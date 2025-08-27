  • home icon
  • Esports & Gaming
  • Solo Leveling Arise August 28, 2025, update: Maintenance schedule, compensation rewards, and new content

Solo Leveling Arise August 28, 2025, update: Maintenance schedule, compensation rewards, and new content

By Nidesh Acharya
Published Aug 27, 2025 11:19 GMT
Solo Leveling Arise
This article explores details about the forthcoming Solo Leveling Arise August 28, 2025, update (Image via Netmarble)

Netmarble will roll out a new Solo Leveling Arise update on August 28, 2025. It will introduce the remaining three SSR characters in the i-dle collaboration update and feature new costumes, Blessing Stone, and events. The events include a co-op battle called Cartenon Temple and various login events. Players can also experience a new Guild Boss named the Giant Statue.

Ad

This article provides the maintenance schedule, compensation rewards, and an overview of the upcoming content in the SLA August 28, 2025, update.

Maintenance schedule and compensation rewards for the Solo Leveling Arise August 28, 2025 update

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers

The closed server maintenance to roll out the forthcoming Solo Leveling Arise update will start from August 27, 2025, at 23:50 and end on August 28, 2025, at 05:00 UTC+0. Players won’t be able to play the game during the period.

The developers will distribute several in-game items as compensation rewards. They include 500 x Essence Stones, 2 x Gate Keys, 15 x Weapon Enhancement Gear II, 1 x Diamond Discount Coupon 20%, and 5,000,000 x Gold.

List of new content in the Solo Leveling Arise, August 28, 2025, update

Ad
Ad

Here is all the new content arriving via the Solo Leveling Arise August 28, 2025, update:

New content

  • New Story (Expert difficulty) and Reverse chapter
  • New Guild Boss: Giant Statue
  • New Content: Shadow Enforcer
  • New costume
  • New Blessing Stone

New characters and exclusive weapons

  • SSR MINNIE and her exclusive weapon
  • SSR SOYEON and her exclusive weapon
  • SSR YUQI and her exclusive weapon

Events and packages

  • Fighter on the Stage! Check-In Gift
  • i-dle on the Battlefield: Full-Group Comeback Special!
  • New Co-op Battle: Cartenon Temple
  • i-dle Hunter Rate Up Celebration Special Dice
  • Hunter i-dle Growth Tournament
  • Hunters Association Support Mission and Check-In
  • Special Advancement Event
  • i-dle: Hearts United
  • Gate Bonus Time
  • New Packages
  • System Shop New Packages
Ad

Also read: SLA SHUHUA build guide

Other improvements

  • Balance adjustment for certain Hunters.
  • Hunters Association Support Mission and Check-In feature for new and returning Hunters.
  • Level up all Skills feature and Skill management feature improvement.
  • Hunter & weapon growth reset feature.
  • Artifact equip, enhancement, crafting, and management quality of life improvements
  • Battle Tier expansion.
  • Instance Dungeon & Encore Missions difficulty reduction & unlocking conditions improvements.
  • Gate mission, Gold reward, and Red Gate appearance frequency improvement.
  • Other content improvements and changes.
  • Other improvements and bug fixes.
Ad

Also read: SLA MIYEON build guide

That covers the Solo Leveling Arise August 28, 2025, update.

About the author
Nidesh Acharya

Nidesh Acharya

Nidesh is a writer for Sportskeeda. He has a Bachelor's degree in Business Studies from Tribuvan University (TU), Nepal. He enjoys reading books, writing poems and stories in his free time.

Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.

Quick Links

Edited by Dinesh Renthlei
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications