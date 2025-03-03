Best Solo Leveling Arise SSR hunters artifacts guide

There are over 20 artifacts available for Solo Leveling Arise SSR hunters. These items provide various effects and stats that boost your battle prowess, making them an integral part of the title's combat. Every SSR unit requires a different artifact set based on their play style. Randomly equipping them won’t make any difference and even slows your in-game progression.

This article recommends the best artifacts, helping players decide which to farm and enhance for their SSR units in Solo Leveling Arise.

Best artifacts for all Solo Leveling Arise SSR hunters

There are over 20 artifact sets in Solo Leveling Arise (Image via Netmarble)

Netmarble has released a total of 25 Solo Leveling Arise SSR hunters. Each requires four pieces of Armor sets and four pieces of Jewelry to equip a complete artifact set. You can mix and match various artifacts for the best results.

Here are the best artifact sets for each SSR hunter in Solo Leveling Arise:

1) Tawata Kanae

Tawata Kanae (Image via Netmarble)

Best Armor sets

Burning Curse

One-Hit Kill

Best Jewelry sets

Expert set

Champion on the Field

The best-in-slot (BiS) artifact sets for this Solo Leveling Arise SSR hunter are Burning Curse, One-Hit Kill, and Expert. You can use two pieces of Burning Curse and One-Hit Kill with four pieces of Expert set. These three artifacts will significantly boost the damage of this DPS character.

You can equip Champion on the Field with Tawata Kanae for shorter fights. If you don't have One-Hit Kill, you can use four pieces of Burning Curse with Expert.

2) Esil Radiru

Esil Radiru (Image via Netmarble)

Best Armor sets

Burning Greed

Best Jewelry sets

Burning Greed

Burning Curse

As a Breaker unit, the BiS artifact for Esil Radiru is eight pieces of Burning Greed. Burning Greed increases her Break effectiveness by 30% when fighting enemies weak to the Fire element. You can also use Burning Curse with Burning Greed sets to boost this Solo Leveling Arise SSR hunter’s damage.

3) Shimizu Akari

Shimizu Akari (Image via Netmarble)

Best Armor sets

Guardian

Burning Curse

Angel in White

Noble Sacrifice

Best Jewelry sets

Sylph’s Blessing

The BiS artifact sets for Shimizu Akari are Guardian and Sylph’s Blessing. The former set increases her Shield’s effectiveness and the latter synergizes excellently with her buffing abilities. If you want to boost her damage, use four pieces of Burning Curse instead of Guardian.

You can use four pieces of Noble Sacrifice while pairing this Solo Leveling Arise SSR hunter with Sung Jinwoo. Noble Sacrifice’s 4-set effect decreases her attack by 8% but increases her team members' attack by the same percentage. Additionally, you can use Shimizu Akari with Noble Sacrifice while supporting Cha Hae-In.

4) Thomas Andre

Thomas Andre (Image via Netmarble)

Best Armor sets

Burning Curse

Warmonger

Guardian

Best Jewelry sets

Outstanding Ability

Berserker

The BiS artifact sets for Thomas Andre are four pieces of Burning Curse and four pieces of Outstanding Ability. Both artifacts significantly increase this Solo Leveling Arise SSR hunter’s damage output.

You can also use Warmonger Armor with Berserker Jewelry set. Warmonger increases his attack and defense, boosting his damage. Berserker, on the other hand, increases his damage based on his HP percentage.

The four pieces of Guardian can also be an alternative set for Thomas. It increases his shield effectiveness, boosting survivability. You can use Guardian with Outstanding Ability.

5) Isla Wright

Isla Wright (Image via Netmarble)

Best Armor sets

Burning Blessing

Guardian

Angel in White

Best Jewelry sets

Sylph’s Blessing

Burning Blessing

The BiS artifact set for Isla Wright is eight pieces of Burning Blessing. It helps her support teammates by buffing their damage dealt and restoring health. You can also use four pieces of Guardian and Angel in White sets with Sylph’s Blessing as alternatives for this Solo Leveling Arise SSR hunter.

6) Charlotte

Charlotte (Image via Netmarble)

Best Armor sets

Burning Curse

Warmonger

Best Jewelry sets

Outstanding Ability

The BiS artifact sets for the DPS Solo Leveling Arise SSR hunter, Charlotte, are four pieces of Burning Curse and Outstanding Ability. Warmonger is the best alternative if you don’t have Burning Curse. As a DPS hunter, players typically want to boost Charlotte’s damage, and these artifacts do the job excellently.

7) Harper

Harper (Image via Netmarble)

Best Armor sets

Burning Greed

Best Jewelry sets

Burning Greed

Since Harper is a Breaker, the BiS SLA artifact set for her is eight pieces of Burning Greed. You can increase this Solo Leveling Arise SSR hunter’s Break effectiveness with Burning Greed. Additionally, the set boosts the entire team’s critical hit rate and damage.

8) Gina

Gina (Image via Netmarble)

Best Armor sets

Burning Blessing

Guardian

Best Jewelry sets

Burning Blessing

Sylph’s Blessing

You can use four pieces of Burning Blessing while building Gina. The artifact can buff the damage dealt and restore the HP of her allies, synergizing excellently with her kit.

You can use four pieces of Guardian with four pieces of Sylph’s Blessing while using her in a Fire team. The former artifact boosts her overall damage, whereas the latter helps her buff the Fire damage.

9) Go Gunhee

Go Gunhee (Image via Netmarble)

Best Armor sets

Burning Greed

Burning Curse

Best Jewelry sets

Burning Greed

Outstanding Ability

Go Gunhee is a Breaker/DPS unit of the Light element. If you're using this Solo Leveling Arise SSR hunter as a Breaker, you can go for eight pieces of Burning Greed to increase his Break effectiveness. If you're making a DPS Go Gunhee build, use four pieces of Burning Curse with Outstanding Ability.

10) Han Se-Mi

Han Se-Mi (Image via Netmarble)

Best Armor sets

Burning Blessing

Guardian

Noble Sacrifice

Angel in White

Best Jewelry sets

Burning Blessing

Sylph’s Blessing

The BiS artifact set for Han Se-Mi is eight pieces of Burning Blessing. As a support Solo Leveling Arise SSR hunter, the artifact will help her boost her teammates’ damage and restore their health. You can use the Guardian set instead of Burning Blessing to boost her Shield’s effectiveness.

Additionally, you can use Angel in White with Amamiya Mirei to boost Han Se-Mi's survivability. This artifact increases her healing and the damage of her teammate with the highest Total Power.

While pairing her with Amamiya Mirei, you can use four pieces of Noble Sacrifice, as she can exponentially increase the latter's damage with the artifact’s damage-dealt buff. You can use Guardian, Noble Sacrifice, and Angel in White with Sylph’s Blessing.

11) Yoo Soohyun

Yoo Soohyun (Image via Netmarble)

Best Armor sets

Burning Curse

Armed

Best Jewelry sets

Outstanding Ability

Champion on the Field

Yoo Soohyun is a DPS character of the Fire element who can penetrate an enemy’s defense. Keeping that in mind, the BiS artifact sets for this hunter are four pieces of Armed. You can use it with Outstanding Ability or Champion on the Field.

Champion on the Field is best for increasing Yoo’s damage in shorter battles. On the other hand, you can use Outstanding Ability for long battles. Additionally, Burning Curse can be used as an alternative to boost the hunter’s damage.

12) Amamiya Mirei

Amamiya Mirei (Image via Netmarble)

Best Armor sets

Burning Curse

Best Jewelry sets

Expert

Like most damage dealers, the BiS artifact set for this Solo Leveling Arise SSR hunter is Burning Curse. You can use four pieces of Burning Curse with four pieces of Expert set. Amamiya Mirei can do great damage with her, which increases more with the above-listed artifact sets.

13) Meilin Fisher

Meilin Fisher (Image via Netmarble)

Best Armor sets

Burning Blessing

Angel in White

Noble Sacrifice

Best Jewelry sets

Sylph’s Blessing (4 pieces)

Burning Blessing (4 pieces)

Like other support-type Solo Leveling Arise SSR hunters, the BiS artifact set for Meilin Fisher is eight pieces of Burning Blessing. It helps her restore teammates’ HP and increase the damage dealt.

You can use Angel in White instead of Burning Blessing while facing bosses in game modes like Power of Destruction and Guild, as it helps her boost the entire team’s survivability. Additionally, Noble Sacrifice is the best alternative for Meilin. You can use these two Armor sets with Sylph’s Blessing Jewelry set.

14) Alicia Blanche

Alicia Blanche (Image via Netmarble)

Best Armor sets

Burning Curse

Solid Foundation

Best Jewelry sets

Expert

Champion on the Field

The BiS artifact sets for Alicia Blanche are four pieces of Burning Curse with Expert — they boost the damage output of this Solo Leveling Arise SSR hunter. You can also use Solid Foundation with Champion on the Field as the best alternative. The former increases her Core Attack damage, whereas the latter buffs her overall damage output.

15) Cha Hae-In

Cha Hae-In (Image via Netmarble)

Best Armor sets

Burning Curse

Armed

Toughness

Best Jewelry sets

Expert

Champion on the Field

Outstanding ability

The BiS artifact sets for Cha Hae-In are Burning Curse paired with Expert or Champion on the Field. The attack buff from Expert can stack up to 100 times, making it best for longer battles. You can equip Champion on the Field for shorter face-offs.

You can also use four pieces of Toughness with Outstanding Ability for this Solo Leveling Arise SSR hunter. These artifact sets will help her get quick kills in game modes like Battlefield of Time.

16) Silver Mane Baek Yoonho

Silver Mane Baek Yoonho (Image via Netmarble)

Best Armor sets

Burning Curse

Armed

Guardian

Solid Foundation

Best Jewelry sets

Expert

Champion on the Field

Berserker

The BiS artifact sets for Silver Mane Baek Yoonho are Burning Curse and Berserker. The latter set increases his damage when his HP drops below a certain threshold. It works best with his kit as his damage taken increases when the Extreme Attack: Beast Form and Quick Attack: Beast Form effects are triggered.

You can also use Burning Curse with Expert (for longer battles) or Champion on the Field (for shorter battles) if you don’t have Berserker. Other best alternatives for Armor sets are Armed for defense penetration, Guardian for increasing his Shield’s effectiveness, and Solid Foundation for boosting his Core Attack damage.

17) Choi Jong-In

Choi Jong-In (Image via Netmarble)

Best Armor sets

Burning Curse

Best Jewelry sets

Outstanding Ability

Choi Jong-In is the only DPS character who can land a critical hit on enemies. So, it's ideal to use artifacts that increase the Solo Leveling Arise SSR hunter’s damage during combat. Four pieces of Burning Curse and four of Outstanding Ability serve the purpose.

18) Hwang Dongsoo

Hwang Dongsoo (Image via Netmarble)

Best Armor sets

Burning Curse

Best Jewelry sets

Outstanding Ability

Hwang Dongsoo is best with four pieces of Burning Curse and four pieces of Outstanding Ability. This combination will increase the damage output of this Solo Leveling Arise SSR hunter.

19) Lee Bora

Lee Bora (Image via Netmarble)

Best Armor sets

Toughness

Burning Curse

Best Jewelry sets

Expert

Champion on the Field

Since Lee Bora scales off of crit stats, you can use four pieces of Toughness set for Armor. You can also use four pieces of Burning Curse to boost her damage output. Both Armor sets can be used with Expert (in longer fights) or Champion on the Field (in shorter fights).

20) Min Byung-Gu

Min Byung-Gu (Image via Netmarble)

Best Armor sets

Burning Blessing

Angel in White

Noble Sacrifice

Best Jewelry sets

Burning Blessing

Sylph’s Blessing

Min Byung-Gu is one of the best support-type Solo Leveling Arise SSR hunters. Like most supports, the BiS artifact set for him is eight pieces of Burning Blessing. It increases team members' damage and restores their health points. Alternatively, you can use four pieces of Angel in White or Noble Sacrifice Armor with Sylph’s Blessing jewelry set.

21) Lim Tae-Gyu

Lim Tae-Gyu (Image via Netmarble)

Best Armor sets

Burning Greed

Burning Curse

Best Jewelry sets

Burning Greed

Champion on the Field

Expert

Lim Tae-Gyu is a Break/DPS Solo Leveling Arise SSR hunter. You can use eight pieces of the Burning Greed artifact to increase Lim's Break effectiveness. To buff his damage output, you can use Burning Curse with Expert (for longer fights) or Champion on the Field (for shorter fights).

22) Baek Yoonho, Woo Jinchul, Emma Laurent, and Seo Jiwoo

Burning Greed artifact set is best for these four SSR hunters (Image via Netmarble)

Baek Yoonho, Woo Jinchul, Emma Laurent, and Seo Jiwoo are dedicated Breakers in the title. These Solo Leveling Arise SSR hunters benefit from the same artifact sets. With these characters, your primary purpose must be to increase their Break effectiveness while choosing artifacts for them.

Best Armor sets

Burning Greed

Guardian

Best Jewelry sets

Burning Greed

Burning Curse

There are no artifact sets other than Burning Greed to increase the Break effectiveness of a Breaker unit. So, you can use eight pieces of Burning Greed for these four Solo Leveling Arise SSR hunters. If you wish to boost the characters’ damage, you can use the Burning Curse Jewelry with the Guardian Armor set.

