make their creations unique.

This, of course, requires a significant amount of in-game resources. This is where redeem codes come in, which provide fans with various resources like cosmetics, Demon Art re-rolls, and even direct transfers of in-game currency. This is particularly useful for new players.

Roblox Slayers Unleashed: All working codes for the month of April 2022

A massive number of codes are currently active and will continue to be at least until the end of April. Redeem the codes listed below as soon as possible to avoid missing out on a ton of free rewards.

;code endless_BDA1 – Demon Art roll

– Demon Art roll ;code endless_BDA2 – Demon Art roll

– Demon Art roll ;code endless_BDA3 – Demon Art roll

– Demon Art roll ;code endless_BDA4 – Demon Art roll

– Demon Art roll ;code endless_BDA5 – Demon Art roll

– Demon Art roll ;code endless_BDA6 – Demon Art roll

– Demon Art roll ;code endless_BDA7 – Demon Art roll

– Demon Art roll ;code endless_BDA8 – Demon Art roll

– Demon Art roll ;code endless_BDA9 – Demon Art roll

– Demon Art roll ;code endless_BDA10 – Demon Art roll

– Demon Art roll ;code endless_BRTH1 – Breathing roll

– Breathing roll ;code endless_BRTH2 – Breathing roll

– Breathing roll ;code endless_BRTH3 – Breathing roll

– Breathing roll ;code endless_BRTH4 – Breathing roll

– Breathing roll ;code endless_BRTH5 – Breathing roll

– Breathing roll ;code endless_BRTH6 – Breathing roll

– Breathing roll ;code endless_BRTH7 – Breathing roll

– Breathing roll ;code endless_BRTH8 – Breathing roll

– Breathing roll ;code endless_BRTH9 – Breathing roll

– Breathing roll ;code endless_BRTH10 – Breathing roll

– Breathing roll ;code spin_RACE1 – Race roll

– Race roll ;code spin_RACE2 – Race roll

– Race roll ;code spin_RACE3 – Race roll

– Race roll ;code spin_RACE4 – Race roll

– Race roll ;code spin_RACE5 – Race roll

– Race roll ;code spin_RACE6 – Race roll

– Race roll ;code spin_RACE7 – Race roll

– Race roll ;code spin_RACE8 – Race roll

– Race roll ;code spin_RACE9 – Race roll

– Race roll ;code spin_RACE10 – Race roll

– Race roll ;code whatsmyclan1 – Clan roll

– Clan roll ;code whatsmyclan2 – Clan roll

– Clan roll ;code whatsmyclan3 – Clan roll

– Clan roll ;code whatsmyclan4 – Clan roll

– Clan roll ;code whatsmyclan5 – Clan roll

– Clan roll ;code whatsmyclan6 – Clan roll

– Clan roll ;code whatsmyclan7 – Clan roll

– Clan roll ;code whatsmyclan8 – Clan roll

– Clan roll ;code whatsmyclan9 – Clan roll

– Clan roll ;code whatsmyclan10 – Clan roll

– Clan roll ;code eyeM4RK1 – Mark roll

– Mark roll ;code eyeM4RK2 – Mark roll

– Mark roll ;code eyeM4RK3 – Mark roll

– Mark roll ;code eyeM4RK4 – Mark roll

– Mark roll ;code eyeM4RK5 – Mark roll

– Mark roll ;code eyeM4RK6 – Mark roll

– Mark roll ;code eyeM4RK7 – Mark roll

– Mark roll ;code eyeM4RK8 – Mark roll

– Mark roll ;code eyeM4RK9 – Mark roll

– Mark roll ;code eyeM4RK10 – Mark roll

– Mark roll ;code gibpointsback! – Stat point reset

– Stat point reset ;code endless_XPb00st – XP Boost

– XP Boost ;code endless_DROPb00st – Drop boost

Demon Art reroll codes are listed at the top as these are the most valuable items that one can receive via these redeem codes. The more of these, the higher the chance one has of getting the Demon Art they want.

How to redeem Roblox Slayers Unleashed codes in-game?

The procedure to redeem the code is very straightforward for Roblox Slayers Unleashed. Nonetheless, ensure that the given procedure is followed stringently as all codes are single-use, and failure to redeem properly will result in loss of free rewards.

1) Join the Slayers Unleashed Roblox Group

2) Open the Chat Box and copy-paste any of the codes listed above.

Note: Typing codes manually is not advised but is an alternative to copy-pasting

3) Hit the Enter key and the code will be redeemed. The posted rewards will be automatically credited to your Roblox account to use in-game.

Slayers Unleashed is a Roblox game based on the popular manga and anime series Demon Slayer. Players can create their avatar, i.e., demon slayer, and use it to complete quests, teach them various skills, and slay demons.

