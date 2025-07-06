Solo Leveling Arise SHUHUA build guide: Best artifacts, weapons, and more

SHUHUA is a collab character set to debut alongside MIYEON in the Solo Leveling Arise i-dle collaboration update. She is an Assassin-class hunter from the Water element. Her kit relies on core attacks to deal high damage and also provides sustainability with the Performance effect. This gives her Shields equal to her attack and buffs core attack damage.

Here are the recommended artifacts, weapons, teams, skills-upgrading priorities, and the best advancement tier for the best SHUHUA build in Solo Leveling Arise.

Best artifacts for SHUHUA build in Solo Leveling Arise

Below are the best Solo Leveling Arise artifacts for the SHUHUA build:

Body-set

Burning Curse

Accessories

Obsidian

Expert

You can use the full Burning Curse set to boost her damage permanently during the battle. If you are using her in short fights, pair the four pieces of the Burning Curse set with Obsidian. The latter also boosts her overall damage.

If you are going into longer fights, pair Burning Curse with the Expert set. This set can increase her attack whenever she lands a critical hit.

Best weapons for SHUHUA in Solo Leveling Arise

The best weapon to use while building SHUHUA is her Exclusive Weapon, The Place Bathed in Moonlight. It boosts her attack by 5% at the base level. The Place Bathed in Moonlight also buffs the damage of Catharsis in Harmony Ultimate skill when using Rhythmic Beatdown or High Energy Beat. This effect can stack up to 10 times for 30 seconds. Additionally, all effects get removed when Catharsis in Harmony ends.

Alternatively, you can use the following weapons:

Steel Axe (SR): Increases core attack damage.

Increases core attack damage. Steel Bow (SR): Increases critical hit damage.

Skills-upgrading priorities for SHUHUA in Solo Leveling Arise

Below are the skils-upgrading priorities for SHUHUA in Solo Leveling Arise:

Core Attack (Rhythmic Beatdown) > Ultimate Skill (Catharsis in Harmony) > Basic Skill 2 (Starlight Bark) > Basic Skill 1 (Pop Star Landing) > Support Skill (Showtime) > QTE Skill (Twinkline Arpeggio) > Basic Attack (Do-Re-Me Glitch)

Best teams for SHUHUA in Solo Leveling Arise

Seorin is one of the best teammates for her (Image via Netmarble)

Below are the best teammates for SHUHUA in Solo Leveling Arise:

Seorin (SSR): She can deal Break damage with all her skills, grant shields, and increase the Water damage taken for enemies. The hunter can also increase Water damage for all team members, defense, max HP, damage dealt, and more.

She can deal Break damage with all her skills, grant shields, and increase the Water damage taken for enemies. The hunter can also increase Water damage for all team members, defense, max HP, damage dealt, and more. Meilin Fisher (SSR): She can provide decent healing and break shields. The hunter can provide team-wide attack and defense buffs.

Here are the best shadows for her in Solo Leveling Arise:

Tusk (Boosts all team members’ core attack damage.)

(Boosts all team members’ core attack damage.) Cerbie

Iron

Solo Leveling Arise SHUHUA build guide: Best Advancement Tier

Shuhua Passive effects (Image via Netmarble)

SHUHUA's passive activates the On the Stage effect while she uses Pop Star Landing. It also triggers the High-energy effect while using Starlight Bark and Starlight Howl. On the Stage activates the Performance effect every three seconds for 15 seconds. Performance increases her core attack by 50% and grants a shield for three seconds.

High-energy converts Rhythmic Beatdown to High-energy Beat, buffing its damage by 50%. When she uses High-energy Beat while her core attack activates, the core gauge charge doesn’t reduce.

The cooldown of her Pop Star Landing, Starlight Bark, and Starlight Howl is reduced by three seconds when her core attack hits. This effect has a cooldown of one second and remains active for 3.5 seconds.

Here are the effects of her passive at all Advancement Tiers:

Advancement Tier 1 (A1): It enhances the High-energy effect. Every time the High-energy Beat hits, it applies the Tension Drop on the enemy. The enhanced High-energy effect increases the damage of High-energy Beat by 100%. It decreases the cooldown of Pop Star Landing, Starlight Bark, and Starlight Howl by five seconds. The Tension Drop effect increases the Water damage taken from her by 1%. It remains active for 30 seconds and can stack up to 10 times.

It enhances the High-energy effect. Every time the High-energy Beat hits, it applies the Tension Drop on the enemy. The enhanced High-energy effect increases the damage of High-energy Beat by 100%. It decreases the cooldown of Pop Star Landing, Starlight Bark, and Starlight Howl by five seconds. The Tension Drop effect increases the Water damage taken from her by 1%. It remains active for 30 seconds and can stack up to 10 times. Advancement Tier 2 (A2): Starlight Bark changes to Starlight Howl, buffing the character’s damage by 100%.

Starlight Bark changes to Starlight Howl, buffing the character’s damage by 100%. Advancement Tier 3 (A3): Enhances the Performance effect, increasing the character’s core attack damage by 50%, granting shield, charging Power Gauge by 10%, and activating the Tension Up effect. These effects remain active for three seconds.

Enhances the Performance effect, increasing the character’s core attack damage by 50%, granting shield, charging Power Gauge by 10%, and activating the Tension Up effect. These effects remain active for three seconds. Advancement Tier 4 (A4): It increases her attack by 16%.

It increases her attack by 16%. Advancement Tier 5 (A5): It activates the Volume Up effect while she uses the Starlight Howl skill. Additionally, it increases the attack speed of High-energy Beat. Volume UP effect boosts her damage dealt and critical hit rate for 10 seconds.

The best Advancement Tier for her is A5. This tier significantly increases her overall damage output and increases the attack speed of High-energy Beat.

