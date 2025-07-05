Solo Leveling Arise MIYEON build guide: Best artifacts, weapons, and more

MIYEON is the latest collab character to debut in the Solo Leveling Arise i-dle collaboration update. She is a Fighter class hunter who deals Light elemental damage with her skills. Her kit can charge her Power Gauge, grant Shields, increase Core Attack damage, and Ultimate Skill damage. If you’re struggling in Power of Destruction or Guild Boss game modes, this hunter will ease the run.

Here’s everything you need to build this Light DPS character in Solo Leveling Arise.

Best artifacts for MIYEON in Solo Leveling Arise

Chaotic Infamy is the best Solo Leveing Arise artifact set for MIYEON. It buffs her Basic Skill and Ultimate Skill damage, and restores Mana Points (MP) while she uses her Basic Skill. If you equip her with all pieces, she won’t take increased damage, only gaining buffs.

The 8-set effect also increases her damage in Team Fight game modes. You can equip her with Chaotic Infamy and play her in game modes like Power of Destruction and Guild Boss.

Best weapons for MIYEON in Solo Leveling Arise

The Battlefield's Guiding Star (Image via Netmarble)

You must use the Exclusive Weapon, The Battlefield’s Guiding Star, to build MIYEON in Solo Leveling Arise. It ups her defense and increases the enemy’s damage taken by 5% for five seconds. However, the enemy must be within 20 meters and take damage from the Core Attack.

Alternatively, you can use the below-listed weapons for her in Solo Leveling Arise:

Steel Axe (SR): It boosts her Core Attack damage.

It boosts her Core Attack damage. Steel Longsword (SR): It boosts her Elemental Weakness damage.

Solo Leveling Arise: MIYEON build guide: Skills-upgrading priorities

Below are the skills-upgrading priorities for her in Solo Leveling Arise:

Headliner (Ultimate Skill) > Doubletime Lunge (Basic Skill 2) > Descending Glissando (Basic Skill 1) > Midtone Slash (Core Attack) > Dual Arts (QTE Skill) > Reverberating Strike (Support Skill) > Echo Strike (Basic Attacks)

Best teams for MIYEON in Solo Leveling Arise

Here are the best teammates while you use MIYEON as a DPS in your party:

Shimizu Akari: She can increase her Light elemental damage and the critical damage of her Basic and Ultimate Skills. Additionally, she can restore her HP, providing survivability.

She can increase her Light elemental damage and the critical damage of her Basic and Ultimate Skills. Additionally, she can restore her HP, providing survivability. Go Gunhee: He can buff the entire Light team’s elemental damage, critical hit damage, and QTE damage.

Here are the recommended SLA Shadows to use with her:

Igris: Increases critical hit rate

Increases critical hit rate Beste: Increases defense penetration

Increases defense penetration Cerbie: Can apply the Combustion debuff on enemies.

Solo Leveling Arise: Best Advancement Tier for MIYEON in Solo Leveling Arise

Her Advancement Tier effects (Image via Netmarble)

Her passive activates the Highlight effect when she uses her Ultimate Skill, Headliner. This causes her to place a Black Mana Power Crystal with Core Attack. Her Light damage and defense increases, and she gains a Shield. The Black Mana Power Crystal deals damage equal to 250% of her Core Attack damage.

Here are its effects at all Advancement Tiers:

Advancement Tier 1: She enters the battlefield with 50% Power Gauge. It also activates her Core Attack and recovers 600 MP (Mana Power).

She enters the battlefield with 50% Power Gauge. It also activates her Core Attack and recovers 600 MP (Mana Power). Advancement Tier 2: Her Light damage boosts by 15%.

Her Light damage boosts by 15%. Advancement Tier 3: Her Descending Glissando, Doubletime Lunge, or Critical Slash grants her a Shield equal to 5% of her max HP for 15 seconds. This effect can stack up to 10 times. Her defense increases by 6% for 30 seconds (can stack up to 10 times) while her Shield is active.

Her Descending Glissando, Doubletime Lunge, or Critical Slash grants her a Shield equal to 5% of her max HP for 15 seconds. This effect can stack up to 10 times. Her defense increases by 6% for 30 seconds (can stack up to 10 times) while her Shield is active. Advancement Tier 4: It increases the defense of all Light team members by 3% for every Light character in the team.

It increases the defense of all Light team members by 3% for every Light character in the team. Advancement Tier 5: Her critical hit rate increases by 18% and critical hit damage by 20% for 15 seconds while using Headliner. Additionally, her Power Gauge charges by 3% and decreases the Headliner’s cooldown by 4.5 seconds while she uses Descending Glissando, Doubletime Lunge, or Critical Slash.

Free-to-play players can upgrade her to Advancement Tier 3, whereas pay-to-win players can go all the way to Advancement Tier 5.

