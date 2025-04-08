Seorin in Solo Leveling Arise: Skills, Advancement Tier effects, and Exclusive Weapon overview

Seorin in Solo Leveling Arise is an SSR hunter set to debut in the forthcoming April update. She is an NPC-turned-original character exclusive to the game, not featured in the original Solo Leveling manhwa. The hunter can deal weak and medium Break damage with her skills, almighty Break damage with her Ultimate Skill, increase the Break state’s duration, gain Super Armor, and more.

Netmarble showcased the character in the latest S.H.A.R.P. livestream on the title’s official YouTube channel. Here’s an overview of Seorin’s skills, Advancement Tier effects, and Exclusive Weapon.

Seorin in Solo Leveling Arise: Skills overview

Seorin's skills (Image via Netmarble)

Seorin in Solo Leveling Arise deals Water elemental damage that scales off her HP stat. Here is an overview of her skills:

Ice Blitz (Basic Attack): Seorin unleashes high-speed ice bullets from her magical firearm. It deals increasing Water elemental and weak Break damage.

Ice Shard Magnum (Core Attack): Seorin uses her bike and fires high-speed ice bullets. It deals Water elemental and weak Break damage. This skill inflicts the Airborne effect when it hits an enemy. She gains the Super Armor effect while using this skill.

Frozen Drift (Support Skill): Seorin appears instantly and rapidly circles a specific spot. It deals Water elemental and medium Break damage and inflicts the Airborne effect when its final hit lands. Using Frozen Drift triggers the Elegant Charisma effect.

Glacier Spin (QTE Skill): Seorin quickly applies brakes on her bike and unleashes a barrage of ice bullets in front of herself. It deals Water elemental and weak Break damage. The skill also inflicts the Airborne effect when it hits.

Frozen Spin (Basic Skill 1): Seorin uses her bike and swiftly spins around a specific spot. It deals Water elemental and medium Break damage. She also gains a Super Armor and inflicts the Airborne effect when the skill hits. The skill activates Extreme Evasion if Seorin is hit mid-rotation while using it.

Polar Surge (Basic Skill 2): Seorin ascends vertically, unleashing high-speed ice bullets on the ground, then lands her bike where the bullet hits. It deals Water elemental and Break damage and grants Super Armor. The skill also inflicts the Airborne effect when it hits.

Seorin ascends vertically, unleashing high-speed ice bullets on the ground, then lands her bike where the bullet hits. It deals Water elemental and Break damage and grants Super Armor. The skill also inflicts the Airborne effect when it hits. Frost Chaser (Ultimate Skill): After Seorin launches a full barrage of ice missiles and simultaneously dashes forward at high speed, she fires behind herself, triggering a massively icy shockwave. The skill deals Water elemental and almighty Break damage and inflicts the airborne effect when it hits.

Status effects of Seorin in Solo Leveling Arise

Elegant Charisma: When Seorin successfully puts an enemy in a Break state, it increases the Break effect duration by several seconds. The effect also activates the Limited Break effect.

When Seorin successfully puts an enemy in a Break state, it increases the Break effect duration by several seconds. The effect also activates the Limited Break effect. Limited Break: It increases the damage dealt for several seconds.

Seorin in Solo Leveling Arise: Passive skill and Advancement Tier effects

Seorin's Passive and Advancement Tier effects (Image via Netmarble)

Here are the Passive skill and Advancement Tier effects of Seorin in Solo Leveling Arise:

Passive: The Break duration increases when Seorin or her ally successfully puts an enemy in a Break state. It activates the Pinpoint Missiles effect when she uses Frozen Spin, Polar Surge, Ice Shard Magnum, or Frozen Drift. The Pinpoint Missiles effect causes Seorin to launch several missiles that deal Water elemental damage and inflict the Subzero effect on hit. The Subzero effect increases the Water damage enemies take (can stack).

Advancement Tier 1: Frozen Drift skill launches additional missiles. It activates the Overtake effect when Seorin enters the stage. The Overtake effect increases Break effectiveness and decreases damage dealt (enhanced in the Workshop of Brilliant Light). Triggering Limited Break removes the Overtake effect. When she or her ally puts an enemy in the Break state, it activates the Limited Break effect. Activating the Limited Break effect resets the cooldown of all her skills. Additionally, it decreases her Break effectiveness and increases her damage dealt, missile damage, and Critical Hit damage.

Advancement Tier 2: The number of missiles from her Ice Shard Magnum or Frozen Drift skill increases.

Advancement Tier 3: It activates the Black Tea? effect on the entire team when she enters the battle. The Black Tea? effect increases defense and maximum HP and restores a certain percentage of MP (remains permanently active).

Advancement Tier 4: It increases the Water elemental damage of Water-type hunters (for every Water-type ally in a team).

It increases the Water elemental damage of Water-type hunters (for every Water-type ally in a team). Advancement Tier 5: It increases the critical hit damage and critical hit rate of her missiles. The tier also enhances Subzero and Limited Break effects.

Exclusive weapon of Seorin in Solo Leveling Arise

Seorin's Exclusive Weapon (Image via Netmarble)

The Exclusive Weapon of Seorin in Solo Leveling Arise is called Melody of Iron and Blood. The weapon increases her HP and missile damage by a certain percentage. Its description in-game is as follows:

“Her symphony of violence will only come to a close when the concealed truth has come to light.”

