"Doesn't matter": Sodapoppin says xQc most likely to face "trouble" for playing copyrighted music

Chance "Sodapoppin" Morris seems to think Felix "xQc" Lengyel will be the first to receive a major strike for streaming copyrighted content, as mentioned in his latest stream.

Sodapoppin noted that xQc tended to play a lot of copyrighted music on his streams and that his status as a "big streamer" wouldn't protect him in the long run.

Stating that xQc's money-making abilities for the platform didn't make much of a difference, Sodapoppin shut down assumptions that the former was given special treatment.

Sodapoppin gives an honest opinion on xQc playing copyright music on Twitch streams

Twitch is notorious for its tough copyright system, often hitting creators when they expect it the least.

Chance "Sodapoppin" Morris dealt some alleged "hard truths" to his followers after speaking on the topic during his latest livestream.

"I listen to whatever, like, gameplay-wise, and then I look at xQc's setup and I'm like, 'Man, this guy listens to whatever he wants without muting his VOD.' He listens to like 'Top 40 Songs of the Week' on YouTube, it's f**king insane. So I'm like, 'That's the biggest streamer, so if there IS someone who's going to get in trouble, it's him.'"

While many seemed to assume that xQc would be exempt from Twitch's rules owing to his popularity on the platform, Sodapoppin stated otherwise and subsequently clarified his thoughts.

"It's not- 'Oh he makes Twitch so much money,' no he f**king doesn't in the grand scheme of all of Twitch. It doesn't matter that he's the biggest. It doesn't. Not to the point of where it's like, he's going to get special treatment in that sense, I don't think so. I just think no one gets in trouble for it. I don't- even Mizkif does it."

In the same stream, Sodapoppin also mentioned that he "wished" streamers got a DMCA strike for what they've been doing.

A massive wave of copyright strikes in the offing?

Aside from music, streamers in the present day have started livestreaming entire shows, some even going so far as to show movies. The latter-most phenomenon was exhibited when Rich "RichWCampbell" Campbell played Lord of the Rings for his followers during his subathon.

Cohh Carnage @CohhCarnage Random question with no real context:



Noticing a lot of streamers are watching shows and reacting. No shade, more power to them! But I mean, is this OK to do? Are these like, public domain shows or something? Do larger companies just not care about folks restreaming their stuff? Random question with no real context:Noticing a lot of streamers are watching shows and reacting. No shade, more power to them! But I mean, is this OK to do? Are these like, public domain shows or something? Do larger companies just not care about folks restreaming their stuff?

Jeremy "Disguised Toast" Wang is currently binge-watching Naruto with his followers on stream. However, the streamer comically revealed that he sometimes plays Valorant in the back while watching.

Twitch streamer Ben "CohhCarnage" Cassell even tweeted out concerns regarding the topic as he abstained from the practice in fear of being hit with a DMCA strike. A Twitch staffer later replied to his inquiry, stating that it was "absolutely not okay" to carry out such activities.

