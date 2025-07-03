Solo Leveling Arise i-dle collaboration update: New collab characters, costumes, events, and more

Netmarble has dropped the Solo Leveling Arise i-dle collaboration update on July 3, 2025. This collaboration with the South Korean girl group features two new collab characters, events, and five costumes. Players can also play the new difficulty in Story Mode and battle against two new Encore Mission Bosses. The developers have also improved some existing content and fixed bugs in the latest update.

That said, here are all the details about the latest SLA i-dle collaboration update.

New collab characters in Solo Leveling Arise i-dle collaboration update

MIEYON and SHUHUA (Image via Netmarble)

The Solo Leveling Arise i-dle collaboration update features two new SSR characters: MIYEON and SHUHUA. MIYEON is a Fighter class character who deals Light elemental damage. Her Exclusive Weapon is called The Battlefield’s Guiding Star.

SHUHUA is an Assassin class character who deals Water damage to enemies. Her Exclusive Weapon is called The Place Bathed in Moonlight. Players can obtain these hunters from their dedicated rate-up banner, Stars on the Battlefield, that will be available till July 31, 2025.

Players can also get both characters’ data to advance their tier from i-dle’s rehearsal events.

New costumes in Solo Leveling Arise i-dle collaboration update

All new costumes in Solo Leveling Arise (Image via Netmarble)

The latest Solo Leveling Arise i-dle collaboration update brought new costumes to three hunters. MIYEON and SHUHUA received two costumes each, and Tawata Kanae received one. Here is the list:

Curtain Call on the Sea: MIEYON (purchase from the in-app store)

MIEYON (purchase from the in-app store) Wave Walker: SHUHUA (purchase from the in-app store)

SHUHUA (purchase from the in-app store) Mysterious Star: MIEYON (get from the i-dle Concert Pass)

MIEYON (get from the i-dle Concert Pass) Imperceptible Blade: SHUHUA (get from the i-dle Concert Pass)

SHUHUA (get from the i-dle Concert Pass) Silent Commander: Tawata Kanae (get from the Hunter Pass)

New events in the Solo Leveling Arise i-dle collaboration update

Here is the list of new events in the Solo Leveling Arise i-dle collaboration update:

Events starting from July 3 to July 31, 2025

Stars on the Battlefield: It is a check-in event that grants free in-game items daily.

It is a check-in event that grants free in-game items daily. Stars on the Battlefield i-dle growth tournament: Upgrade collab hunters, gain points, and claim various rewards.

Upgrade collab hunters, gain points, and claim various rewards. Lucky Wheel: Use event tickets to claim multiple rewards.

Use event tickets to claim multiple rewards. Special Advancement event: Claim rewards by upgrading the advancement tiers of selected hunters.

Claim rewards by upgrading the advancement tiers of selected hunters. Event Weapon Crafting (Winter Fang): Craft the Sung Jinwoo weapons during the event period.

Craft the Sung Jinwoo weapons during the event period. Artifact Bonus Time: During the event period, the drop rate of Burning and Chaotic Artifact sets is increased.

Other events starting from July 3, 2025

i-dle’s Rehearsal: The first round of collab events that includes event story, daily missions, mini games, and boss challenge. This event will end on July 17, 2025.

The first round of collab events that includes event story, daily missions, mini games, and boss challenge. This event will end on July 17, 2025. Play Challenge: Clear missions and collect points to claim various rewards. This event will end on September 25, 2025.

Upcoming events in the Solo Leveling Arise i-dle collaboration update

Here are the upcoming events in the Solo Leveling Arise i-dle collaboration update:

Rehearsal Stars on the Battlefield: This event will be available from July 17 to July 31, 2025. It is the second round of the collab event which includes event story, daily missions, mini-games, and the Collection Event.

This event will be available from July 17 to July 31, 2025. It is the second round of the collab event which includes event story, daily missions, mini-games, and the Collection Event. Gate Bonus Time: The first round of Gate Bonus Time starts from July 10 to July 17, 2025. The second round begins on July 24 and ends on July 31, 2025. Players can claim additional rewards from Gates.

The first round of Gate Bonus Time starts from July 10 to July 17, 2025. The second round begins on July 24 and ends on July 31, 2025. Players can claim additional rewards from Gates. Point & Loyalty events: The Loyalty event commences on July 24 and ends on August 7, 2025. The Gate Exploration Challenge begins on July 24 and ends on July 31, 2025. The Artifact Growth Challenge will be available from July 31 to August 7, 2025.

Improvements and changes in the Solo Leveling Arise i-dle collaboration update

Here are the improvements and changes Netmarble made in the latest update:

New addition to the Custom Draw Rate Up list and Special Summons

Netmarble added SSR Pure Sword Princess Cha Hae-In to the Custom Draw Rate Up list. Players can select her in the Rate Up List. The developers will also renew the Special Summons event, opening after July 16, 2025.

Workshop of Brilliant Light

Players can play the Proof of Content game mode in The Distorted Sanctuary Hard mode. The developers have removed the Proof of Content from the Spire of Transfiguration.

The Distorted Sanctuary Hard mode through the Proof of the Strong content. They can play Proof of the Strong when challenging The Mirage of the Beyond Hard mode in Sung Jinwoo and Hunter modes.

Players will obtain the Token of Absolute Strength by clearing Proof of the Strong. The token is exchangeable for various rewards at the exchange shop.

Expansion to the Battle Tier and Artifact system

The Battle Tier will expand from Tier 70 to 80. Additionally, players won’t incur the Gold cost while unequipping Artifacts with Tier 16 or higher.

Lastly, Netmarble has increased the amount of rewards players can get from the Gates Loot Chest. Additionally, they increased the acquisition rates for certain rewards in the Loot Chest.

System improvements and changes in the Solo Leveling Arise i-dle collaboration update

Here are the system improvements and changes in the Solo Leveling Arise i-dle collaboration update:

System improvements

The multiplier play count for Battlefield of Chaos will be expanded. It will increase from the default ✕ 2 to up to ✕ 5, and up to ✕ 10 with the new Daily Growth Support monthly bundles applied.

Gate content will no longer display a red dot indicator when Gate Keys are not owned.

The damage of certain skills used by the Guild Boss Fachtna will be reduced.

Display buttons for collaboration, Hunters, and collaboration weapons will be added to the Codex.

When using item selection chests, the inventory quantity of the selected item will be shown.

Certain pop-ups will be improved so that selecting “Do not show again” will permanently disable them. Targeted pop-ups: Artifact Instant Enhancement notice, and Event Batch Progress notice

Recommended Artifacts for certain Hunters will be adjusted.

In the item detail pop-up for craftable items, selecting “Go to Craft” will directly navigate to that item’s crafting category.

The mission progress method for each chapter in Challenges will change from sequential unlocking to full open progress.

A Claim All Rewards button will be added for each chapter in the Challenge system.

Bug fixes

Fixed the issue where Tawata Kanae would not properly use the Kamaitachi skill during Power of Destruction when Use Ultimate Skill in Auto Battle was set to OFF in the control settings.

was set to OFF in the control settings. Fixed the issue where the Increased Fire Damage by Sung Jinwoo effect was not correctly applied to bosses under the High Fever debuff caused by Fire Flower and Fleeting Youth and Beauty skills from the Fan of the Fire Demon.

effect was not correctly applied to bosses under the High Fever debuff caused by Fire Flower and Fleeting Youth and Beauty skills from the Fan of the Fire Demon. Fixed the issue where a dagger model was unintentionally displayed after using Shadow Step, followed by the Fleeting Youth and Beauty skill of the Fan of the Fire Demon.

Fixed the issue where the exclusive Hunter weapon, A Gentle Touch, did not activate properly when Hwang Dongsoo’s Madness effect was stacked.

Fixed the issue where the in-game camera occasionally behaved abnormally.

Fixed the issue where loot chest rewards from Gate rewards did not display the loot chest icon.

Fixed the issue where the UI was displayed incorrectly when returning to the Skill Research screen via quick menu navigation.

Fixed the issue in Story Chapter 12, Another Raid, where defeating the boss, the Giant Desert Centipede , did not count toward the Special Commission.

where defeating the boss, the , did not count toward the Special Commission. Fixed the issue where Emma Laurent, appearing as a boss supporting Hunter in Simulation Gate Special Battles, could become paralyzed.

Fixed the issue where Hunter information was occasionally not displayed correctly when checking other Hunters' Guild Boss records.

Fixed the issue where the boss target in the Guild Boss battle against Fachtna changed repeatedly in an unnatural rotation.

Fixed the issue where Fachtna could get stuck in certain areas of the map during the Guild Boss battle.

For hunters who attempted Fusion during the affected period, compensation will be provided based on 30 Fusion attempts, with the amount adjusted to exclude the already consumed materials.

That concludes our Solo Leveling Arise i-dle collaboration update details.

