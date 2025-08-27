Solo Leveling Arise August 28, 2025, update: Maintenance schedule, compensation rewards, and new content

Netmarble will roll out a new Solo Leveling Arise update on August 28, 2025. It will introduce the remaining three SSR characters in the i-dle collaboration update and feature new costumes, Blessing Stone, and events. The events include a co-op battle called Cartenon Temple and various login events. Players can also experience a new Guild Boss named the Giant Statue.
This article provides the maintenance schedule, compensation rewards, and an overview of the upcoming content in the SLA August 28, 2025, update.
Maintenance schedule and compensation rewards for the Solo Leveling Arise August 28, 2025 update
The closed server maintenance to roll out the forthcoming Solo Leveling Arise update will start from August 27, 2025, at 23:50 and end on August 28, 2025, at 05:00 UTC+0. Players won’t be able to play the game during the period.
The developers will distribute several in-game items as compensation rewards. They include 500 x Essence Stones, 2 x Gate Keys, 15 x Weapon Enhancement Gear II, 1 x Diamond Discount Coupon 20%, and 5,000,000 x Gold.
List of new content in the Solo Leveling Arise, August 28, 2025, update
Here is all the new content arriving via the Solo Leveling Arise August 28, 2025, update:
New content
- New Story (Expert difficulty) and Reverse chapter
- New Guild Boss: Giant Statue
- New Content: Shadow Enforcer
- New costume
- New Blessing Stone
New characters and exclusive weapons
- SSR MINNIE and her exclusive weapon
- SSR SOYEON and her exclusive weapon
- SSR YUQI and her exclusive weapon
Events and packages
- Fighter on the Stage! Check-In Gift
- i-dle on the Battlefield: Full-Group Comeback Special!
- New Co-op Battle: Cartenon Temple
- i-dle Hunter Rate Up Celebration Special Dice
- Hunter i-dle Growth Tournament
- Hunters Association Support Mission and Check-In
- Special Advancement Event
- i-dle: Hearts United
- Gate Bonus Time
- New Packages
- System Shop New Packages
Other improvements
- Balance adjustment for certain Hunters.
- Hunters Association Support Mission and Check-In feature for new and returning Hunters.
- Level up all Skills feature and Skill management feature improvement.
- Hunter & weapon growth reset feature.
- Artifact equip, enhancement, crafting, and management quality of life improvements
- Battle Tier expansion.
- Instance Dungeon & Encore Missions difficulty reduction & unlocking conditions improvements.
- Gate mission, Gold reward, and Red Gate appearance frequency improvement.
- Other content improvements and changes.
- Other improvements and bug fixes.
That covers the Solo Leveling Arise August 28, 2025, update.
