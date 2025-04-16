Solo Leveling Arise Seorin build guide: Best artifacts, weapons, and more

Seorin is the latest hunter who debuted in the Solo Leveling Arise April 10 update. She is an SSR character who uses the Water element and belongs to the Ranger class. The hunter can inflict Break damage with all of her skills and basic attacks. The character's basic attack, core attack, and QTE skills deal weak Break damage. Contrastingly, her basic skills deal medium, and Ultimate inflicts almighty Break damage.

Here are the best artifacts, weapons, Advancement tier, skill-upgrade priorities, and skill rotation for the best Seorin build in Solo Leveling Arise.

Best artifacts for the best Seorin build in Solo Leveling Arise

Chaotic Desire artifact (Image via Netmarble)

Players can use Solo Leveling Arise artifacts that boost the hunter's HP, damage, and critical hit damage. Here is the list of artifacts that can be used:

Body-set

Chaotic Desire

Burning Greed (full set)

Accessories

Destructive (can be paired with four pieces of Chaotic Desire)

Players can use the full set of the Chaotic Desire artifact with Seorin. It triggers the Desire effect that boosts her elemental damage. The artifact’s Desire effect becomes Enhanced Desire with the 4-set effect. Enhanced Desire increases the damage of all her skills, and the elemental damage of her and her team members.

One can also use Chaotic Desire with the Destructive artifact set that increases all her skills’ damage. Burning Greed is the best alternative set that increases her critical hit rate, critical hit damage, and Break effectiveness against enemies weak to the Water element.

Best weapons for Seorin build in Solo Leveling Arise

Melody of Iron and Blood weapon (Image via Netmarble)

Her Exclusive Weapon, Melody of Iron and Blood, is the best for a Seorin build. It buffs her HP by 12% and missile damage by 100% at max level.

Players can also use the following weapons as alternatives:

Leaf of the Azure Serpent (SSR): It increases her HP and Power Gauge Acquisition rate by 10%.

It increases her HP and Power Gauge Acquisition rate by 10%. Steel Staff (SR): It charges her Power Gauge by 12% while she uses QTE skill.

Solo Leveling Arise Seorin build guide: Skills-upgrading priorities and skill rotation

Here are the skills-upgrading priorities for Seorin in Solo Leveling Arise:

Frozen Spin (Basic Skill 1) > Polar Surge (Basic Skill 2) > Frost Chaser (Ultimate Skill) > Ice Shard Magnum (Core Attack) > Glacier Spin (QTE Skill) > Frozen Drift (Support Skill) > Ice Blitz (Basic Attack)

Here is the recommended skill rotation for the hunter:

Frozen Spin (Basic Skill 1): Deals medium Break damage, grants Super Armor, and inflicts the Airborne effect.

Deals medium Break damage, grants Super Armor, and inflicts the Airborne effect. Ice Shard Magnum (Core Attack): Deals weak Break damage, grants Super Armor, and inflicts the Airborne effect.

Deals weak Break damage, grants Super Armor, and inflicts the Airborne effect. Frost Chaser (Ultimate Skill): Deals almighty Break damage and inflicts the Airborne effect.

Deals almighty Break damage and inflicts the Airborne effect. Polar Surge (Basic Skill 2): Deals medium Break damage, grants Super Armor, and inflicts the Airborne effect.

Solo Leveling Arise Seorin build guide: Passive, tier effects, and the best Advancement tier

Seorin's Advancement tiers and their effects (Image via Netmarble)

Seorin’s passive increases the Break’s duration by three seconds when she or an ally puts the enemy in a Break state. It also activates the Pinpoint Missiles effect while using Frozen Spin, Polar Surge, Ice Shard Magnum, or Glacier Spin.

Advancement tier 1 (A1): Her Frozen Spin releases four missiles. When she enters the stage, it activates the Overtake effect. When she or her teammate puts an enemy in the Break state, it activates the Limited Break effect (cools down in 120 seconds). It also resets all her skills’ cooldown period and restores her Core Gauge and Power Gauge by 100% when she or an ally puts an enemy in the Break state.

Her Frozen Spin releases four missiles. When she enters the stage, it activates the effect. When she or her teammate puts an enemy in the Break state, it activates the effect (cools down in 120 seconds). It also resets all her skills’ cooldown period and restores her Core Gauge and Power Gauge by 100% when she or an ally puts an enemy in the Break state. Advancement tier 2 (A2): Her Ice Shard Magnum or Glacier Spin fires an additional four missiles simultaneously.

Her Ice Shard Magnum or Glacier Spin fires an additional four missiles simultaneously. Advancement tier 3 (A3): Entering the stage triggers the Black Tea? effect on all her team members.

Entering the stage triggers the effect on all her team members. Advancement tier 4 (A4): It increases the Water damage of Water-type team members by 10% (can stack up to three times) for every Water-type hunter on the team.

It increases the Water damage of Water-type team members by 10% (can stack up to three times) for every Water-type hunter on the team. Advancement tier 5 (A5): It increases the missile’s critical hit rate by 100% and critical hit damage by 30%. The tier also enhances the Subzero and Limited Break effects.

Details about her effects

Pinpoint Missiles: It launches two missiles when she uses Ice Shard Magnum, Frozen Spin, or Glacier Spin skill. The effect launches four missiles when she uses the Polar Surge skill. Each missile deals Water damage equal to 150% of her max HP. She also deals weak Break damage. When the skill hits, it inflicts the Subzero effect on the enemy.

It launches two missiles when she uses Ice Shard Magnum, Frozen Spin, or Glacier Spin skill. The effect launches four missiles when she uses the Polar Surge skill. Each missile deals Water damage equal to 150% of her max HP. She also deals weak Break damage. When the skill hits, it inflicts the effect on the enemy. Subzero: It increases the Water damage the enemy takes by 1%. The effect remains available for 30 seconds and can stack up to 10 times.

It increases the Water damage the enemy takes by 1%. The effect remains available for 30 seconds and can stack up to 10 times. Overtake: It increases the Break effectiveness by 50% and decreases the damage dealt by 30%. When the Limited Break effect is active, it removes the Overtake effect. The effect remains available for 15 seconds. In Workshop of Brilliant Light, the effect’s duration extends to 30 seconds.

It increases the Break effectiveness by 50% and decreases the damage dealt by 30%. When the Limited Break effect is active, it removes the Overtake effect. The effect remains available for 15 seconds. In Workshop of Brilliant Light, the effect’s duration extends to 30 seconds. Limited Break: It decreases the Break effectiveness by 50%, and increases damage dealt, missile damage, and critical hit damage by 30%. The effect remains available for 120 seconds.

It decreases the Break effectiveness by 50%, and increases damage dealt, missile damage, and critical hit damage by 30%. The effect remains available for 120 seconds. Black Tea?: It increases defense and max HP by 20%. Recovers MP by 1.5% every 5 seconds. The effect remains available permanently, and the hunter applies this effect to all team members when she enters the battlefield.

F2P players can upgrade her to the Advancement tier 3. She becomes an excellent support unit at A3, thanks to the Black Tea? effect. One can upgrade her to A5 and use her as a DPS and Breaker in their team.

