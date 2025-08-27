Solo Leveling Arise August 28, 2025, update: Maintenance schedule, compensation rewards, and new content

Netmarble will roll out a new Solo Leveling Arise update on August 28, 2025. It will introduce the remaining three SSR characters in the i-dle collaboration update and feature new costumes, Blessing Stone, and events. The events include a co-op battle called Cartenon Temple and various login events. Players can also experience a new Guild Boss named the Giant Statue.

Ad

This article provides the maintenance schedule, compensation rewards, and an overview of the upcoming content in the SLA August 28, 2025, update.

Maintenance schedule and compensation rewards for the Solo Leveling Arise August 28, 2025 update

Solo Leveling:ARISE | Official Page @Sololv_ARISE_GL 🗓️-1️⃣ i-dle’s stage continues! 8/28 (Thu)! Meet MINNIE, SOYEON, and YUQI after the maintenance. #sololevelingARISE #sololeveling #sololevelinggame #netmarble #idle

Ad

Trending

The closed server maintenance to roll out the forthcoming Solo Leveling Arise update will start from August 27, 2025, at 23:50 and end on August 28, 2025, at 05:00 UTC+0. Players won’t be able to play the game during the period.

The developers will distribute several in-game items as compensation rewards. They include 500 x Essence Stones, 2 x Gate Keys, 15 x Weapon Enhancement Gear II, 1 x Diamond Discount Coupon 20%, and 5,000,000 x Gold.

List of new content in the Solo Leveling Arise, August 28, 2025, update

Ad

Solo Leveling:ARISE | Official Page @Sololv_ARISE_GL 🗓️-2️⃣ 8/28 (Thu), meet the exclusive collaboration story of i-dle. 🤗 🎫 Claim i-dle members through the collaboration pass! 💝 i-dle Advancement Materials 100% guaranteed! 💝 i-dle Exclusive Weapon 100% guaranteed! #sololevelingARISE #sololeveling #sololevelinggame #netmarble

Ad

Here is all the new content arriving via the Solo Leveling Arise August 28, 2025, update:

New content

New Story (Expert difficulty) and Reverse chapter

New Guild Boss: Giant Statue

Giant Statue New Content: Shadow Enforcer

Shadow Enforcer New costume

New Blessing Stone

New characters and exclusive weapons

SSR MINNIE and her exclusive weapon

SSR SOYEON and her exclusive weapon

SSR YUQI and her exclusive weapon

Events and packages

Fighter on the Stage! Check-In Gift

i-dle on the Battlefield: Full-Group Comeback Special!

Full-Group Comeback Special! New Co-op Battle: Cartenon Temple

Cartenon Temple i-dle Hunter Rate Up Celebration Special Dice

Hunter i-dle Growth Tournament

Hunters Association Support Mission and Check-In

Special Advancement Event

i-dle: Hearts United

Gate Bonus Time

New Packages

System Shop New Packages

Ad

Also read: SLA SHUHUA build guide

Other improvements

Balance adjustment for certain Hunters.

Hunters Association Support Mission and Check-In feature for new and returning Hunters.

Level up all Skills feature and Skill management feature improvement.

Hunter & weapon growth reset feature.

Artifact equip, enhancement, crafting, and management quality of life improvements

Battle Tier expansion.

Instance Dungeon & Encore Missions difficulty reduction & unlocking conditions improvements.

Gate mission, Gold reward, and Red Gate appearance frequency improvement.

Other content improvements and changes.

Other improvements and bug fixes.

Ad

Also read: SLA MIYEON build guide

That covers the Solo Leveling Arise August 28, 2025, update.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Nidesh Acharya Nidesh is a writer for Sportskeeda. He has a Bachelor's degree in Business Studies from Tribuvan University (TU), Nepal. He enjoys reading books, writing poems and stories in his free time. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.