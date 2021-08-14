Small Streamers may be doomed after this new PayPal donation fee change

Recently, online payments system/platform PayPal introduced a change in its’ merchant fees, bringing forth a range of reactions from concerned “smaller” streamers.

The online payment system has increased its merchant fees especially for smaller transactions. With most Twitch streamers generally receiving $1 or $2 donations on the platform, this has been said to be a problem for small streamers who depend on thes.

Earlier, PayPal allowed streamers to receive $.67 for every $1 donation. On August 9, the platform saw a change in fee, which means that streamers will now receive only $.48 for every $1 donation, which is less than half of the amount!

The new surcharge percentage decreases for transactions of higher value, with $20 donation now netting Twitch streamers $18.93 instead of $19.12 that they previously got.

Streamers, PayPal has recently increased its transaction fees. A $1 tip will now only net you $0.48. That's right, less than half of a $1 tip actually goes to you.



Please be aware of this when setting tip goals and checking revenue reports! pic.twitter.com/nEgioA1hmY — Lowco (@LowcoTV) August 9, 2021

Small streamers expected to see decrease in earnings after PayPal increases merchant fees on small transactions

The updated merchant fees for domestic and foreign transactions as well as donations can be seen on this link. Earlier, PayPal used to charge a $.30 fee for every transaction along with 2.9% of the overall value of the transaction. Now, the fee has been reduced to 2.89%, with the additional surcharge being increased to $.49. In such a scenario, streamers receiving larger donations have hardly seen a change. However, smaller donations are bound to be affected with a $2 donation now resulting in the streamer receiving only $1.45.

The following screenshot can be seen to get a detailed look at how the new system has brought forth a marked change in earnings for smaller streamers.

As expected, a range of smaller streamers complained about the issue on Twitter. Quite a few creators might be forced to use other payment services to receive donations.

Twitch allows affiliated streamers to directly send the money that they receive to their bank accounts. Streamers can also make use of snail mail to receive their earnings.

Finally, streamers can also get rid of PayPal as the middleman in these transactions by using other donation services such as Twitch Bits, PeachPay or DonorBox. As a matter of fact, there are a range of services that streamers can use to avoid paying PayPal’s increased fee.

