Solo Leveling Arise Goto Ryuji build guide: Best artifacts, weapons, and more

Netmarble released Goto Ryuji through the Solo Leveling Arise March 13 update. He is an SSR rarity Wind-type hunter from the Tank class. Goto can deal weak Break damage with his basic attack and medium with his other skills, excluding the Ultimate. The hunter can extend the Break-state duration, increase his critical hit damage, and gain Super Armor with his skills.

This article provides the best artifacts, weapons, skill-upgrade priorities, skill rotation, and Advancement tier for the best Goto build in Solo Leveling Arise.

Solo Leveling Arise Goto Ryuji build guide: Best artifacts

Burning Greed artifact set (Image via Netmarble)

Goto Ryuji’s damage scales off his HP, so using artifacts that boost the stat is the best. Additionally, using sets that boost his Break effectiveness, and critical hit damage and critical hit rate are recommended.

Below are the best Solo Leveling Arise artifact sets for the Goto build:

Body-set

Burning Greed (full eight pieces)

Burning Curse (four pieces)

Solid Analysis

Accessories

Outstanding Ability

The best artifact set for this SSR hunter is all pieces of the Burning Greed set. It can buff the critical hit rate and critical hit damage and Break effectiveness of the hunter, synergizing excellently with his kit. Players can also use four pieces of Bruning Greed with the Outstanding Ability set that boosts Goto's DPS capability.

Goto Ryuji can perform excellently when equipped with Burning Curse and Outstanding Ability sets in Guild Boss game mode. One can also use Solid Analysis with Outstanding Ability if they don’t have the Burning Greed set. Solid Analysis improves his Break effectiveness, whereas Outstanding Ability boosts his damage.

Recommended artifact stats for the Goto build

Here are the stats players can use in the above-listed artifacts:

Helmet: Flat HP

Armor: Flat Defense

Boots: Critical damage

Gloves: Flat Attack

Necklace: Flat HP

Bracelet: Wind damage (%)

Rings: Flat HP

Solo Leveling Arise Goto Ryuji build guide: Best Weapons

Distorted Dreams weapon (Image via Netmarble)

Undoubtedly, the best weapon for Goto Ryuji is his Exclusive Weapon, Distorted Dreams. It increases his HP, and critical hit damage while using Reverse Tempest or Storm Blade skills.

Alternative weapons for the Goto build are listed below:

Leaf of the Azure Serpent (SSR): Increases his HP and Power Gauge Acquisition rate by 10%.

Increases his HP and Power Gauge Acquisition rate by 10%. Ghost Candy Bar (SSR): Increases his HP and Power Gauge Acquisition rate by 10%.

Increases his HP and Power Gauge Acquisition rate by 10%. Steel Bow (SR): Increases his critical hit damage by 24%.

Solo Leveling Arise Goto Ryuji build guide: Skills-upgrading priorities and skill rotation

Goto's Reverse Tempest skill (Image via Netmarble)

Below is the recommended skills upgrade priority for Goto in Solo Leveling Arise

Phantom’s Heavenly Hurricane (Basic Skill 1) > Reverse Tempest (Basic Skill 2) > Devastated Prey (Ultimate Skill) > Death Gale (Core Attack) > Divine Wind (QTE Skill) > Cyclone Blade (Support Skill) > Shiver Storm (Basic Attack).

Here is the recommended skill rotation for the Goto Ryuji build in Solo Leveling Arise:

Reverse Tempest (Basic Skill 2): deals medium Break damage, grants Super Armor, and increases the skill damage and Break damage of Phantom’s Heavenly Hurricane.

deals medium Break damage, grants Super Armor, and increases the skill damage and Break damage of Phantom’s Heavenly Hurricane. Phantom’s Heavenly Hurricane (Basic Skill 1): deals medium Break damage, grants Super Armor, and increases his critical hit damage by triggering the Exorcise effect.

deals medium Break damage, grants Super Armor, and increases his critical hit damage by triggering the Exorcise effect. Death Gale (Core Attack): deals Wind and medium Break damage.

deals Wind and medium Break damage. Devastate Prey (Ultimate Skill): It is the finishing blow in his skill combo, dealing 2784% (at max level) damage to enemies.

Solo Leveling Arise Goto Ryuji build guide: Passive, tier effects, and the best Advancement tier

Goto's Passive effect (Image via Netmarble)

Goto Ryuji’s Passive skill restores 50 MP when his Basic Skills hit enemies. His critical hit rate also increases by an equal amount to 20% of his critical hit damage stat. When the Exorcise effect reaches five stacks, it triggers the Arrogance effect on all Wind team members.

Advancement tier 1 (A1): When he or an ally puts enemies into the Break state, its duration extends by three seconds. The Tyrant’s Path effect is triggered for all allies upon entering the battlefield. When the Exorcise effect reaches five stacks, it triggers the Demonic Soul effect. Additionally, the Wind damage of Reverse Tempest and Storm Blade increases by 10% for 10 seconds when Goto uses the Death Gate skill.

When he or an ally puts enemies into the Break state, its duration extends by three seconds. The effect is triggered for all allies upon entering the battlefield. When the Exorcise effect reaches five stacks, it triggers the effect. Additionally, the Wind damage of Reverse Tempest and Storm Blade increases by 10% for 10 seconds when Goto uses the Death Gate skill. Advancement tier 2 (A2): His Break effectiveness increases by 20%.

His Break effectiveness increases by 20%. Advancement tier 3 (A3): His critical hit damage increases by 20% for 12 seconds while using Divine Wind or Devastate Prey skill.

His critical hit damage increases by 20% for 12 seconds while using Divine Wind or Devastate Prey skill. Advancement tier 4 (A4): The damage of the third team member increases by 24%, and damage taken by 12%.

The damage of the third team member increases by 24%, and damage taken by 12%. Advancement tier 5 (A5): He can use Phantom’s Heavenly Hurricane, Reverse Tempest, and Storm Blade two additional times. Each attack deals bonus damage equal to 10% of the skill’s damage dealt. The Devastate Prey’s damage and critical hit damage increase by 60% when his HP ratio is higher than the enemy’s.

Explanation of Goto’s effects:

Exorcise: It increases his critical hit damage by 3% for seven seconds (can stack up to 5 times)

It increases his critical hit damage by 3% for seven seconds (can stack up to 5 times) Arrogance: It increases his critical hit damage and Basic Skill damage by 20%, and Mana Consumption rate by 33% for 20 seconds.

It increases his critical hit damage and Basic Skill damage by 20%, and Mana Consumption rate by 33% for 20 seconds. Tyrant’s Path: It increases Goto's damage dealt to the enemies in the Break stat by 12% (remains active infinitely).

It increases Goto's damage dealt to the enemies in the Break stat by 12% (remains active infinitely). Demonic Soul: His Reverse Tempest skill converts into Storm Blade, increasing its damage by 50% (remains active for 10 seconds)

The best advancement tier for Goto is A5. He can use his Basic Skills, Phantom’s Heavenly Hurricane, Reverse Tempest, and Storm Blade two additional times. On top of that, these skills get a damage bonus at tier five. The Reverse Tempest also converts into Storm Blade and gets a 50% damage bonus, which is more of a reason to upgrade Goto to this tier.

Moreover, his Devastated Prey Ultimate Skill gets a 60% buff to its damage and critical hit damage when he has higher HP than the enemy’s.

