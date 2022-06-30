Small Brawl challenge in Clash of Clans: Information, rewards, and more

Participating in special in-game troop challenges in Clash of Clans like Wizard of Awes and Hasty Balloons is one of the best ways to earn extra gems, elixirs, money, experience points, magic equipment, and more. All players can participate in these challenges and finish them by using only the bare minimum troops in their multiplayer battles.

The "Small Brawl" challenge is the most recent troop challenge in the game. It requires players to use a specific number of Super Minions in their army composition and win ten multiplayer battles to receive rewards like magic items, additional resources, and experience points.

Latest Clash of Clans troop challenge 'Small Brawl' detailed

Small Brawl Challenge in Clash of Clans (Image via Sportskeeda)

The Small Brawl challenge, which can be found in the game's events section, is the most recent troop challenge to be made available. To win multiplayer games and get additional rewards during this challenge, players need to use the lethal combination of Super Minions and haste spells.

As the name implies, Small Brawl features one of Clash of Clans' most lethal small troops. When it comes to multiplayer conflicts, it advises using Super Minions.

In Clash of Clans, the Small Brawl challenge is described as follows:

"Train Super Minions and rain destruction down on your foes to earn amazing rewards during this event."

The Small Brawl challenge, which is comparable to the Tiny & Shiny, Titanic Strength, and Medium Rare tasks, requires players to use Super Minions in at least ten multiplayer bouts. The challenge's progress bar increases with each victory in a multiplayer match that includes Super Minions. After ten victories, participants will earn special rewards.

The quantity of Super Minions to utilize in a battle depends on the player's town hall level. Players in Town Hall 13 should utilize at least one Super Minion in the battle. Due to the removal of the training cost in the summer update, players will not receive the reduction in the cost of special soldiers' training as they did in earlier in-game challenges.

Clash of Clans @ClashofClans The Super Minion is the second Super Troop we're introducing in this update! Super Minions' "Long Shot" ability allows them to fire the first attacks from a longer range and deal extra damage! 🧨 They have, however, grown too big to avoid Seeking Air Mines... The Super Minion is the second Super Troop we're introducing in this update! Super Minions' "Long Shot" ability allows them to fire the first attacks from a longer range and deal extra damage! 🧨 They have, however, grown too big to avoid Seeking Air Mines... https://t.co/y0LUD8ykQ8

Simply participating in multiplayer battles is not enough. These battles must be won for them to count towards the progress bar. Players can quickly clear the bases by combining Super Minions with strong flying troops like Lava Hounds, Super Dragons, Electro Dragons, and Dragon Riders.

Additionally, players can employ a certain amount of Super Minions when using ground assault techniques like GoWipe and DrVaWipe.

Until July 4, gamers can complete the challenge to gain special awards, magical items, and experience points.

Small Brawl Challenge Rewards

Clash of Clans @ClashofClans You can run but you can't hide 🧐



How Super Minion rockets target Miners after they start digging, submitted by u/elite_ib2404 You can run but you can't hide 🧐How Super Minion rockets target Miners after they start digging, submitted by u/elite_ib2404 https://t.co/q8GmBl0j6R

Players are recommended to use Super Minions with haste spells, dragon riders, lava hounds, super dragons, and electro dragons to win online battles and finish the Small Brawl challenge.

Players who complete the Small Brawl challenge will earn the following rewards:

After ten successful victories in multiplayer battles utilizing Super Minions, players will gain 400 experience.

Players will receive a Hero Potion for completing the Small Brawl challenge, which will increase the level of all heroes by five levels for one hour.

The Small Brawl challenge is, without a doubt, the best in-game troop challenge in Clash of Clans Players can earn rewards like experience points, potions, and more if they complete the challenge by July 5.

