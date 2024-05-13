Solo Leveling Arise Silver Mane Baek Yoonho build guide: Best artifacts, weapons and more

Silver Mane Baek Yoonho is an SSR rarity Hunter that debuted in the Solo Leveling Arise early access version. Players can pull him from the Rate-Up Draw Banner using Rate-Up Draw Tickets or Essence Stones. The Hunter belongs to the Fighter class and deals Dark elemental damage. He can inflict Bleed debuff, which deals continuous damage and is effective against high HP enemies.

His skills also buff attacks, enabling him to deal massive damage; however, he loses a certain amount of HP for every buff and debuff triggered. Therefore, one must be adept at dodging and Extreme Invasions while using Silver Mane.

Below is the best Silver Mane Baek Yoonho build in Solo Leveling Arise to maximize his kit's utility.

Solo Leveling Arise Silver Mane Baek Yoonho build guide: Best Artifacts

Best artifacts for Silver Mane Baek Yoonho in Solo Leveling Arise (Image via Netmarble)

Players must use artifact, accessory, and weapons in Solo Leveling Arise that increase Silver Mane Baek Yoonho’s HP, attack, and Critical damage. They can also use him with a dedicated healer to help him survive more; however, note that Silver Mane becomes more robust when he loses HP.

Below are the best artifacts for Silver Mane Baek Yoonho in Solo Leveling Arise:

Body-set

Dragon Knight (Solid Foundation): Its 2-set effect increases Silver Mane Baek Yoonho’s attack by 18%. On the other hand, its 4-set effect increases the Hunter’s Core Attack damage by 18%, and when an attack hits, it charges Core Gauge by 60.

Hard Leather (Toughness): Its 2-set effect increases Silver Mane's Critical Hit Rate by 8%. On the other hand, its 4-set effect increases his Critical Hit damage by 32%.

Accessories

Red-Eyed (Champion on the Field): Its 2-set effect increases Silver Mane’s attack by 5% for 4 seconds whenever he lands a critical hit. On the other hand, its 4-set effect makes the attack increase effect stack up to four times.

Skeleton (Berserker): Its 2-set effect causes Silver Mane to deal 15% more damage when his HP drops below 50%. On the other hand, its 4-set effect causes him to deal 30% more damage when his HP drops below 70%.

Solo Leveling Arise Silver Mane Baek Yoonho build guide: Best Weapons

Silver Mane's Exclusive Weapon, Howling White Tiger's Soul, in Solo Leveling Arise (Image via Netmarble)

The best weapon for Silver Mane Baek Yoonho is Howling White Tiger’s Soul, his Exclusive Weapon in Solo Leveling Arise. It increases Silver Mane’s Basic Attack damage by 30% and Attack, HP, and Defense by 15% at the maximum level. Additionally, when his Basic Attack lands a hit, he loses 0.5% of his current HP and deals damage the same amount to enemies. This effect has a cooldown period of one second.

SR Steel Dagger and Steel Bow are the other best SR rarity weapons for Silver Mane besides his exclusive. The former Solo Leveling Arise weapon increases Silver Mane Baek Yoonho’s Basic Attack damage by 16% and his Attack, Defense, and HP by 10% at the maximum level. Meanwhile, the latter boosts his critical hit damage by 24% and his attack, defense, and HP by 10% at the maximum level.

Silver Mane Baek Yoonho’s skills in Solo Leveling Arise

Silver Mane in Solo Leveling Arise (Image via Netmarble)

All of Silver Mane Baek Yoonho’s skills deal Dark elemental damage. Here are the skills details of this SSR rarity Hunter at the maximum level:

Basic Skills

Violent Assault: It deals 1615.5% damage of Silver Mane’s attack while consuming 198 MP (Mana Points) and cools down in 8 seconds.

It deals 1615.5% damage of Silver Mane’s attack while consuming 198 MP (Mana Points) and cools down in 8 seconds. Extreme Attack: Beast Form: It deals 288% of Silver Mane’s attack while consuming 330 MP and cools down in 15 seconds. Additionally, it applies the Extreme Attack: Beast Form effect.

Special Skills

Magic Beast’s Instinct (Support Skill): It deals 1171.67% damage of Silver Mane’s attack and cools down in 25 seconds. Additionally, it applies the Quick Attack: Beast Form effect.

It deals 1171.67% damage of Silver Mane’s attack and cools down in 25 seconds. Additionally, it applies the Quick Attack: Beast Form effect. Magic Beast’s Ambush (QTE Skill): It deals damage equal to 1639.5% of Silver Mane’s attack and cools down in 20 seconds.

It deals damage equal to 1639.5% of Silver Mane’s attack and cools down in 20 seconds. Divinity (Ultimate): It deals 3519% damage of Silver Mane’s attack and cools down in 45 seconds. The skill also increases Silver Mane's damage by 10% for every 10% of his Lost HP.

It deals 3519% damage of Silver Mane’s attack and cools down in 45 seconds. The skill also increases Silver Mane's damage by 10% for every 10% of his Lost HP. Passive: Silver Mane’s Skill Damage increases to 50% of his Lost HP ratio. When Slaughter or Violent Assault hits, he inflicts the Bleed debuff on the enemy. His Magic Beast’s Claws and Slaughter’s damage on enemies under the Beeld debuff increases by 20%.

Basic Attacks

Magic Beast’s Claw: It deals damage equal to 189%/205.5%/231% of Silver Mane’s attack at Stage 1/2/3.

It deals damage equal to 189%/205.5%/231% of Silver Mane’s attack at Stage 1/2/3. Slaughter: It deals damage equal to 888% of Silver Mane’s attack.

Explanation of effects

Extreme Attack - Beast Form: It applies the Super Armor effect to Silver Mane, which increases his Basic Attack Damage and Attack Speed by 30%. Additionally, it deals continuous damage equal to 4% of current HP every three seconds. Extreme Attack: Beast Form also increases the damage the enemies take by 15%. The skill remains active for 10 seconds after it is applied.

It applies the Super Armor effect to Silver Mane, which increases his Basic Attack Damage and Attack Speed by 30%. Additionally, it deals continuous damage equal to 4% of current HP every three seconds. Extreme Attack: Beast Form also increases the damage the enemies take by 15%. The skill remains active for 10 seconds after it is applied. Quick Attack - Beast Form: It increases Silver Mane’s attack by 20% and damage the enemy takes by 10%. The skill remains active for 15 seconds after it is applied.

It increases Silver Mane’s attack by 20% and damage the enemy takes by 10%. The skill remains active for 15 seconds after it is applied. Bleed: It deals 1% damage equal to Silver Mane’s current HP every three seconds for 30 seconds.

Players can pair Silver Mane Baek Yoonho with Hwang Dongsuk, Lim Tae-Gyu, Lee Bora, and Min Byung-Gu.