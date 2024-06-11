7 best breakers in Solo Leveling Arise, ranked

Breakers in Solo Leveling Arise are Hunters who can destroy a boss' shields by dealing Break damage. Most bosses have a Break Gauge, which is below the health bar. Break damage depletes the Gauge; enemies enter the Break state when it is reduced to zero. In the Break state, the bosses become immovable briefly and take additional damage from Hunters.

Damaging the Break Gauge is one of the requisites to defeat bosses swiftly. Therefore, Hunters who can deal break damage are crucial in such endeavors.

This article ranks some of the best breakers in Solo Leveling Arise.

Note: This ranking is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion.

Ranking best breakers in Solo Leveling Arise

Here is a list of the best breakers in Solo Leveling Arise:

Trending

7) Hwang Dongsuk

Hwang Dongsuk is one of the best breakers for early-game content. (Image via Netmarble)

Hwang Dongsuk is a Dark character in Solo Leveling Arise. He is an SR rarity Hunter and belongs to the Tank class.

Hwang Dongsuk can deal low Break damage with his Basic Attack: Double Blow, Basic Skill: Enhancement, and QTE Skill: Counterstrike. His Basic Skill, Scorching Shield, deals heavy Break damage, and his Support Skill, Ground Smash, inflicts medium Break damage.

The downside of Hwang Dongsuk is that his damage output is very low, making him a weak fighter against bosses.

Having said that, Hwang Dongsuk is among the best breakers in Solo Leveling Arise for beginners who are in the early game. He can recover some HP and stun enemies with his skills.

6) Seo Jiwoo

Seo Jiwoo in Solo Leveling Arise. (Image via Netmarble)

Seo Jiwoo in Solo Leveling Arise is an SSR Hunter who belongs to the Tank class and deals Water elemental damage. She can deal only weak and medium Break damage.

Her Core Attack: Twin Dragon Strike, Basic Skill: Water Dragon Rush and Lightning Kick, and QTE Skill: Burst Punch deal weak Break damage. Only her Support Skill, Water Dragon Lightning Kick, deals medium Break damage.

Although Seo Jiwoo can deal medium Break damage, it is only with one of her skills, which is not enough to take down bosses. Breaking their Gauge will take plenty of time.

However, Seo Jiwoo's Advancement Tier 2 does improve the effectiveness of the Break damage she deals by 10%. Additionally, her Break effectiveness increases by 50% when she uses Heavy Attack: Lightning Kick.

Seo Jiwoo is one of the best breakers in Solo Leveling Arise against bosses weak to Water elemental damage. Her damage output is also decent and can help the team survive by giving them shields. The character is the best fighter against Cerberus in Encore Missions.

Also read: Best Water characters in SLA

5) Woo Jinchul

Woo Jinchul is a Wind-type character. (Image via Netmarble)

Woo Jinchul, a Wind-type character, is one of the best breakers in Solo Leveling Arise. His Core Attack: Suppress and Basic Skill: Meditation of Power deal weak Break damage.

Woo Jinchul deals medium Break damage with his Basic Skill: Iron Fist, Support: Justice Enforcement, and QTE: Judgment. At Advancement Tier 1, his Break effect from the Meditation of Power increases by 100%. He can use the skill up to three times.

Woo Jinchul can be a decent choice against bosses due to the Break effect buff he gets from his Passive and his ability to deal maximum amounts of medium Break damage. However, his only contribution to the team is increasing the Dash count. Nevertheless, players can use him to deplete bosses’ Break Gauge and deal massive damage to them.

Also read: Best Wind characters in SLA

4) Emma Laurent

Emma Laurent is one of the best breakers who can take the role of a supporter and DPS in a team. (Image via Netmarble)

Emma Laurent in Solo Leveling Arise is an SSR Tank who deals Fire elemental damage. She deals weak Break damage with her Basic Attack: Sword of Revenge, Core Attack: Flare Strike, and QTE Skill: Flame Judgement. Her Basic Skill, Burn Up, and Support Skill, Roaring Flames, deal medium Break damage, while her Basic Skill, Flame Cleave, deals heavy Break damage.

All her skills inflict the Break effect, and her damage output is as good as, if on par, with that of DPS characters like Choi Jong-In.

In Emma Laurent, players have a decent Supporter, damage dealer, and breaker. Her Advancement Tiers also directly or indirectly buffs her Break damage. At tier 1, the Break damage of her Burn Up skills increases by 77.77%. The tier 2 Advancement increases her Break effect by 10% and the damage she deals to enemies in the Break state by 20%.

At Advancement tier 5, Emma Laurent's Power Gauge and Core Gauge recover 100% when enemies enter the Break state. This character is one of the best breakers in Solo Leveling Arise and is effective against bosses and mobs alike.

3) Baek Yoonho

Baek Yoonho is one of the best SSR breakers. (Image via Netmarble)

Baek Yoonho, who deals Light elemental damage, is one of the best SSR breakers in Solo Leveling Arise.

He can inflict weak Break damage with his Basic Attack: White Flame Strike and Core Attack: White Flame Pummel. His Basic Skill: Ferocious Spirit, Support: White Flame Storm Kick, and QTE: Damnation inflict medium Break damage, while his Basic Skill: White Flame Gale Kick deals heavy Break damage.

Baek Yoonho allows players to deal damage with all of his skills, and his damage is also one of the best in the game. His White Flame Gale Kick, which deals heavy Break damage, inflicts damage equal to 1730% of his Defense. Additionally, his Break effectiveness also increases by 20% at the Advancement Tier 2.

Baek Yoonho’s massive damage and his ability to deal the maximum amount of medium and heavy Break damage make him one of the best breakers in Solo Leveling Arise.

2) Yoo Jinho

Yoo Jinho in Solo Leveling Arise. (Image via Netmarble)

Yoo Jinho, an SR character, is one of the best breakers in Solo Leveling Arise. His Core Attack: X-Slash, Basic Skill: My Turn, and QTE Skill: It’s My Turn deal weak Break damage. He can deal medium Break damage with his Basic: Trust Me! And Support Skill: Jinwoo, It’s Me.

In addition to dealing Break damage, Yoo Jinho contributes significantly to a team by increasing defenses, recovering a small amount of HP, and stunning enemies. His damage is based on his Defense. His skills can apply the Defense Increase buff, adding more to the damage he deals.

Players can use Yoo Jinho as a support hunter for Sung Jinwoo to deal additional Break damage or in any Light content. Moreover, building him with Solid Analysis gives him more utility as one of the breakers in Solo Leveling Arise.

Also read: Best Light characters in SLA

1) Nam Chae-Young

Nam Chae-Young is one of the, if not the best, breakers in Solo Leveling Arise. (Image via Netmarble)

Nam Chae-Young, the SR Water-type character in Solo Leveling Arise, belongs to the Ranger class. Her Core Attack: K13 - Reactive Type Ice Grenade deals weak Break damage, and her Basic Skill: Icy Step deals heavy Break damage. She deals medium Break damage with Basic Skill: K63-Ice Grenade, Support Skill: Icy Wind, and QTE Skill: Tip of the Iceberg.

Nam Chae-Young's Advancement Tier 1 increases her Break effectiveness by 20%. She can also freeze targets with her skills, except for Basic and Core Attacks and Basic Skill: Icy Step. She deals 20% more damage to frozen enemies.

Nam Chae-Young is one of the best Water-type breakers in Solo Leveling Arise, making her a must-have against bosses who are weak to the elemental type. Moreover, her freeze effect and damage buff add more to her Break damage.

For more content on Solo Leveling Arise, check out the following: