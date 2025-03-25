Solo Leveling Arise: Best Support hunters for Sung Jinwoo based on roles

Solo Leveling Arise players can use any Support hunters for Sung Jinwoo from their roster. One of the ways to build a team is based on each hunter’s role. Roughly, there are six roles based on the hunters’ kit: Buffer, Debuffer, DPS, Cleanser, and Breaker. Buffers provide potent buffs to Sung Jinwoo, Debuffers weaken enemies, and DPS deal raw damage.

Hunters in the Cleanser role remove debuffs from allies, and Breaker depletes the enemy’s break gauge. That said, this article lists the best Support hunters players can use with Sung Jinwoo in each role discussed above.

A guide to choosing the best Solo Leveling Arise Support hunters for Sung Jinwoo based on roles

Here are the best Support hunters for Sung Jinwoo based on roles in Solo leveling Arise:

Best Buffers

1) Isla Wright

Isla Wright in SLA (Image via Netmarble)

Element: Dark

Class: Healer

Isla Wright’s Support skill, Crossing Stars, removes all Debuff Zones within its range. She can restore HP equal to 8% of her defense stat to the entire team with The Star effect. It also removes debuffs from all team members.

Her Support skill does more than remove debuffs and restore HP. She also applies one of the three buffs: Strength, The Magician, and the Wheel of Fortune. Strength increases damage by 12% for 12 seconds. The Magician grants a shield equal to 13% of her defense stat for 12 seconds. The Wheel of Fortune effect increases the critical hit rate and damage by 12% for 12 seconds.

Sung Jinwoo can get everything he needs from Isla Wright. Including her as a buffer will increase his damage, restore health, and remove debuffs. These make her one of the best Support hunters for Sung Jinwoo in Solo Leveling Arise.

2) Meilin Fisher

Meilin Fisher in SLA (Image via Netmarble)

Element: Water

Class: Healer

Meilin Fisher is one of the best Water-type Support hunters for Sung Jinwoo. Her Support skill, Help, Berry!, removes shields from the enemies. She also increases Sung Jinwoo’s attack and decreases her damage taken by 16% for 16 seconds with the Berry, I’m Pumped Up effect. She also restores 8% health based on her own HP to Sung Jinwoo while using this skill.

Sung Jinwoo can face bosses with Shields, get healed regularly, increase his survivability, and deal high damage with Meilin in his team.

3) Thomas Andre

Thomas Andre in SLA (Image via Netmarble)

Element: Light

Class: Fighter

Talking about Thomas Andre’s Support skill, Return of the King can grant a special Steel Armor effect to all team members. It grants a shield equal to 10% of his defense. Additionally, Sung Jinwoo’s critical hit rate and critical hit damage increase by 10% while he gains a shield. These effects persist for 25 seconds on the battlefield.

Thomas Andre is one of the best Support hunters for Sung Jinwoo, who can up his defense and offense simultaneously. He also deals 691% damage with his Support Skill (at base level).

4) Silver Mane Baek Yoonho

Silver Mane Baek Yoonho in SLA (Image via Netmarble)

Element: Dark

Class: Fighter

Silver Mane Baek Yoonho is one of the best alternative Support hunters for Sung Jinwoo. His Support skill, Magic Beast’s Instinct, applies the Quick Attack: Beast Form effect. It can increase Jinwoo’s attack by 20% for 15 seconds, leading to a high damage output.

The effect also increases damage taken by 10%. So, players must aim to mitigate this disadvantage by including robust healers or shielders. He can also deal 630% damage to enemies using his Support Skill (at base level).

5) Shimizu Akari

Shimizu Akari in SLA (Image via Netmarble)

Element: Light

Class: Healer

Shimizu Akari’s Support skill, Guiding Light, can apply the Brilliance effect. It increases Jinwoo’s damage and critical hit rate of his Basic Skill and Ultimate Skill by 8% for 24 seconds. The effect also instantly restores 8% health based on Shimizu’s HP.

Players can use her as the alternative Support hunters for Sung Jinwoo in their Solo Leveling Arise team.

Best Debuffers

1) Min Byung-Gu

Min Byung-Gu in SLA (Image via Netmarble)

Element: Light

Class: Healer

Min Byung-Gu is primarily a healer and buffer in Solo Leveling Arise. However, his Punishment effect makes him one of the best debuffers in the title. It increases the enemy’s damage taken by 15% for 20 seconds. This effect can help Sung Jinwoo deal a massive amount of damage when facing basses.

Besides debuffing, he can continuously restore the entire team’s HP equal to 1% of his Max HP every second for 10 seconds. His healing and debuffing abilities make him one of the best Support hunters for Sung Jinwoo.

2) Lee Bora

Lee Bora in SLA (Image via Netmarble)

Element: Dark

Class: Mage

Lee Bora can apply a debuff and remove enemy’s debuffs from the battlefield with her Support Skill, Quick Attack: Tempest. It applies a Charm debuff zone that increases the enemy’s damage taken by 15% for 15 seconds. After the time is up, her Support skill removes any Debuff Zone within its range.

She is one of the best debuff-type Support hunters for Sung Jinwoo in Solo Leveling Arise for the Dark content.

3) Cha Hae-In

Cha Hae-In in SLA (Image via Netmarble)

Element: Light

Class: Fighter

Cha Hae-In is one of the best debuff-type Support hunters for Sung Jinwoo in Solo Leveling Arise. Her Support skill, Light Strike, can apply the Unrecoverable effect on enemies. It will prevent enemies from recovering HP for 30 seconds.

Her Support skill also has a Brand effect. It increases the critical hit rate and damage the enemy takes by 12% for 15 seconds. Players can pair her with a buffer who can buff Jinwoo’s damage to increase Jinwoo’s damage ceiling.

4) Choi Jong-In

Choi Jong-In in SLA (Image via Netmarble)

Element: Fire

Class: Mage

Choi Jong-In’s Support skill, Fire Barrage, can apply the Burn effect. It deals damage equal to 100% of his attack for 15 seconds, helping Sung Jinwoo obliterate enemies quickly. Fire Barrage also applies the Defense Decrease effect on enemies. It decreases the enemy’s damage by 15% for 15 seconds.

Additionally, he can deal 802% damage to enemies with his Support skill (at base level). He is one of the best Support hunters for Sung Jinwoo against enemies weak to the Fire element.

Best DPS

1) Tawata Kanae

Tawata Kanae in SLA (Image via Netmarble)

Element: Fire

Class: Assassin

Assassin-class heroes can deal significantly high raw damage. Tawata Kanae’s Support skill, Aragoto, does the same. It deals damage equal to 2415% of her attack (at base level). The skill also applies the knockdown effect on targets.

2) Amamiya Mirei

Amamiya Mirei in SLA (Image via Netmarble)

Element: Wind

Class: Assassin

Amamiya Mirei is another DPS character best suited for Sung Jinwoo. Her Support skill, Kuroha’s Sword Technique Type 6: Storm Raven, deals damage equal to 2230% of her attack. Like Tawata’s Support skill, it also applies the knockdown effect. Players can use Amamiya and Tawata interchangeably with Sung Jinwoo based on the content.

These two are the only best Support hunters for Sung Jiwnoo when it comes to the DPS role.

Best Cleansers

1) Alicia Blanche

Alicia Blanche in SLA (Image via Netmarble)

Element: Water

Class: Mage

Alicia Blanche’s Support Skill, Ice Detonation, can apply the Ice Body Armor effect. It removes debuff from Sung Jinwoo and grants him a Shield equal to 6% of her attack. The skill can also freeze the target for 2 seconds, making it immobile. Ice Detonation can also deal 600% damage based on her attack (at base level).

She is the best Support hunter for Sung Jinwoo when players need a cleanser.

2) Park Heejin

Park Heejin in SLA (Image via Netmarble)

Element: Wind

Class: Mage

Park Heejin is the only SR-rarity hunter in this best Support hunters for Sung Jinwoo list. Her Support skill, Wind Blade, can increase damage in addition to removing debuffs. It applies the Breeze effect that buffs Jinwoo’s Ultimate Skill damage by 15% for 20 seconds.

She can also chip the enemy’s health, dealing 707% damage with her Support skill. It also recovers Jinwoo’s Power Gauge by 15%, allowing him to recharge his Ultimate Skill quickly.

Best Breakers

1) Goto Ryuji

Goto Ryuji in SLA (Image via Netmarble)

Element: Wind

Class: Tank

Goto Ryuji is one of the best Break-type Support hunters for Sung Jinwoo. His Support skill, Cyclone Blade, deals medium Break damage and applies Invincible King and Invincible King’s Path effects. The Invincible King effect increases the Break effect’s duration by 3 seconds when the enemy is in the Break state.

On the other hand, the Invincible King’s Path effect increases the damage dealt to enemies in the Break state by 100%. Both effects will remain permanently on the battlefield. The Support skill also deals 620% damage to enemies (at base level).

2) Esil Radiru

Esil Radiru in SLA (Image via Netmarble)

Element: Fire

Class: Ranger

Another breaker unit in the best Support hunters for Sung Jinwoo is Esil Radiru. Her Support skill, Support Fire, deals medium Break damage and applies the Prey and Prey on the Weak effects on enemies. Prey applies Prey on the Weak effect on the enemy when Jinwoo successfully puts it in the Break state.

Prey on the Weak increases the enemy’s Fire-type damage taken and damage taken by 8% for 60 seconds.

3) Go Gunhee

Go Gunhee in SLA (Image via Netmarble)

Element: Light

Class: Tank

Go Gunhee’s Support skill, Instant Destruction, deals medium break damage. It also applies the Aura of Brilliant Light effect on Sung Jinwoo. The effect increases his defense by 10% and grants a shield equal to 10% of Jinwoo’s defense.

Additionally, it increases Jinwoo’s Light damage by 10%. These effects persist for 20 seconds on the battlefield. He is one of the best Support hunters for Sung Jinwoo for Light content.

4) Woo Jinchul

Woo Jinchul in SLA (Image via Netmarble)

Element: Wind

Class: Tank

Woo Jinchul’s unique ability to increase Dash instances makes him one of the best Support hunters for Sung Jinwoo. While using his Support skill, Justice Enforcement, it increases the maximum number of available Dashes by two and charges for 20 seconds.

His Support skill also deals medium break damage to enemies. It also deals 843% light damage based on his defense (at base level).

