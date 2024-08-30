Solo Leveling Arise Go Gunhee build guide: Best artifacts, weapons, and more

Go Gunhee is an SSR rarity Hunter who debuted on August 28, 2024, in Solo Leveling Arise. His banner will be live till September 12, 2024, and players can summon him at a boosted drop rate. Additionally, one can also get him for free via the 100th Day Celebration login event and Points & Loyalty events in the SLA August 22 update. He is a Light-type Hunter from the Tank class.

Gunhee can deal weak and medium Break damage with his skills. He can increase defense, give a shield, and increase Light damage with his Support Skill. That said, this article recommends the best artifacts, weapons, and more for the Go Gunhee build in Solo Leveling Arise.

NOTE: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinion.

Solo Leveling Arise Go Gunhee build guide: Best artifacts

Best artifacts for Gunhee build. (Image via Netmarble)

Below are the best SLA artifacts for Go Gunhee build in Solo Leveling Arise:

Trending

Body Set

One Hit Kill:

2-set effects: It boosts Gunhee’s Ultimate Skill’s damage by 25%.

It boosts Gunhee’s Ultimate Skill’s damage by 25%. 4-set effects: It reduces Gunhee’s Ultimate Skill’s cooldown by 40%.

Solid Analysis:

2-set effects: It increases Gunhee’s Break effectiveness by 15%.

It increases Gunhee’s Break effectiveness by 15%. 4-set effects: When attacking enemies weak to the Light element, Gunhee’s Break effect increases by 30%.

Guardian:

2-set effects: Gunhee’s Shield effects increase by 30%.

Gunhee’s Shield effects increase by 30%. 4-set effects: When a team member or Gunhee activates a Shield, it increases their damage dealt by 10% for 10 seconds.

Warmonger:

2-set effects: It boosts Gunhee’s Attack and defense by 4%.

It boosts Gunhee’s Attack and defense by 4%. 4-set effects: Whenever Gunhee lands a hit, his Attack and Defense increase by 3% for 6 seconds (stacks up to 8 times). This effect cools down in 0.5 seconds.

Burning Greed (8-set artifact):

2-set effects: When Gunhee hits an enemy with skills that deal Break damage, they apply the Greed effect. This effect boosts Gunhee’s Critical Hit Rate by 1% (stacks up to 10 times). It cools down in 1.5 seconds and remains active permanently.

When Gunhee hits an enemy with skills that deal Break damage, they apply the Greed effect. This effect boosts Gunhee’s Critical Hit Rate by 1% (stacks up to 10 times). It cools down in 1.5 seconds and remains active permanently. 4-set effects: The Greed effect can stack 10 times and transform into Enhanced Greed. The Enhanced Greed increases Gunhee and team members’ Critical Hit Rate by 10% and Critical Hit Damage by 15%. The effect remains active permanently for the entire battle.

The Greed effect can stack 10 times and transform into Enhanced Greed. The Enhanced Greed increases Gunhee and team members’ Critical Hit Rate by 10% and Critical Hit Damage by 15%. The effect remains active permanently for the entire battle. 8-set effects: The Burning Greed effect increases his and his team members’ Critical Hit Rate by 15% and Critical Hit Damage by 30%.

Also read: Best Seo Jiwoo build guide

Accessories

Sylph’s Blessing:

2-set effects: When Gunhee uses his QTE, Support, or Ultimate Skills, it increases his and his team members' elemental damage by 5% for 30 seconds.

When Gunhee uses his QTE, Support, or Ultimate Skills, it increases his and his team members' elemental damage by 5% for 30 seconds. 4-set effects: The duration of the effect increases to 60 seconds and the elemental damage buff can stack up to three times.

Outstanding Connection:

2-set effects: When Gunhee tags out, his and his team members’ attack increases by 12% for 10 seconds. This effect cools down in 20 seconds.

When Gunhee tags out, his and his team members’ attack increases by 12% for 10 seconds. This effect cools down in 20 seconds. 4-set effects: The attack buff increases by 28% for 15 seconds.

Outstanding Ability:

2-set effects: When Go Gunhee uses 70% or more MP (Mana Power), he deals 10% more damage.

When Go Gunhee uses 70% or more MP (Mana Power), he deals 10% more damage. 4-set effects: Gunhee deals 25% more damage and this effect triggers when he uses 40% or more MP (Mana Power).

Concentration of Firepower:

2-set effects: It boosts Gunhee’s Skill MP Consumption rate by 20%. His damage-dealing ability increases by 5% and Basic Skill’s cooldown decreases by the same percentage.

It boosts Gunhee’s Skill MP Consumption rate by 20%. His damage-dealing ability increases by 5% and Basic Skill’s cooldown decreases by the same percentage. 4-set effects: The damage-dealing ability increases by 18% and the Basic Skill’s cooldown decreases by the same percentage.

Also read: Best Alicia Blanche build guide

Solo Leveling Arise Go Gunhee build: Best weapons

Go Gunhee's Exclusive Weapon. (Image via Netmarble)

The best SLA weapon for Go Gunhee build in Solo Leveling Arise is his Exclusive Weapon, A Conviction and a Calling. It boosts Gunhee’s defense by 12% at max level. Additionally, when Fighting Spirit or Heavy Attack: Fighting Spirit hits enemies, Gunhee deals 12% extra Light damage for five seconds.

Other best weapons for Gunhee build are given below:

Steel Axe (SR): The Steel Axe boosts Gunhee Core Attack’s damage by 24%.

The Steel Axe boosts Gunhee Core Attack’s damage by 24%. Steel Shield (SR): When equipped with this weapon, the damage he takes decreases by 12%.

When equipped with this weapon, the damage he takes decreases by 12%. Sturdy Shark Water Gun (SSR): It boosts Gunhee’s QTE Skill and Basic Skill damage by 10%.

It boosts Gunhee’s QTE Skill and Basic Skill damage by 10%. Steel Longsword (SR): Gunhee’s Light damage increases by 12%.

Also read: Best Emma Laurent build guide

Solo Leveling Arise Go Gunhee build: Skills-upgrading priorities

Solo Leveling Arise players can upgrade Go Gunhee’s skills and attacks in the following order:

Fighting Spirit (Basic Skill 1) > Abdominal Crush (Core Attack) > Power of Brilliant Light (Basic Skill 2) > Supernova (Ultimate Skill) > Chairman’s Will (Basic Attack) > Clean Sweep (QTE Skill) > Instant Destruction (Support Skill)

Go Gunhee deals Light elemental damage based on his defense. Here is the explanation of all of Gunhee’s skills in Solo Leveling Arise:

Fighting Spirit (Basic Skill 1): This skill deals 1158% damage, cools down in 8 seconds, and consumes 150 MP (Mana Power). It also deals weak Break damage and inflicts the Airborne effect when hit.

This skill deals 1158% damage, cools down in 8 seconds, and consumes 150 MP (Mana Power). It also deals weak Break damage and inflicts the Airborne effect when hit. Abdominal Crush (Core Attack): This skill deals 1147% damage, and can inflict the Airborne effect with the first attack and knock down enemies with the final hit. It also deals weak Break damage to enemies.

This skill deals 1147% damage, and can inflict the Airborne effect with the first attack and knock down enemies with the final hit. It also deals weak Break damage to enemies. Power of Brilliant Light (Basic Skill 2): This skill inflicts 1617% damage, cools down in 12 seconds, and consumes 200 MP. It also deals weak Break damage and inflicts the Airborne effect with the final hit.

This skill inflicts 1617% damage, cools down in 12 seconds, and consumes 200 MP. It also deals weak Break damage and inflicts the Airborne effect with the final hit. Supernova (Ultimate Skill): This skill deals 3053% damage and cools down in 45 seconds. It also inflicts the Airborne effect when it hits.

This skill deals 3053% damage and cools down in 45 seconds. It also inflicts the Airborne effect when it hits. Chairman’s Will (Basic Skill): Gunhee’s Basic Skill deals 197%/203%/213% damage at Stage 1/2/3. It also deals weak Break damage to enemies.

Gunhee’s Basic Skill deals 197%/203%/213% damage at Stage 1/2/3. It also deals weak Break damage to enemies. Clean Sweep (QTE Skill): It deals 916% damage and cools down in 20 seconds. The skill also deals medium Break damage, inflicts a knockdown effect with its first hit, and the Airborne effect with the final.

It deals 916% damage and cools down in 20 seconds. The skill also deals medium Break damage, inflicts a knockdown effect with its first hit, and the Airborne effect with the final. Instant Destruction (Support Skill): It deals 650% damage and cools down in 25 seconds. The skill also inflicts medium Break damage and the Airborne effect with the final hit. When Gunhee uses this skill, it applies the Aura of Brilliant Light effect. This effect increases the user’s defense by 10%. It also gives a Shield equal to 10% of Sung Jinwoo’s defense to the user. Additionally, the user’s Light damage boosts by 10% for 20 seconds.

Also read: Best Cha Hae-In build guide

Solo Leveling Arise Go Gunhee build guide: Passive effects and Best Advancement Tier

Go Gunhee's Passive effect. (Image via Netmarble)

Go Gunhee's Passive effect applies the Broken Vessel after he enters the stage. When he uses Clean Sweep or Fighting Spirit, they apply the Ruler’s Aura effect. If he uses the Power of Brilliant Light, it applies the Fragment of Brilliant Light effect.

The Broken Vessel decreases the HP recovery rate of enemies by 50%, permanently. The Ruler’s Aura boosts Gunhee’s defense by 30% and the user gains an extra Shield equal to 20% of Gunhee’s defense for 10 seconds.

The Fragment of Brilliant Light effect activates the user’s Core Attack once. It becomes Heavy Attack: Abdominal Crush and their damage increases by 60%. Additionally, Fighting Spirit becomes Heavy Attack: Fighting Spirit, increasing the Light-type characters' damage by 60%.

Here are the effects of Go Gunhee’s Advancement Tiers:

Advancement Tier 1: When Gunhee uses Fighting Spirit or Heavy Attack: Fighting Spirit, it triggers his Core Attack. The Fighting Spirit or Heavy Attack: Fighting Spirit becomes Heavy Attack: Abdominal Crush for 15 seconds. If he uses the Power of Brilliant Light, it applies the Will of Brilliant Light effect to all team members. In the Will of Brilliant Light effect, the team members’ Light damage increases by 8% and their Critical Hit damage by 8% for 20 seconds for each Light-type ally present on the team.

When Gunhee uses Fighting Spirit or Heavy Attack: Fighting Spirit, it triggers his Core Attack. The Fighting Spirit or Heavy Attack: Fighting Spirit becomes Heavy Attack: Abdominal Crush for 15 seconds. If he uses the Power of Brilliant Light, it applies the Will of Brilliant Light effect to all team members. In the Will of Brilliant Light effect, the team members’ Light damage increases by 8% and their Critical Hit damage by 8% for 20 seconds for each Light-type ally present on the team. Advancement Tier 2: Gunhee’s Break effectiveness increases by 20%.

Gunhee’s Break effectiveness increases by 20%. Advancement Tier 3: When Gunhee uses Supernova, it inflicts almighty Break damage. The Ruler’s Aura effect gets enhanced, buffing Gunhee’s defense by 50%. Additionally, he gains Shields equal to 20% of his defense and his damage taken decreases by 20% for 15 seconds.

When Gunhee uses Supernova, it inflicts almighty Break damage. The Ruler’s Aura effect gets enhanced, buffing Gunhee’s defense by 50%. Additionally, he gains Shields equal to 20% of his defense and his damage taken decreases by 20% for 15 seconds. Advancement Tier 4: It boosts Gunhee’s defense by 12%.

It boosts Gunhee’s defense by 12%. Advancement Tier 5: Supernova’s damage increases by 60% when Gunhee attacks enemies with Break Gauge. If Supernova lands a hit on enemies without Break Gauge, it grants the Will of the Fragment effect to team members. It increases their Critical Hit Damage by 30% and QTE’s damage by 150% for 20 seconds.

Also read: Best SSR weapons for Sung Jinwoo

For F2P players, the best Advancement Tier is 1. Go Gunhee’s damage increases and he can buff the damage of Light-type allies significantly at Advancement Tier 1. For spenders, the best Advancement Tier is 3. His Ultimate skill deals almighty Break damage. Moreover, The Ruler Aura also decreases the damage he takes by 20%.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Looking for today's Wordle answer or some helpful Strands hints for today's NYT games? We've got all the solutions and tips you need right here!