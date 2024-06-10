Solo Leveling Arise announces changes to the Gate system and rewards

Netmarble announced a major update regarding changes to the Gate system and rewards in Solo Leveling Arise. The developers went to the title’s official Netmarble forum to share the date of the forthcoming update and the changes it will bring to the Gates game mode. Since Solo Leveling Arise’s global release, Netmarble has been introducing patches to elevate the overall gaming experience. The changes to the Gates game mode are a major win since they aim at fulfilling some dissatisfactions raised by the players.

That said, this article provides details on all the changes Netmarble is making to the Gates game mode in Solo Leveling Arise.

All changes to the Gate system and rewards in Solo Leveling Arise

A screenshot of the post in Netmarble's official Solo Leveling Arise forum regarding the changes to the Gates system. (Image via Netmarble)

Below are the details of changes to the Solo Leveling Arise Gates system and rewards Netmarble will bring in the future patch update:

1) The gameplay difficulty for the Sung Jinwoo Level 33 or higher Gates will decrease

Netmarble will nerf the difficulty of all Gates that are of level 33 or higher and played with Sung Jinwoo. This means players will be able to clear the gates with greater difficulty more conveniently and farm for more items.

2) Increment of the Gold rewards from the Special Gate

Special Gates are the major source of Gold in Gates game mode. Moreover, these dungeons are relatively easy since players must either destroy the treasure chests or defeat the fleeing Goblin waves. After the update, Special Gate will grant 250% more Gold in rewards than the current amount.

Since Gold is required for almost every aspect of the title, the reward boost of Gold in Solo Leveling Arise gates will help players speed up their progression.

3) Increment in the available counts for the Special Sweep

The Special Sweep feature allows players to auto-complete the gates of the S and A ranks. It is a pay-to-win feature, which players can get by purchasing the Daily Growth Support package. It costs $9.52 and grants five free daily Special Sweeps for 28 days.

After the update, the daily Special Sweep count will change to eight. This means that players can clear three more S or A rank gates without investing their time in fighting.

4) Change in the Gate rescan cost

Players can use the rescan feature in the Gates game mode to remove the existing gates and get new ones. However, they must wait for a five-minute cooldown period after each rescan to reuse the feature. Those not willing to wait can spend 30 Essence Stones to rescan the gates immediately.

After the update, Netmarble will change the Gates rescan cost to 500 Gold. The Essence Stones are the premium currency used to pull in the Rate-Up banner, making rescanning costly. Players will be able to freely rescan the gates and farm resources abundantly with this change.

Netmarble will roll out the patch for the above changes on June 12, 2024. They will reveal the official time and other details about the changes in a separate notice.